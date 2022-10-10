ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman, TX

Largest mixed-use development in Kaufman history to break ground, Oct. 13; features sportsplex, hotel, multi-family, restaurants & retail

KAUFMAN, Texas — The largest mixed-use development in Kaufman history, South Pointe Park, will break ground this Thursday, October 13, 2022. The $130 million public-private, mixed-use development will feature a 147,000-square foot sportsplex, a hotel, apartments, townhomes, retail pads, office space, and restaurants. Developers also say there will be a project-wide trail system connected to adjacent attractions and future-proposed developments.
KAUFMAN, TX
themonitor.net

Groom & Sons’ holds Grand Reopening

Cedar Creek Lake Area Chamber of Commerce joins Groom & Sons’ Home Center to mark the store’s grand reopening with an Oct. 7 ribbon cutting, with Groom & Sons’ General Manager JD Mapp holding the scissors. Groom & Sons’ is located at 1310 S. Third St. in Mabank and can be reached at (903) 887-7581 or www.groomandsons.com.
MABANK, TX
luxury-houses.net

Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million

The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
ROCKWALL, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound restaurant closed, seeking subletter

Just months after reopening under a new brand, Barrel 99 Bar and Grill has closed its doors in Flower Mound. The business owner first opened Makarsee Market at the location, 1900 Long Prairie Road, Suite 116, in April 2021. The eatery primarily promoted its selection of local wines and charcuterie boards, but it closed later that year to rebrand as Barrel 99, which seemed to prioritize its food menu and live music. Barrel 99 opened in March 2022, but its doors are closed again.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Dallas Weekly

Art Walk West Returns To West Dallas

Creative community of west Dallas with a self-guided art walk tour, new murals, & live music. DALLAS—Founded in 2015 by the West Dallas Chamber of Commerce, Art Walk West annually celebrates the creative culture of West Dallas, which has one of the city’s largest concentrations of artists and artist studios. On Saturday, October 22, 2022 Art Walk West is back for another round. The eighth annual event is free and open to the public, winding through Trinity Groves and the emerging Tin District of art studios and spaces. Art enthusiasts from DFW and beyond can experience the thriving creative movement that continues to grow at the foot of the Margaret Hunt Hill bridge.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Plano city council talks short-term rentals after sex-trafficking bust

Plano council members are likely to be talking about short-term rentals like Airbnb in residential neighborhoods at a meeting Monday night. Residents have complained about crime, loud parties — and even a brothel being operated in one. But it’s unclear what the city can do. More than 20...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Neighbors Speak Out Over Giant Pile of Dirt in Farmers Branch

Neighbors in Farmers Branch are complaining of dust from a giant dirt pile beside homes along Interstate 635 LBJ Freeway that they say is making residents sick. Over the past year, the dirt from the LBJ East road construction project was placed on the 22 acres of state-owned land along the freeway. The dirt is to be used as fill for the Interstate 35E Phase 2 project in Farmers Branch and Carrollton.
FARMERS BRANCH, TX
advocatemag.com

Bread Winners under new ownership

Bread Winners, the Uptown-based restaurant known for weekend brunch with a location at NorthPark (in the former Cibus Italian spot), has a new owner. After 28 years, the restaurant chain founded by Jim and Cindy Hughes has sold to real estate investor Josh Bock and his company Strategy Capital. However, not all of the family has left the business.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

Stunning New Construction Home in Highly Desirable Old Preston Hollow in Dallas hit The Market for $4.25 Million

The Home in Dallas, a stunning new construction from Robert Elliott Homes in highly desirable Old Preston Hollow close proximity to Central Market, good eats, shopping and more is now available for sale. This home located at 4304 Manning Ln, Dallas, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Ty Vaughn (Phone: 972-954-9206) at Robert Elliott and Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
