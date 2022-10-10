ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

2 people killed in crash on I-25

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Two people are dead after they were struck by a car alongside Interstate 25 in Castle Rock Wednesday night. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said they were standing on the shoulder of the northbound lanes near their disabled car when they were hit at around 10:30 p.m.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
K99

An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado

Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Preliminary report of fatal plane crash over Boulder reveals flight student and teacher were among those killed

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reveals more details about a plane collision that left three dead. This happened Saturday, September 17 over Longmont in Boulder County. According to the report released by NTSB, two of the three people killed were a teacher and student, both in a Cessna aircraft. The other pilot killed was in a Sonex Aircraft.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Shelter-in-place lifted after fatal shooting in Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place that was issued Wednesday morning after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck. The shelter-in-place was issued for part of a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs and Denver airports victims of cyberattack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A nationwide cyberattack affected the Colorado Springs and Denver airport websites on Monday. A Pro-Russian 'hacktivist' group known as Killnet is taking responsibility for bringing down at least 14 airport websites around the country, including LAX, LaGuardia, and the busiest airport in the country: Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta. The airports were The post Colorado Springs and Denver airports victims of cyberattack appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Missing Colorado teenager located with investigation underway

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police announced a teenager who was reported missing has been found, but an investigation is underway. At the request of authorities, KKTV 11 News has removed the photo and last name of the missing teen. The Boulder Police Department first became aware that 14-year-old Chloe was missing on Oct. 1. She had last been seen Sept. 30 at a Boulder High School football game.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Motorcyclist searching for driver who nearly killed him in hit-and-run crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The cars are constant. The pain a single unknown driver left behind is also nonstop. "Very scary. Pretty traumatic situation," said Don Lambuth Jr., a motorcyclist who survived a hit and run in September. "It’s hard to get back on track of normal life knowing that something like that just happened to you. It just takes time. I’ll get back on the saddle someday."
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

New roundabout opens in northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
WELD COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Russian hackers take down 14 U.S. airport websites, including Springs, Denver

Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of more than a dozen U.S. airports, including Denver International among some of the nation's largest. Colorado Springs Airport’s website also was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport...
DENVER, CO
nbc11news.com

Boulder veterinarian indicted for fentanyl fraud

BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced Lindsay Oklesh, a 37-year-old doctor of veterinary medicine from Boulder County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, a controlled substance. According to the indictment, between March 10,...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
