Mother Cut Off at Local ISD Meeting
A mother confronted Fort Worth ISD about the bus driver dropping her child off at the wrong stop on September 28. While speaking about the occurrence at the board meeting, her microphone was cut off. At the time she was cut off, she was trying to play a video. The...
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: Medical City Arlington’s New Chief Nursing Officer and Texas Health Is a Top ‘Company That Cares’
Jim Allard is the newly appointed chief nursing officer at Medical City Arlington. Since 2020, he has been the vice president and CNO of Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas, where he led the neonatal and maternal re-designation efforts. He was previously the CNO of Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, a 490-bed hospital near Houston that is part of HCA, the same network of hospitals that owns Medical City.
dmagazine.com
All of Dallas’ Federal Rent Relief Funding Has Been Spent
Two-and-a-half years after the pandemic started, the money available for emergency rental assistance in Dallas is gone, at least for now. A look at the DHA (formerly called the Dallas Housing Authority) website established to help prospective applicants now says that “all available rent relief funds have been committed at this time.” It invites users to check for updates on funding availability.
dmagazine.com
Meet Dallas’ Heart Health Power Couple
After blood travels through the body, delivering nutrients and oxygen, the low oxygen blood flows into the right atrium, which pumps the blood into the right ventricle, sending the blood into the lungs, filling them with oxygen. Next, the left atrium receives oxygenated blood and sends it into the left ventricle, which pumps it into the body to start the process over again. The left and right sides of the heart work together in equal measure—and are literally what keep us alive.
Wednesday's Child: After 4 years in foster care, these 3 siblings are hoping they'll be a family's forever prize
DALLAS — Let's introduce you to 9-year-old Krissa, 6-year-old Nevaeh and 6-year-old Richard. WFAA met up with them at the State Fair of Texas, where the only two rules were to smile and have fun. From high up at the State Fair of Texas and from down below, Krissa,...
megadoctornews.com
Take Necessary Precautions to Reduce Spread Avian Influenza
AUSTIN, Texas – Recently, the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard poultry flock in Dallas County. As expected by disease experts, HPAI is again circulating amongst wild birds in Texas as fall migration has begun for waterbirds and waterfowl. Earlier this year, HPAI was discovered in a bald eagle and a horned owl in Texas.
Tarrant County set to begin offering virtual option for marriage applications
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Couples planning to tie the knot in Texas are getting a technology wedding gift from Tarrant County.The County Clerk's office is set to become the first in the state to approve marriage license applications using an online video meeting, allowing them to skip the in-person trip to a county office to get the document.It's a solution for Texans in the military who have limited leave time to get a license before their wedding day, or couples who live out of state but are coming home to get married.State law used to require an in-person appearance for a...
Former teacher at Southlake preschool arrested, charged with indecency with a child
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 34-year-old teacher at a Southlake preschool has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecency with a child.Thaddaeus Andrew Davidson, who lives in Irving, was taken into custody by Southlake police.The charges stem from his employment at Carpe Diem Preschool in Southlake.The school said in a statement that Davidson is no longer employed there."We were saddened to learn of the alleged incident involving one of our former teachers.We followed protocol when hiring the former teacher, including the completion of both a background and reference check. As soon as we learned of the alleged behavior, we immediately reported it to Child Protective Services and placed the individual on administrative leave. This individual has since been terminated. We cooperated fully with both the CPS and law enforcement investigations.The safety and wellbeing of the children in our care will always be our highest priority."There's no immediate indication if there are more victims. Southlake officials said they would be releasing additional information later on Tuesday.
‘Racist Pervert’: Jenkins Condemned Over Blackface Break-Ins
Opponents of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins are condemning the politician for allegedly raiding women’s bedrooms while wearing blackface during his time at Baylor University. The bombshell evidence from the Waco Police Department, as reported by The Dallas Express, detailed accusations that Jenkins, along with two other men, broke...
'Everyone gets the same chance,' with new City of Dallas racial equity plan
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - How do you address historic racial inequities in neighborhoods throughout Dallas? That was the goal of the Racial Equity Plan, which the city council approved in August."The constant reckoning and revaluation of what should be told when it comes to history, but also what should be done about those things are now being made lay plain in things like the Racial Equity Plan," said Jerry Hawkins, Executive Director of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation.Through that lens, the city identified five main and what they call big, audacious goals: infrastructure, economic, workforce, and community development, environmental justice,...
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins denies he wore “blackface”
One of Texas' most prominent Democrats, says he painted his face in camouflage when he and some friends stormed female classmates’ apartment at Baylor University in 1983.
Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
Study Found That Frisco And Plano Pay The Highest Monthly Bills In Texas
While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.
Fort Worth city manager's recent trip with billionaire friends raising ethics questions
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A decision over the ethics of Fort Worth's city manager traveling on a private plane with billionaire friends didn't come from the city's ethics commission, because Fort Worth hasn't had one meet regularly for years.A member of the last ethics board the city had said Monday he sees a benefit to returning to regular meetings though, if only to add some guidance to a city of Fort Worth's size.Chris Garcia started serving on the five-person Ethics Review Commission in 2012, handling questions about potential conflicts when elected officials were married to city employees, and tightening...
Dallas County DA John Creuzot Defends Low-Level Theft Policy; Opponent Blasts It
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Republican candidate for Dallas County district attorney says that if elected she would nix a controversial policy implemented by her challenger – incumbent District Attorney John Creuzot. The former Dallas County district attorney Faith Johnson-who was defeated by Creuzot in 2018 – told WFAA’s...
Dallas ISD Special Olympics Bowling Gives Students Chance to Play Sports
The school buses in the parking lot of USA Bowl Wednesday morning weren't there for a field trip. They brought students to team practice. "Some of them have never bowled," said Dallas ISD teacher Pam Wurster. "They're just excited about doing a sport." Dallas ISD's Special Olympics Bowling program started...
Neighbors Speak Out Over Giant Pile of Dirt in Farmers Branch
Neighbors in Farmers Branch are complaining of dust from a giant dirt pile beside homes along Interstate 635 LBJ Freeway that they say is making residents sick. Over the past year, the dirt from the LBJ East road construction project was placed on the 22 acres of state-owned land along the freeway. The dirt is to be used as fill for the Interstate 35E Phase 2 project in Farmers Branch and Carrollton.
Fort Worth officer indicted over running someone's information without 'law enforcement reason'
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been indicted on accusations that he ran a person's information on police software without having a "law enforcement reason to do so," officials announced. Officer Darrell Coker was indicted Monday on a charge of breach of computer security, according...
Three North Texas Cities Crack Top 100 ‘Best Small City in America' Study
The cities of Southlake, Allen and Flower Mound ranked as the best small towns to live in the country in 2022 by data company WalletHub. Southlake was ranked No. 35 in WalletHub's 2022 'Best Small Cities in America' study, which ranked cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 in five overall areas: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life and safety.
