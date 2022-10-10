ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wbaltv.com

Partly cloudy and warm in the 70's, potential heavy storms Thursday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be mild again today with temps near the 70's, but with increasing clouds. This will lead to scattered thunderstorms for Thursday, that could possibly turn severe with isolated damaging winds possible. It will be sunny but cooler starting Friday into Saturday where it looks like perfect cool weather for the Baltimore Running Festival. There could be some showers for later Sunday into Monday though.\
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Mostly sunny and warm with temps in the 70's for Maryland

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says today will be mostly sunny with pleasant temperatures in the low 70's. Tonight will be clear and dry with temps dropping to the mid 40's. Expect some cloud cover to enter the area on Wednesday, then on Thursday we should see some showers but they wont last too long. By the weekend it will be mostly sunny and cool with temps in the mid 60's. Perfect weather for the Baltimore Running Festival on Saturday.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Chilly, Sunny Sunday

BALTIMORE--  Sunday brought the state a beautifully sunny yet chilly day.Around this time of year temps usually sit closer to the 70's, but we will be just a little below normal temperatures; with plenty of sunshine with us all day long. Temps topping out around 62 today. By the night, conditions it get pretty chilly; temperatures getting down into the 40s for parts pf the area. A clear and calm 58° for Ravens kick off at 8:20 primetime game against the Bengals. The temperatures are going to dip and the winds will blow in from the northwest bringing in the cooler temperatures overnight.In addition to clear skies due to high pressure, we get to experience the Hunter Full Moon that will bring a beautiful glow over the city.Monday and Tuesday things remain sunny as temps begin to inch their way closer to the 70's.By Wednesday, temperatures get to 71 bringing chances for late night showers into consideration as the stat heads into Thursday.As the work week concludes clouds roll away and the sun returns in abundance to provide a beautiful weekend.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Rising temperatures to start the workweek across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Following a cool weekend, warmer temperatures return to Maryland. Monday will be a lovely day filled with sunshine. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. The evening looks great for a trip to the pumpkin patch. Temperatures will go from the mid...
MARYLAND STATE
City
Baltimore, MD
matadornetwork.com

11 Baltimore Airbnb Rentals in the Inner Harbor, Downtown, and Fells Point

Pulling together marine history with modern art and arguably one of the best aquariums in the country, Baltimore is an easy choice for a city break. In between touring the sights and roaming such neighborhoods as Fells Point and Federal Hill, the restaurants of Little Italy will keep your stamina up. Settle into a luxurious Airbnb in Baltimore from this list while you explore the best of the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Nice-Middleton Bridge opens this week, ahead of schedule

NEWBURG, Md. — The new Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas "Mac" Middleton Bridge is opening ahead of schedule. Its opening Thursday comes almost three months ahead of schedule, rising 135 feet above the Potomac River. Gov. Larry Hogan held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at the bridge, which connects...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Great Halloween Lantern Festival returning to Patterson Park

Patterson Park will be aglow with lantern art again this year as the Creative Alliance and The Friends of Patterson Park prepare to present the 23rd annual Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival on Oct. 22. The all-day event will begin with a festival starting at 4 p.m. that will...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Previewing the upcoming Baltimore Running Festival

It is just under a week away from the return of the Baltimore Running Festival on Saturday Oct. 15 and there is plenty to look forward to. Joining us in studio is the festival's event director Lee Corrigan with a preview of what to expect at this year's event.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2022 Marathon Guide: Baltimore Running Festival information

The Baltimore Running Festival is celebrating its 21st anniversary!. >> Weather | Register for races | Parking | Volunteer | Tracking a runner/Results | FAQs <<. Come Saturday, runners from all 50 states and at least six countries will take part in the festival. Organizer Lee Corrigan said participation has...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Magnitude 2.0 earthquake hits Maryland overnight

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A 2.0-magnitude earthquake hit about 3 miles east-southeast of Sykesville just before midnight Tuesday, according to the Maryland Geological Survey. While the earthquake was nothing like the one that hit Maryland 11 years ago, Tuesday night's earthquake was felt as far north as the Pennsylvania line and as far south as Virginia and West Virginia.
SYKESVILLE, MD
thegreyhound.org

Students in Shambles: Greyhounds Outrage Over Chinese Food Going Missing

The following represents the opinion of the student reporter and does not represent the views of Loyola University Maryland, the Greyhound, or Loyola University’s Department of Communication. My fellow Greyhounds and I were delighted to see the Chinese station make a comeback this year when we returned to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

One killed in four-car crash on I-95 in Baltimore

A person was killed Wednesday morning in a multi-car crash on I-95 in Baltimore. Officials with the MDTA said a four-car crash happened near Exit 50 - Caton Avenue - on I-95 southbound. One person was pronounced dead. Traffic was backed up for miles as crews investigated and cleared the...
Nottingham MD

Motorcycle crash reported on I-95

UPDATE: The driver of the motorcycle has been pronounced dead. Traffic is being diverted onto I-695. ——— WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on thescene of a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash on Interstate 95. The crash was reported at around 8 p.m. along southbound I-95 just prior to I-695,...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Wbaltv.com

The Empanada Lady seeks first standalone restaurant in Baltimore

Baltimore's The Empanada Lady is searching for the right restaurant space to take her Puerto Rican food startup to the next level. The growing concept, known for its hand-rolled empanadas, currently operates out of North Avenue's artist hub, Motor House. But soon, owner Elisa Milan plans to expand the concept to her own standalone brick-and-mortar.
BALTIMORE, MD

