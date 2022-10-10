Read full article on original website
Vanderbilt football notebook: AJ Swann faces off against home-state Georgia Bulldogs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Despite producing a standout career at Canton (Ga.) Cherokee roughly 40 miles north of Atlanta, AJ Swann never got the coveted offer from his home-state Bulldogs. Vanderbilt stood alone as the only SEC program to express serious interest in him. Less than one year after graduating...
Georgia football commit AJ Harris rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris saw his rating rise from a 96 to a 97 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 27 on 247Sports to No. 23 overall. He is the No. 2 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 overall recruit in Alabama on 247Sports. Harris committed to Georgia over Alabama, Florida, and Clemson on June 16.
Preps to Pros: Georgia TE commit Lawson Luckie draws comparison to Brock Bowers
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down why it is not farfetched that Georgia TE commit Lawson Luckie can be the next Brock Bowers for the Bulldogs in the future.
Georgia commit makes big jump in latest Top247 rankings
247Sports' Football Recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins breaks down Georgia TE commit and 4-star TE Lawson Luckie and his big jump in the newest Class of 2023 rankings.
247Sports
Georgia football recruiting: Terrell Davis shouts out Bulldogs RB commit Roderick Robinson II
Terrell Davis took note of Georgia footbal securing a massive commitment on the recruiting trail from four-star running back Roderick Robinson II, flipping him from UCLA. Out of San Diego’s Lincoln High, Robinson is the No. 20 running back and No. 23 player from California for the Class of 2023. He took an official visit to Athens over the weekend to see the Bulldogs take on Auburn.
nowhabersham.com
Godfrey, Jones named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Former Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey and former Thomasville player Shawn Jones are among the eight selectees for the 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Others are former Georgia football coach Mark Richt, former Braves players Andruw Jones and Ron Reed, former Greater Atlanta Christian basketball coach...
Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart
On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
wgxa.tv
Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Inductees announced
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 has been selected ahead of the 67th Annual Induction Ceremony coming up in February. Beginning with the GSHF Golf Classic at Barrington on February 24th, the festivities will continue at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame with the Jacket Ceremony on that evening.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Great news from Swinney
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave some great news during his weekly radio show Monday night. It has been rare for the Tigers to have all eight of Clemson's Avengers play together in a game. It sounds like (...)
Thomson, October 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
3 ways to watch the Warnock-Walker Georgia Senate Debate on Friday
On Friday, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
WXIA 11 Alive
One six-figure winner out of Georgia in Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — One person in Georgia pulled in a six-figure winning with Monday night's Powerball drawing as the jackpot remains unclaimed. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22, with the red Powerball number 11. No one matched all those to get the jackpot - which will...
Former Georgia ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
News4Jax.com
Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?
Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
Two charged in murder of Georgia high school football star
Two suspects in the shooting death of Elijah DeWitt were taken into custody in South Carolina. WXIA's Joe Ripley reports.Oct. 12, 2022.
Funeral plans announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Jefferson High School football player killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett ...
georgiastatesignal.com
Racism at Georgia State is Alive
Georgia State has an issue, and no, it’s not a lack of parking. Georgia State has a racism problem, and it’s time that the university addresses it. Recently, a Georgia State staple, Sensational Subs, was vandalized. Not by graffiti, but by sickening anti-Semitic references that seemed to leave the university conversation as quickly as it came. Generally, that has been the way of the student body for years; when an injustice happens, it’s rightfully posted and spread. The students rant and rave about how such a sickening thing could happen at Georgia State. Then the students move on as if nothing happened. For example, the pro-life activists that utilize the university’s public speaking areas remain despite continuous outrage.
