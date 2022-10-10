Read full article on original website
Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Cowboys, Giants rise; Rams, Bengals, Broncos fade
It's starting to feel a bit like the '80s in the NFL this year. Sure, salaries have skyrocketed and player safety is more of a priority these days. But in an era marked by pass-happy quarterbacks and gaudy offenses, it's hard not to notice a bit of a throwback trend.
Denver Broncos Announce Official Week 6 Decision On Quarterback Russell Wilson
Broncos veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with an injury, but it doesn't sound like it will prevent him from playing next Monday night vs. the Chargers of Los Angeles. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced this Tuesday morning that Russell Wilson will "be ready to go" for ...
Could Seahawks Move Kickoff Time vs Arizona Cardinals?
Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Quarterback Rankings: Geno Smith cracks the top-10, Russell Wilson drops, more
Geno Smith's play so far this has been one of the more remarkable storylines of the 2022 NFL season, and Fantasy Football players have to seriously consider him as a starting option at this point. Smith ranks as QB8 for the season, so maybe we should have been taking him...
numberfire.com
P.J. Walker set to start at quarterback for Panthers in Week 6
P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker took over for starting quarterback Baker Mayfield after Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and is now in line to start in Week 6 while Mayfield recovers from his ankle injury. Walker struggled in his opportunities with the team over the past two seasons, but the team will finally be under new management after the firing of Matt Rhule ahead of Week 6.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 6
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 6
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario on Braves' bench in NLDS Game 1
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Rosario will sit versus a southpaw, as he did throughout the regular season. Robbie Grossman will cover left field and hit ninth. Ronald Acuna will start in right and lead things off for Atlanta.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 6 Thursday Night (Commanders at Bears)
If the stench of last Thursday's hard-to-watch game still lingers for you, this matchup isn't likely to wash it away. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chicago Bears are 1.0-point favorites over the Washington Commanders in a game with a lowly 37.5-point total. That makes the implied score 19.25-18.25 in favor of Chicago.
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb) DNP on Wednesday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the New York Jets. Rodgers was added to the injury report on Wednesday with a thumb issue and did not practice. Matt LaFleur told reporters that the Packers "don't have much concern as far as gameday". Barring a downgrade, Rodgers appears on track to face the Jets on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Texans Promoting TE Jordan Akins
Akins, 30, was drafted by the Texans in the third round out of UCF in 2018. He just finished a four-year, $3.3 million rookie deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time. He signed with the Giants on a one-year deal this offseason but was among their...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Tee Higgins (ankle) limited on Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the New Orleans Saints. Higgins was seen working a side rehab field during the open portion of Wednesday's practice. He is expected to be limited all week and is considered day-to-day, according to Zac Taylor.
numberfire.com
New Orleans' Chris Olave (concussion) misses Wednesday's practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) was a non-participant on Wednesday. Olave was among three New Orleans' wideouts unable to participate in this week's first practice after he was forced to leave on Sunday with a concussion. Tre'Quan Smith could be a potential candidate to see more snaps...
numberfire.com
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) back at practice on Wednesday
San Francisco 49ers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) was a full participant at practice Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Davis-Price logged a full practice on Wednesday in his first official practice since suffering a high ankle sprain on September 18th. His status for Sunday remains uncertain, but his presence at practice early in the week is a good sign for his potential availability.
numberfire.com
Cooper Kupp (foot) held out of Rams' Wednesday practice
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (foot) did not practice on Wednesday. Kupp was among five non-participants in Wednesday's opening practice. Expect the stud Rams' wideout to play against a Carolina Panthers' defense ranked 15th (26.0) in FanDuel point allowed per game to wideouts if he can log any practice time before Saturday.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyreek Hill (quad/foot) fully practices on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad/foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Despite previous reports about Hill utilizing a walking boot in Week Five, Miami's wideout was able to log a full practice on Wednesday. In a matchup versus a Minnesota Vikings' team ranked 14th (25.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Hill to score 13.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Michael Gallup sees 5 targets in Week 5 win over Rams
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup caught 4 of 5 targets for 44 yards in Week 5's win over the Los Angeles Rams. Gallup ran a route on 89.5% of the Cowboys' drop backs in Week 5, up from 82.1% in Week 4. He has now made it through two games without a setback following his recovery from last year's season-ending knee injury and is commanding a 19.0% target share. With Dak Prescott's return on the horizon, more productive days could come for Gallup.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) DNP for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Mostert was added to the injury report with a knee on Wednesday and did not practice. It's possible this is just rest for Mostert coming off a busy, 19 touch, Week 5 performance, but his status will now need to be monitored. Chase Edmonds would likely see an increase in touches if Mostert misses time.
numberfire.com
Dolphins 'optimistic' Tyreek Hill (foot) plays Sunday
The Miami Dolphins are "optimistic" that wide receiver Tyreek Hill (foot) will be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Week 6. Hill injured his foot in Week 5 and was in a walking boot, but he's not expected to miss any game action. Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are both still in the concussion protocol, so Hill will likely be catching passes from seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson. Last week, Hill caught all 7 of his targets for 47 yards and he also rushed twice for 13 yards.
