Wicomico County, MD

talbotspy.org

The Journey Begins on a Mid-Shore Flagship Hospital

Last night a bit of Mid-Shore healthcare history was made. At a joint session of the councils of Easton and Talbot County, Shore Regional Health CEO Ken Kozel outlined the first major step in the creation of a flagship regional hospital for the five counties of the Mid-Shore of Maryland.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Del. Rental Assistance Program applications reopened

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program has reopened. All applications submitted from today on will be reviewed for eligibility under the new program guidelines. Those guidelines include:. Eligible households must be at 50% Area Median Income or less and...
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

Dover City Council considering expanding loitering ordinance prohibition

Dover’s City Council is considering whether to expand the reach of the city’s prohibition on loitering — part of a statewide trend towards stricter loitering ordinances in Delaware municipalities. Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson appeared before council last month to outline several options for updating Dover’s approach...
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach Fire Company members honored

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company celebrated two of its members at their company meeting last week. Life members Lee McDaniel and Bill Delle Donne were presented with certificates from the Delaware Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, honoring 50 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Delaware.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year

MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Milford PD Corporal named Officer of the Quarter

MILFORD, Del. – Milford Corporal Jonathan Ricketts was named Officer of the Quarter. He got this award for his hard work and dedication. We’re told he always goes above and beyond and takes up many responsibilities outside his daily duties. We want to hear your good news, just...
MILFORD, DE
baysideoc.com

Entire Pines Elections Committee resigns

(Oct. 13, 2022) After an association-alarming slip-up and a month-plus of questions, accusations and all-around turmoil, the entire Ocean Pines Election Committee resigned from their positions on Oct. 5, the OPA announced. The resignations come a week after the committee recertified the results of the August Board of Directors election...
OCEAN PINES, MD
WMDT.com

MPO Tucker retires from Salisbury PD

SALISBURY, Md. – Master Police Officer Barry Tucker is retiring after 22 years of serving the community. Congrats to MPO Tucker and thank you for dedicating your time to help better the City of Salisbury. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
Milford LIVE News

Local family practitioner passes away

Charles “Chuck” Wagner, MD., who operated Milton Family Practice as well as Wagner and Prigg in Milton, passed away on October 8 after a long illness. Dr. Wagner served the Milford and Milton areas as a family practice physician for almost 40 years. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, in December 1944, Wagner was the second of nine children born to ... Read More
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

“Just enjoy the space:” A pop of color brings new life to underutilized Salisbury park

SALISBURY, Md.- Meet Shelton Hawkins. An Easton native who has a passion for basketball and art. He merged the two to create the Play In Color project, transforming basketball courts across the shore and now in Salisbury at Waterside Park. “I’m a direct descendent of Harriet Tubman. So for me its kind of like my own version of the Underground Railroad, where you can go to all these places that are safe spaces and go play basketball and enjoy your community,” Hawkins said.
SALISBURY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

SoDel will keep Bethany’s Cottage Cafe true to roots

College pals Tom Neville and Brent Poffenberger were newly graduated when they decided to start a small restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland. The Cottage Café Restaurant & Pub was so successful that the partners opened a second — and larger — location in South Bethany Beach. When the Ocean City lease expired, the men concentrated their efforts on the 240-seat Delaware ... Read More
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Two New Cases of Flu Confirmed in Delaware for 2022-2023 Season

DOVER, Del.– Two new cases of influenza have been confirmed in Delaware, bringing the total case count to seven for the 2022-2023 flu season. The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) says the cases were found in an unvaccinated child under 5 years-old in New Castle County and an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman, both with influenza strain A.
DELAWARE STATE

