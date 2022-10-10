NEW YORK—The UMass Lowell men's cross country team shone Friday afternoon at the 2022 IC4A/ECAC Championships, posting a fourth-place team finish at Van Cortlandt Park. "The men's team took a nice step forward from Paul Short. We beat some teams that beat us there. We are also much closer to some other teams from two weeks ago," noted Head Coach Gary Gardner. "We're really looking forward to conference in a few weeks."

