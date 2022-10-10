Alleged murder suspect critically injured after police chase, officer-involved shooting on Detroit's southwest side

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A murder suspect is in critical condition after being shot by Detroit police on Monday.

Around 12:15 p.m. Monday Detroit police officials confirmed an officer-involved shooting in the area of Chatfield Street and Green Street -- near the I-75 and Springwells junction.

Many details on the situation remain unclear, but WWJ's Ryan Marshall reports from the scene shots were exchanged between officers and the suspect, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No information on the alleged murder suspect has been released.

Authorities say the man, who has gang affiliations, was suspected in a murder back in February and was also allegedly involved in a home invasion last Friday. Police had been surveilling the suspect's house since getting a positive match on DNA. Information on the alleged murder was not immediately clear.

When the suspect left the house on Monday, undercover officers moved in on the suspect, and that's when he fled.

Video from a neighbor's home security camera obtained by WWJ shows the police chase, shortly before the shooting. The video shows the suspect speeding down a residential street in an SUV, followed by two unmarked police cars. When the suspect gets to a dead end in the 7000 block of Logan, he gets out and flees up an embankment.

Authorities followed up the hill. Many circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, including how many officers were involved and how many shots were fired.

WWJ's Ryan Marshall is headed to the scene to get the latest details.

This is a developing story. More information is expected to be made available throughout the day. WWJ will have live updates as we learn more.