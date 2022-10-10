I have three photos of the Red-winged Blackbird to share with you this week. One of this week’s photos is, indeed, from my back yard. Another is from the Rio Grande Nature Center in Albuquerque, and the third is from the Bosque Del Apache National Wildlife Refuge south of Socorro. I chose these three photos to illustrate how the coloration of birds can vary over time as well as between male vs. female. I have only seen a Red-winged Blackbird in my yard once, resulting in one of these photos. They are much more common in areas that are close to water sources.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO