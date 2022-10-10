Read full article on original website
KGW
Nakia Creek fire in Clark County 'human caused'
The fire is burning near Larch Mountain, outside of Washougal. About 110 homes near the fire are under Level 1 "Be Ready" and Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation orders.
q13fox.com
Camas homicide: Body found on property during real estate showing; person of interest found dead in Oregon
CAMAS, Wash. - Deputies in Clark County are investigating a homicide after a body was found at a vacant property in Camas over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and Northeast 86th Street. According...
opb.org
Larch Mountain fire continues growing in Clark County, prompting warnings to be ready to evacuate
About a hundred homes in eastern Clark County are under Level 1 — ‘be ready’ — evacuation orders because of the fire on Larch Mountain. Officials say just over a dozen homes are under Level 2 — ‘get set’ — orders. The...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide in Fatal SW Washington Jet Ski Crash
A judge ordered a Vancouver man be held on $250,000 bail in connection with a fatal jet ski crash Sunday night in the Columbia River near the Waterfront Vancouver. Stephen A. Lubeck, 30, appeared Monday morning via Zoom in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of vehicular homicide and operating a vessel while under the influence.
Real estate viewers discover body on vacant Camas property
Police in Camas, Wash. are investigating a suspicious death that was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9 when a deceased woman was found at a vacant property with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported by several people who were viewing the property along with a real estate agent.
kptv.com
Nakia Creek Fire confirmed to be human caused
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Nakia Creek Fire was human caused, as some communities were issued evacuation notices. Washington State fire officials confirmed the fire was human caused on Twitter but stopped short of providing a specific reason, saying it remained “under investigation.”
WWEEK
A Murder Suspect Fell Through Every Crack in Oregon’s Mental Health System
Two times in as many days, 50-year-old Dorian Cannon was shipped by Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies to a hospital for psychiatric treatment. Twice, he was arrested again within hours. The first time, Cannon walked out of a local hospital and was arrested for obstructing traffic at a Happy Valley...
Clark County sheriff’s office investigating suspicious death in rural Camas as possible murder-suicide
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide after finding a woman’s body in Camas and then learning that the person of interest died in Beaverton from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Several people and a real estate agent were viewing a large property in rural Camas...
Truck driver from Oregon injured in North Carolina truck stop shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alina Prystupa is in disbelief over what happened to a beloved family member. "That's the last thing I would think would happen to him," she said from outside her Portland area home. "He was just there at the wrong place at the wrong time." Alina is...
Tri-City Herald
Real estate agent finds dead woman while showing rural, vacant property, WA cops say
A real estate agent discovered a dead woman while showing a rural, vacant property to potential buyers, Washington authorities said. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the property in Camas after getting a 911 call about the body on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday, Oct. 11, news release.
Drivers should prepare for traffic delays in downtown Portland due to Biden visit
In preparation for President Biden's visit to Portland on Friday, Portland police are warning people about the potential traffic impacts in the downtown area.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Person of interest in Camas homicide found dead after apparent suicide
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Camas was found dead on Monday. The investigation began on Sunday when deputies responded to a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and Northeast 86th Street. The sheriff’s office said several people were viewing the property with a real estate agent when they came across a body and called 911.
Alleged DUII driver strikes, injures girl in North Portland
A man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after officials say he hit a minor in North Portland late Tuesday evening.
focushillsboro.com
‘Jogger Rapist’ Victim In Portland Criticizes Oregon Officials On Defendant’s Release: This Behavior Is Irresponsible
On Tuesday, a woman who was raped multiple times by Richard Gillmore in the Portland area expressed her fury over the fact that Gillmore will soon be released from jail for his status as a low-level sexual offender. “I was highly offended, and it felt like a slap in the...
NE Portland ‘suspicious circumstances’ death now investigated as homicide
Authorities announced that a suspicious death investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in Northeast Portland on Sunday according to the Portland Police Bureau.
opb.org
Death of Portland cyclist renews calls for greater bike safety and city control of Powell Boulevard
Your browser does not support the audio element. Last week, a prominent chef was killed after being hit by a truck near Cleveland High School in Portland. Sarah Pliner was riding her bike on Powell Boulevard, a state-owned road without bike lanes. In response to the fatality, Oregon Department of Transportation Director Kris Strickler issued a statement yesterday.
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court
Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
The Daily Score
Troutdale Says Tax-Funded Housing Project Has a Problem: Too Many Homes
Troutdale, a suburban city five miles east of Portland, requires each new home to come with at least 2 parking spaces. Car counts at similar projects nearby suggest residents will probably average about 1.1 cars per home. The affordable housing provider proposed 130 spaces: 1.4 per home. Last month, Troutdale’s...
CCSO: 2 found dead inside car involved in apparent shooting
Officials are seeking information in a double homicide that happened in unincorporated Clackamas County.
Lawyer: Sidewalks blocked by Multnomah County tents, tarps
County budget documents list at least 33,500 tents and tarps purchased in single year.Multnomah County has bought and distributed at least 33,500 tents and tarps to the homeless that have potentially violated the rights of the disabled by blocking sidewalks, an attorney suing the city of Portland is alleging. John DiLorenzo represents 10 disabled Portlanders who say homeless encampments on sidewalks violate their rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act. He has now issued subpoenas to the county and its affiliated Joint Office of Homeless Services seeking information on tents and tarps it has distributed to the homeless. "I strongly...
