WMDT.com
Brad Gillis throws hat in the ring for Wicomico County Council at-large seat
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A Wicomico County native and former President of the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce is looking to claim one of the county council’s at-large seats with his announcement for election. Brad Gillis says he’s heavily involved in the community and joining the council would be a great...
talbotspy.org
The Journey Begins on a Mid-Shore Flagship Hospital
Last night a bit of Mid-Shore healthcare history was made. At a joint session of the councils of Easton and Talbot County, Shore Regional Health CEO Ken Kozel outlined the first major step in the creation of a flagship regional hospital for the five counties of the Mid-Shore of Maryland.
WMDT.com
Del. Rental Assistance Program applications reopened
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program has reopened. All applications submitted from today on will be reviewed for eligibility under the new program guidelines. Those guidelines include:. Eligible households must be at 50% Area Median Income or less and...
WMDT.com
“A field of dreams”: celebrating National Wildlife Refuge Week in Sussex County
MILTON, Del. – This National Wildlife Refuge Week, conservation officials and local leaders are celebrating the natural resources found in Delaware. But, in a bigger sense, it’s also a call to action for Delawareans to keep the First State clean and beautiful. “A field of dreams”. “You just...
WGMD Radio
County Council Affirms Planning & Zoning Decision on Coral Lakes Subdivision Appeal
It was a packed house as the Sussex County Council heard two appeals regarding the Coral Lakes subdivision off Robinsonville Road west of Lewes. This subdivision has been voted, appealed by the developer and remanded by the County Council back to the P&Z which re-voted the application a second time in June.
WBOC
Construction commences for Georgetown pallet shelter village despite obstacles
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Construction on the site of Georgetown's soon to be pallet shelter village was well underway on Tuesday. Organizers say the village is on track to be open to the local homeless community by November, before winter, but the project's progress has not been without challenges. Project director...
delawarepublic.org
Dover City Council considering expanding loitering ordinance prohibition
Dover’s City Council is considering whether to expand the reach of the city’s prohibition on loitering — part of a statewide trend towards stricter loitering ordinances in Delaware municipalities. Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson appeared before council last month to outline several options for updating Dover’s approach...
WMDT.com
Two additional flu cases confirmed in Del.
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health says two additional cases of influenza have been confirmed in the state. We’re told the cases involve an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman and an unvaccinated child under 5 years old in New Castle County, both with influenza strain A. These new cases now confirm that the flu is in each county in Delaware and bring the total case count to seven.
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach Fire Company members honored
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company celebrated two of its members at their company meeting last week. Life members Lee McDaniel and Bill Delle Donne were presented with certificates from the Delaware Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, honoring 50 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year
MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
WMDT.com
Milford PD Corporal named Officer of the Quarter
MILFORD, Del. – Milford Corporal Jonathan Ricketts was named Officer of the Quarter. He got this award for his hard work and dedication. We’re told he always goes above and beyond and takes up many responsibilities outside his daily duties. We want to hear your good news, just...
WMDT.com
National Disability Employment Awareness Month highlights need for diversity in workforce, shatters stigma
LEWES, Del. – For three employees in Beebe Healthcare’s Environmental Services department, their disabilities translate to determination. For Erin Stevenson, that means getting work done and putting smiles on patients faces. “It made my life a lot better and I’ve set goals for myself and stuff like that,” Stevenson said.
baysideoc.com
Entire Pines Elections Committee resigns
(Oct. 13, 2022) After an association-alarming slip-up and a month-plus of questions, accusations and all-around turmoil, the entire Ocean Pines Election Committee resigned from their positions on Oct. 5, the OPA announced. The resignations come a week after the committee recertified the results of the August Board of Directors election...
WMDT.com
MPO Tucker retires from Salisbury PD
SALISBURY, Md. – Master Police Officer Barry Tucker is retiring after 22 years of serving the community. Congrats to MPO Tucker and thank you for dedicating your time to help better the City of Salisbury. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Local family practitioner passes away
Charles “Chuck” Wagner, MD., who operated Milton Family Practice as well as Wagner and Prigg in Milton, passed away on October 8 after a long illness. Dr. Wagner served the Milford and Milton areas as a family practice physician for almost 40 years. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, in December 1944, Wagner was the second of nine children born to ... Read More
WMDT.com
Structure fire in Seaford destroys two warehouses, over $1Mil. in damage
SEAFORD, DE- A structure fire at a pair of warehouses on the 500 block of Harrington Street in Seaford has leveled the structures and caused over 1 million dollars in damage according to the Delaware State Fire Marshall’s Office. The fire broke out around 7 a.m, and while multiple...
WMDT.com
“Just enjoy the space:” A pop of color brings new life to underutilized Salisbury park
SALISBURY, Md.- Meet Shelton Hawkins. An Easton native who has a passion for basketball and art. He merged the two to create the Play In Color project, transforming basketball courts across the shore and now in Salisbury at Waterside Park. “I’m a direct descendent of Harriet Tubman. So for me its kind of like my own version of the Underground Railroad, where you can go to all these places that are safe spaces and go play basketball and enjoy your community,” Hawkins said.
WBOC
Fifth Intentionally Set Fire in Less than Two Months in Somerset County
CRISFIELD Md.- An early morning Wednesday fire at a vacant home in Crisfield has been ruled an arson, the fifth intentionally set fire in less than two months in Somerset County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire happened at a two story home at 201 N. Third St....
SoDel will keep Bethany’s Cottage Cafe true to roots
College pals Tom Neville and Brent Poffenberger were newly graduated when they decided to start a small restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland. The Cottage Café Restaurant & Pub was so successful that the partners opened a second — and larger — location in South Bethany Beach. When the Ocean City lease expired, the men concentrated their efforts on the 240-seat Delaware ... Read More
WBOC
Two New Cases of Flu Confirmed in Delaware for 2022-2023 Season
