Lakeville, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Wild Birds Unlimited to reopen after crash

(WJAR) — A Warwick store forced to shutdown after a truck crashed into it will reopen its doors on Thursday. According to police, a Coventry man crashed his truck into Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road on Saturday, Sept. 24. Police crews discovered the truck lodged into store...
WARWICK, RI
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Bourne

BOURNE – A man was seriously injured after falling an undermined height from a ladder in Bourne sometime before 4:30 PM Wednesday. The incident happened in the 300 block of Barlows Landing Road. The victim was flown by MedFlight helicopter to a trauma center with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
1420 WBSM

Elderly Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Taunton Crash

TAUNTON — An elderly Taunton man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the city Monday evening. Taunton police said the victim's injuries are not thought to be life threatening. The 78-year-old man was hit by a vehicle near 10...
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Taunton man seriously injured after being hit by car

(WJAR) — A Taunton man was struck by a car and taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Monday night. Taunton police said they responded to 10 Oak St. where they assisted a 78-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a car. According to police, the man was conscious...
TAUNTON, MA
capecod.com

Video report: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Harwich

HARWICH – Around 2 PM Monday a man working at a home building site on Orleans Road (Route 39) between the rotary and Holmes Road was reportedly crossing the road when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna van. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening by Harwich Fire and Rescue. Route 39 was closed while Harwich Police conducted crash reconstruction.
HARWICH, MA
Turnto10.com

MassDOT to issue temporary detours on parts of Route 123 in Norton

NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will issue temporary detours on parts of Route 123 in Norton on Thursday. The detours will be used on the eastbound and westbound lanes between Elm Street and North and South Washington Street while crews work from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday nights through Tuesday, Oct. 25.
NORTON, MA
NECN

‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company

A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Tractor trailer carrying produce rolls over in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A tractor trailer carrying watermelon and other produce overturned in Fall River Tuesday night. State police said they arrived to Route 79 in Fall River and found that a tractor trailer had rollover prior to North Main Street aroud 7:20 p.m. Troopers said the...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Car strikes man in wheelchair in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police said a man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle on Monday night. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eddy and Dudley Streets. Police said the man in the wheelchair suffered minor injuries. No further information was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

Climber Dies After Falling From Cliff in NH

A climber died after falling from a cliff near the Everett Dam in Clough State Park in the town of Weare, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says. Rescue crews were called about 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an individual who had been climbing the cliff that was off the trail and was not a designated climbing area.
WEARE, NH
Turnto10.com

Lakeville police locate woman reported missing

Lakeville police said Monday that a 41-year-old woman who was reported missing was found uninjured. The woman's name was not released. The woman was reported missing at about 5:35 a.m. "Officers initiated a search of the area of Cross Street and Taunton Street, with support from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law...
LAKEVILLE, MA

