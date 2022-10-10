Read full article on original website
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
rrobserver.com
Socktober with RRFR: New socks and underwear for kids
During the month of October Rio Rancho Fire Rescue will be accepting new socks and underwear for children of all ages. All colors and sizes are accepted. People can drop them off at any fire station in the Metro-area. The donations will be given to local charities whose mission is...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Santa Fe 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Santa Fe 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Santa Fe, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Santa Fe as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Medical clinic expresses concern over Albuquerque’s growing homeless population
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common sight across the city, homeless people setting up encampments and taking up residence wherever they see fit. Cottonwood Family Medicine Nurse practitioner and Owner, Katie Boylan says the growing problem outside her door is preventing clients from receiving the medical care they need. “They are just making a huge […]
KRQE News 13
K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back breakfast
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back its breakfast starting Saturday, Oct. 15. They will be serving up delicious, unique flavors with a mix of southern and cajun cuisines. K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing that southern cajun flare to the city of Rio Rancho.
KOAT 7
New Mexico Gubernatorial Debate: Homelessness
The next topic is regarding the rising homeless population in Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham first says its important to have affordable housing and states millions have been used to fix the issue. Ronchetti says the population for homeless has grown out of control and that mental health resources need to be...
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
KRQE News 13
“We don’t want that here”: Battle continues over sanctioned homeless camps
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors who live by Bethlehem Baptist Church near Coors and Bluewater are fighting a potential homeless camp. After the city denied its first Safe Outdoor Space application, the church filed a new one, leaving many neighbors fearing for their safety. “My mother, who’s 87 years...
fox10phoenix.com
Military couple relocating loses everything in overnight theft: ‘We are devastated’
GRESHAM, Ore. - Gustavo Burciaga and his wife Jennifer Luna were ready to begin their new lives in a new state until all their belongings were stolen overnight while they stayed in a hotel. Burciaga, who served as a senior airman for the U.S. Air Force, was moving from Joint...
rrobserver.com
Backyard Birds of the week
I have three photos of the Red-winged Blackbird to share with you this week. One of this week’s photos is, indeed, from my back yard. Another is from the Rio Grande Nature Center in Albuquerque, and the third is from the Bosque Del Apache National Wildlife Refuge south of Socorro. I chose these three photos to illustrate how the coloration of birds can vary over time as well as between male vs. female. I have only seen a Red-winged Blackbird in my yard once, resulting in one of these photos. They are much more common in areas that are close to water sources.
rrobserver.com
Smith’s Food & Drug is looking for employees
Smith’s Food & Drug Stores is seeking to hire new associates as they ready for the holiday season and beyond. The grocer is searching for talent across many roles, both in stores and across multiple business units. In Rio Rancho, there is a Smith’s at 1000 Rio Rancho Blvd....
Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
rrobserver.com
Danny Dines: Tom Thumb Donuts
My latest food journey took me to the 50th Annual Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta to try Tom Thumb Donuts. According to the Tom Thumb Donuts website, Tom Thumb Donut Corp. is the original mini donut producer and was established in 1949. They are very prominent in the fair and festival scene,...
Day of the Tread 2022 registration is now open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day of the Tread is a Day of the Dead, Halloween-themed bicycling event for cyclists of all ages and skill levels and the 16th-annual event is just around the corner. The event benefits various nonprofit organizations serving New Mexico’s children and will take place on October 23, 2022. Event organizer Tom Parker […]
KRQE News 13
Group launches petition against Elena Gallegos Open Space development
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a petition drive to put a stop to the city’s plans to build in the Elena Gallegos Open Space in the foothills. The city wants to build an Education Center, but the idea has had its critics since day one. “The beauty...
rrobserver.com
Another clear day, changing leaves
Like yesterday, today will be clear and sunny with some slight breezes. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Gorgeous weather is in store through the end of the week! Enjoy!”. It will be a great day to go see the fall foliage in Santa Fe. The leaves are starting to change...
rrobserver.com
40 agencies at assistance fair offer helping hand to those in need
(Albuquerque, NM) – The 2022 Albuquerque Assistance Fair provides on-the-spot assistance directly into the hands of people who need it most. This is the biggest family help day of the year and is brought to you by the PNM Good Neighbor Fund, City of Albuquerque, and the Department of Family Services.
losalamosreporter.com
Bob’s Bodacious BBQ To Hold Second And Last Freezer Sale Of Bagged Meat And Sauces Wednesday
Bob’s Bodacious BBQ will be having our last freezer sale on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 5-7 p.m. or until we sell out. We will have pulled pork, brisket, smoked sausage, and baby back ribs. Items will be sold per pound at menu price. We will also have our BBQ sauces available, selling those in 16oz containers for $5 each (original spicy, sweet, vinegar). We are freezing in smaller weight bags (2-3 pounds on most) and suggest you bring a sturdy bag as the paper and plastic may not hold up too well!
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho Veterans Day Parade, float registration is now
The City of Rio Rancho will be hosting a Veterans Day parade on November 11 at 10:00 am. Parade line-up is from 8:00 am to 9:30 am along the west side of Country Club. Float judging will be from 9:30 am to 10:00 am. The parade will kick off at...
rrobserver.com
Four local authors win first place
Four local authors won first-place honors in various categories of the 2022 New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards competition. Two hail from Rio Rancho: Don Bullis (for “No Manure on Main Street”) and Kim Vesely (“50 years of Balloon Magic”). One is from Corrales: Andrew Bourelle (“48 Hours...
rrobserver.com
ABQ-area homebuilders: Demand is strong, but so are market threats
Mackenzie Bishop, co-owner of Abrazo Homes, says this has been the best year for his business when it comes to building homes. The local homebuilder, which has been around since 2010, is on track to build about 150 houses in the Albuquerque metro area. Bishop said the business is also on track to finish about 30 to 40 homes in Santa Fe.
