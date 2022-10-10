Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Volunteers to help keep Mervo students safe may be 'only good in theory'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City councilwoman Odette Ramos, who represents District 14, is urging volunteers to join a program to help keep Mervo High School students safe while going to and from school. But a key opponent calls the program, "only good in theory." In a recent newsletter to...
foxbaltimore.com
How Can the City Help Squeegee Kids?
People who live and work in Baltimore are waiting for answers from the city on what’s to be done about Squeegee kids on street corners. Political commentator, Armstrong Williams, joins the morning team to weigh in on the complex issue. Williams says what these kids want is to have...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
foxbaltimore.com
Md. golf tournament, fundraiser to support hundreds of DC students
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — NexxtOne Academy in D.C. is a nonprofit organization that started just before the pandemic. Its mission is to develop Black and Latino youth in underserved communities through science, technology, engineering, arts, athletics, and math programs. Especially because of the pandemic, these types of nonprofits...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
30 businesses open up shop in Downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baker Donelson, a national law firm announced the launch of The Light of Baltimore Incubator, a partnership with Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses. The law firm donated an entire floor of 100 Light Street to small businesses, giving them a...
foxbaltimore.com
School on a snow day? More than half of Md. school districts planning for virtual learning
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — More than half of Maryland’s 24 public school districts are planning for the possibility of virtual learning on snow days this winter. While some bemoan the loss of childhood joy associated with a snowy day off from school, others say switching to virtual learning in the event of inclement weather will preserve summer days in June.
foxbaltimore.com
2022 Black People Rock Honors recognizes Baltimore community leaders
The Black People Rock Honors is coming to Baltimore to recognize this year's honorees for their gifts, talents and community efforts. Founder Tashea Lewis tells us more about the event on Oct. 30th. For more information, click here.
BCPS continues to experience violence in the school system
Many parents are fearful for their children’s well-being and are calling on BCPS to hold bullies accountable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baltimore high school brawl caught on video as parents plead for a safe environment
Cell phone video captured by students shows a massive brawl that broke out recently at Lansdowne High School in Baltimore County, Maryland.
Wbaltv.com
The Empanada Lady seeks first standalone restaurant in Baltimore
Baltimore's The Empanada Lady is searching for the right restaurant space to take her Puerto Rican food startup to the next level. The growing concept, known for its hand-rolled empanadas, currently operates out of North Avenue's artist hub, Motor House. But soon, owner Elisa Milan plans to expand the concept to her own standalone brick-and-mortar.
thechurchillobserver.com
New guidelines for athletic events affect all schools following fight
On Wednesday, September 21st, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) announced new safety guidelines for athletic events following a brawl during a football game between Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, four juveniles and one adult were charged with assault after the incident at Gaithersburg High...
foxbaltimore.com
'Begs an investigation' | Baltimore school officer paid 116 overtime hours in one paycheck
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation finds a Baltimore City School police officer is on pace to earn more than his annual salary in overtime, three years in a row. City Schools approved that money, and sources say the FBI took notice. “This begs an investigation,” said Adam...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX43.com
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
All clear given at Winfield Elementary and South Carroll High School
Two Carroll County schools are currently in secure mode, due to ongoing police activity nearby. South Carroll High School and Winfield Elementary are the schools impacted.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Mount Vernon Records opens as a ‘community store’ for all
West Read street retains a quiet mystique which harkens back to early Baltimore days. While walking past the cozy brick and mortar buildings, I spy an old-fashioned pub, a barber shop, a deli, a bakery, and a cafe. This little Mount Vernon enclave feels like something from Rick Steves’ Europe and less like any place else in the city. Nestled amidst the quaint shops is the newly minted Mount Vernon Records and despite a bit of drizzle folks have shown up to celebrate its grand opening on a chilly autumn day. Glizzy’s Hot Dog cart rolls up offering a yummy reprieve from the comparatively chilly weather with mustard, ketchup, or relish.
wypr.org
State employee labor union asks Maryland spending board to oppose ‘urgent’ health care contracts
Union members and advocates on Monday called on the Board of Public Works to deny the state health department permission to approve vendors and execute two private health care contracts on their own. Privatizing health care services for the Western Maryland Hospital Center in Hagerstown would effectively eradicate services for people who can’t afford to get health care elsewhere, critics of the contracts said. Without the regional center, those patients would likely have to seek care far away from their families and support systems.
Two Carroll County Schools Placed On 'Secure' Due To Police Activity In The Area
Two schools in Carroll County were placed “on secure” due to police activity in the area, officials said. An alert was issued to the community shortly before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12 advising that Winfield Elementary School on Salem Bound Road and South Carroll High School on West Liberty Road in Westminster were on alert due to the police activity.
The Worst Cities To Drive In
WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key metrics to determine the best and worst cities to drive in.
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
Business Monthly
Howard Council extends Aging In Place Tax Credit
The Howard County Council approved changes to the Aging in Place Tax Credit on Oct 3. Council Bill-52 was introduced by District 4 representative Deb Jung to increase the home value assessment ceiling and eliminate the cap on the number of years the credit can be received. During deliberation, Councilmember...
Comments / 0