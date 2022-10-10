Phillies sign manager Rob Thomson to 2-year contract

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed manager Rob Thomson to a two-year contract, removing the interim manager tag, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced on Monday .

Thomson, 59, has been on the Phillies' staff as bench coach since 2018 and took over for Joe Girardi who was fired on June 3rd.

Thomson went 65-46 in 111 regular season games as Phillies manager, leading them to the postseason for the first time since 2011. And in his first playoff series, Thomson's Phils swept the St. Louis Cardinals with back-to-back road wildcard wins, including a Game 1 historic comeback where they trailed 2-0 heading into the 9th inning.

Thomson and the Phillies now face the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS beginning on Tuesday afternoon. You can hear the game on 94.1 WIP-FM.

Listen live to 94WIP via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker