GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Take Fourth at IC4A/ECAC Championships
NEW YORK—The UMass Lowell men's cross country team shone Friday afternoon at the 2022 IC4A/ECAC Championships, posting a fourth-place team finish at Van Cortlandt Park. "The men's team took a nice step forward from Paul Short. We beat some teams that beat us there. We are also much closer to some other teams from two weeks ago," noted Head Coach Gary Gardner. "We're really looking forward to conference in a few weeks."
No. 16 River Hawks Tripped Up By Michigan State, 4-3
EAST LANSING, Mich.—The No. 16 UMass Lowell men's hockey team (2-2-0, 0-0-0 Hockey East) faced a heartbreaking 4-3 loss on the road to Michigan State (2-1-0, 0-0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday night at the Munn Ice Arena. Seniors Carl Berglund (Hammaro, Sweden) and Brian Chambers (Weymouth, Mass.) led the...
River Hawks Primed for Two Conference Contests This Week
LOWELL, Mass. – Fresh off a second straight clean sheet and third consecutive win, the UMass Lowell women's soccer team (6-5-2, 3-1-0 AE) returns to action this week for two more conference games. The River Hawks will travel to Orono to take on the Maine Black Bears (7-2-3, 3-0-2 AE) on Thursday night before returning home to host the UMBC Retrievers (4-5-4, 0-2-2 AE) at Cushing Field on Sunday afternoon.
River Hawks Set Sights on Success at IC4A/ECAC Championships
LOWELL, Mass.—The UMass Lowell cross country team is back on the course this Friday, Oct. 14, for the 2022 IC4A/ECAC Cross Country Championships hosted by Fordham University in New York, N.Y. The River Hawks will join 34 other teams at Van Cortlandt Park this weekend as conference championships inch...
O’Shea Snags AE Performer of the Week Honors
BOSTON—UMass Lowell graduate student Caroline O'Shea (Nashua, N.H.) has been tabbed the America East Female Performer of the Week, as announced by the conference office Wednesday. O'Shea made her season debut on Saturday at the 2022 New England Cross Country Championships in Boston, Mass., clocking a tenth-place finish in...
