Howard County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Volunteers to help keep Mervo students safe may be 'only good in theory'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City councilwoman Odette Ramos, who represents District 14, is urging volunteers to join a program to help keep Mervo High School students safe while going to and from school. But a key opponent calls the program, "only good in theory." In a recent newsletter to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

How Can the City Help Squeegee Kids?

People who live and work in Baltimore are waiting for answers from the city on what’s to be done about Squeegee kids on street corners. Political commentator, Armstrong Williams, joins the morning team to weigh in on the complex issue. Williams says what these kids want is to have...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Md. golf tournament, fundraiser to support hundreds of DC students

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — NexxtOne Academy in D.C. is a nonprofit organization that started just before the pandemic. Its mission is to develop Black and Latino youth in underserved communities through science, technology, engineering, arts, athletics, and math programs. Especially because of the pandemic, these types of nonprofits...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Howard County, MD
foxbaltimore.com

30 businesses open up shop in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baker Donelson, a national law firm announced the launch of The Light of Baltimore Incubator, a partnership with Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses. The law firm donated an entire floor of 100 Light Street to small businesses, giving them a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

School on a snow day? More than half of Md. school districts planning for virtual learning

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — More than half of Maryland’s 24 public school districts are planning for the possibility of virtual learning on snow days this winter. While some bemoan the loss of childhood joy associated with a snowy day off from school, others say switching to virtual learning in the event of inclement weather will preserve summer days in June.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

The Empanada Lady seeks first standalone restaurant in Baltimore

Baltimore's The Empanada Lady is searching for the right restaurant space to take her Puerto Rican food startup to the next level. The growing concept, known for its hand-rolled empanadas, currently operates out of North Avenue's artist hub, Motor House. But soon, owner Elisa Milan plans to expand the concept to her own standalone brick-and-mortar.
BALTIMORE, MD
thechurchillobserver.com

New guidelines for athletic events affect all schools following fight

On Wednesday, September 21st, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) announced new safety guidelines for athletic events following a brawl during a football game between Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, four juveniles and one adult were charged with assault after the incident at Gaithersburg High...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
FOX43.com

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Mount Vernon Records opens as a ‘community store’ for all

West Read street retains a quiet mystique which harkens back to early Baltimore days. While walking past the cozy brick and mortar buildings, I spy an old-fashioned pub, a barber shop, a deli, a bakery, and a cafe. This little Mount Vernon enclave feels like something from Rick Steves’ Europe and less like any place else in the city. Nestled amidst the quaint shops is the newly minted Mount Vernon Records and despite a bit of drizzle folks have shown up to celebrate its grand opening on a chilly autumn day. Glizzy’s Hot Dog cart rolls up offering a yummy reprieve from the comparatively chilly weather with mustard, ketchup, or relish.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

State employee labor union asks Maryland spending board to oppose ‘urgent’ health care contracts

Union members and advocates on Monday called on the Board of Public Works to deny the state health department permission to approve vendors and execute two private health care contracts on their own. Privatizing health care services for the Western Maryland Hospital Center in Hagerstown would effectively eradicate services for people who can’t afford to get health care elsewhere, critics of the contracts said. Without the regional center, those patients would likely have to seek care far away from their families and support systems.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

Howard Council extends Aging In Place Tax Credit

The Howard County Council approved changes to the Aging in Place Tax Credit on Oct 3. Council Bill-52 was introduced by District 4 representative Deb Jung to increase the home value assessment ceiling and eliminate the cap on the number of years the credit can be received. During deliberation, Councilmember...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

