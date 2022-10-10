ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Chronicle

Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide in Fatal SW Washington Jet Ski Crash

A judge ordered a Vancouver man be held on $250,000 bail in connection with a fatal jet ski crash Sunday night in the Columbia River near the Waterfront Vancouver. Stephen A. Lubeck, 30, appeared Monday morning via Zoom in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of vehicular homicide and operating a vessel while under the influence.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Nakia Creek Fire confirmed to be human caused

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Nakia Creek Fire was human caused, as some communities were issued evacuation notices. Washington State fire officials confirmed the fire was human caused on Twitter but stopped short of providing a specific reason, saying it remained “under investigation.”
WASHOUGAL, WA
Tri-City Herald

Real estate agent finds dead woman while showing rural, vacant property, WA cops say

A real estate agent discovered a dead woman while showing a rural, vacant property to potential buyers, Washington authorities said. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the property in Camas after getting a 911 call about the body on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday, Oct. 11, news release.
CAMAS, WA
kptv.com

Sheriff: Person of interest in Camas homicide found dead after apparent suicide

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Camas was found dead on Monday. The investigation began on Sunday when deputies responded to a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and Northeast 86th Street. The sheriff’s office said several people were viewing the property with a real estate agent when they came across a body and called 911.
CAMAS, WA
News Break
Politics
opb.org

Death of Portland cyclist renews calls for greater bike safety and city control of Powell Boulevard

Your browser does not support the audio element. Last week, a prominent chef was killed after being hit by a truck near Cleveland High School in Portland. Sarah Pliner was riding her bike on Powell Boulevard, a state-owned road without bike lanes. In response to the fatality, Oregon Department of Transportation Director Kris Strickler issued a statement yesterday.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn't Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court

Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
PORTLAND, OR
The Daily Score

Troutdale Says Tax-Funded Housing Project Has a Problem: Too Many Homes

Troutdale, a suburban city five miles east of Portland, requires each new home to come with at least 2 parking spaces. Car counts at similar projects nearby suggest residents will probably average about 1.1 cars per home. The affordable housing provider proposed 130 spaces: 1.4 per home. Last month, Troutdale’s...
TROUTDALE, OR
Portland Tribune

Lawyer: Sidewalks blocked by Multnomah County tents, tarps

County budget documents list at least 33,500 tents and tarps purchased in single year.Multnomah County has bought and distributed at least 33,500 tents and tarps to the homeless that have potentially violated the rights of the disabled by blocking sidewalks, an attorney suing the city of Portland is alleging. John DiLorenzo represents 10 disabled Portlanders who say homeless encampments on sidewalks violate their rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act. He has now issued subpoenas to the county and its affiliated Joint Office of Homeless Services seeking information on tents and tarps it has distributed to the homeless. "I strongly...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

