WATCH: Lancaster Co. deputies search for woman accused of slamming car into Food Lion

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County deputies are looking for a woman who they said drove right into a local Food Lion Sunday.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry could see the damage the car did to the entrance of the grocery store on Airport Road. She said the door is boarded up and needs repairs.

In a video taken by a shopper at around 7:30 p.m., someone can be seen throwing something at a red car and then the vehicle slams into the entrance of the store. Deputies said the driver and a customer got into an argument before the incident happened.

The sheriff’s office said a customer at the grocery story reportedly recognized the driver of the red car as someone she had cut off in traffic last week. She reportedly tried to apologize to the driver, but that led to an argument.

Authorities said during the argument, the customer threw a bundle of wood at the red car and almost immediately afterward, the driver plowed into the store entrance, backed up and drove away.

“Very rare do anything happen on this side of town. Very rare,” shopper Otis Barnette said. “That’s very concerning, because people’s safety is number one.”

The store was open and many people were around at the time. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“I am very thankful, very thankful, thank the Lord. Nobody got hurt,” shopper Debbie Lucas said.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office identified a woman on store surveillance video. They believe she was behind the wheel of the car and want to talk to her about what happened.

At this point, no one has been charged.

No other details have been released. Return to this story for updates.

