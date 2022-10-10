‘Legally justified’: No charges against Raleigh officers in fatal shooting during Molotov cocktail attack, DA says

Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
4 arrests made in deadly shooting on NC-55 in May 2022
Four people are now in custody more than four months after a shooting that killed a man on NC-55 in Durham.
16-year-old shot and killed in Harnett County
A 16-year-old was killed in Harnett County during a shooting Tuesday night.
Wake DA rules on Raleigh police officers who shot Molotov-wielding man 11 times
The family of the man who was killed, Reuel Rodriguez-Núñez, says he was having a mental health crisis.
WRAL
Woman attacked at Cary mall wants justice
A woman who was assaulted in the middle of the day at Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center in Cary believes more needs to be done to bring her attacker to justice and to keep shoppers safe. A woman who was assaulted in the middle of the day at Crossroads Plaza Shopping...
cbs17
Gunfire in school bathroom triggered Cary High code red lockdown: police
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary High School was put under a code red lockdown late Wednesday morning after a report of gunfire was made at 11:38 a.m., according to Cary police. Just after 1:45 p.m., Cary police confirmed a single round was fired inside the school at 638 Walnut Street. The round was fired inside a bathroom, causing damage to one toilet, police said after investigating.
Woman says Fayetteville officers assaulted her; chief calls for release of full video
Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins calls for judge to release body camera video from incident where woman says officers assaulted her.
Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say
The crash happened while a tractor-trailer was heading southeast on Hillsborough Road and a 2019 Mazda CX-5 was traveling in the opposite direction, police said.
cbs17
Suspect on run after 3rd bank robbery or attempt in just over 3 weeks in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh bank was the scene of an attempted robbery Tuesday morning and a suspect is on the loose, according to police. It was the third Raleigh bank robbery or attempt in the city in just over three weeks. Other Wells Fargo banks were robbed near N.C. State on Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.
WRAL
Search underway for 2 men police say stole 'significant amount' of jewelry from Fayetteville pawn shop
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men linked to a robbery at a pawn shop. The suspects robbed Parker Pawn on Yadkin Road on Oct. 7. Police said they broke through a display case and stole a 'significant amount' of jewelry while employees were in the store.
cbs17
Raleigh man arrested on 40 charges, Garner police thank license plate reader cameras
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department is celebrating the use of license plate reader cameras that helped locate a wanted Raleigh man. “We got an alert for a stolen license plate in that case, and officers kind of flooded the scene,” Garner Police Capt. Chris Adams said.
Man charged with attempted rape at Sanford convenience store
Sanford police say a man is facing multiple charges including attempted rape after an attack that took place at a Circle K convenience store.
cbs17
Nearly 20 speeders caught in Chapel Hill — top culprit at 71 mph — as police continue crackdown
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department continued its month-long crackdown on speeders Tuesday, nabbing more than one dozen in just one targeted area. The town is focusing special speed patrols for several days in October, including Oct. 18 and 25, according to a Chapel Hill news release.
publicradioeast.org
Pressure Mounts to Compensate NC Man Wrongfully Imprisoned
Advocates for a man wrongfully imprisoned for decades due to misconduct by a Durham Police detective and released in 2016, want the city to honor a federal grand jury's decision and pay him $6 million. Critics said the city's position in the case of Darryl Howard sets a bad example...
cbs17
Fayetteville man charged in 2021 slaying in Moore County, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have arrested a Fayetteville man in connection with a shooting death in Moore County more than a year ago. On Tuesday, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said 35-year-old Ryan Omar Simmons had been charged with first-degree murder in the August 2021 death of Damon Harris.
WRAL
SC deputies defend operation that led to search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
Fayetteville teen dies after being shot by an acquaintance at Southern Pines Mobil Mart: Police
Police said 17-year-old De 'Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, of Fayetteville, was found dead and had multiple gunshot wounds.
cbs17
Man shot in broad daylight at Durham apartments; crime scene tape surrounds part of playground
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Crime scene tape surrounded part of a playground after a man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. When police arrived, they found...
Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
cbs17
I-40 reopens after 3-car injury crash near NC 55 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On a day following a series of crashes on Interstate 40 in Durham and Wake counties, another crash closed I-40 in southern Durham during rush hour, officials said. The latest crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. and closed eastbound I-40 near N.C. 55, according to...
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
