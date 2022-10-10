Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Related
2 people killed in crash on I-25
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Two people are dead after they were struck by a car alongside Interstate 25 in Castle Rock Wednesday night. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said they were standing on the shoulder of the northbound lanes near their disabled car when they were hit at around 10:30 p.m.
Seeing smoke near Denver International Airport? Here’s why
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said crews will begin prescribed burns at Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday.
Man found near South Platte River ID’d after 23 years
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner reports that it has averaged around one unidentified person per year since 1980. One such man was found near the South Platte River back in December of 1999.
Oil and gas site catches fire in Adams County
Firefighters were responding to an oil and gas well fire Tuesday afternoon in Adams County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado
Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
KKTV
Preliminary report of fatal plane crash over Boulder reveals flight student and teacher were among those killed
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reveals more details about a plane collision that left three dead. This happened Saturday, September 17 over Longmont in Boulder County. According to the report released by NTSB, two of the three people killed were a teacher and student, both in a Cessna aircraft. The other pilot killed was in a Sonex Aircraft.
This Colorado City Is Among The Worst Places For Drivers
WalletHub got curious and found the best and worst places in the country for drivers
Shelter-in-place lifted after fatal shooting in Jeffco
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place that was issued Wednesday morning after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck. The shelter-in-place was issued for part of a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S....
RELATED PEOPLE
Colorado Springs and Denver airports victims of cyberattack
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A nationwide cyberattack affected the Colorado Springs and Denver airport websites on Monday. A Pro-Russian 'hacktivist' group known as Killnet is taking responsibility for bringing down at least 14 airport websites around the country, including LAX, LaGuardia, and the busiest airport in the country: Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta. The airports were The post Colorado Springs and Denver airports victims of cyberattack appeared first on KRDO.
Missing Boulder teen found, case under investigation
The teen, who hasn't been heard from by family since September 30, was last seen at a football game at Boulder High School.
KKTV
Missing Colorado teenager located with investigation underway
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police announced a teenager who was reported missing has been found, but an investigation is underway. At the request of authorities, KKTV 11 News has removed the photo and last name of the missing teen. The Boulder Police Department first became aware that 14-year-old Chloe was missing on Oct. 1. She had last been seen Sept. 30 at a Boulder High School football game.
Motorcyclist searching for driver who nearly killed him in hit-and-run crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The cars are constant. The pain a single unknown driver left behind is also nonstop. "Very scary. Pretty traumatic situation," said Don Lambuth Jr., a motorcyclist who survived a hit and run in September. "It’s hard to get back on track of normal life knowing that something like that just happened to you. It just takes time. I’ll get back on the saddle someday."
IN THIS ARTICLE
New roundabout opens in northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
Mount Who? Mount Evans Could Be Undergoing A Name Change
Colorado's Mount Evans has been known as such since 1895 - but now, for the first time, the 14'er could be undergoing a name change. Mount Evans, the 14th tallest 14er in Colorado, standing at 14,264 feet, is named after John Evans, former Governor of the Territory of Colorado (1862-1865).
Dumpster diving for marijuana in Denver: Don’t do it
Technically, dumpster diving by itself is not illegal. And recreational pot is legal in Colorado. So, as you might expect, dumpster diving for weed occurs with some frequency in Colorado.
coloradopolitics.com
Russian hackers take down 14 U.S. airport websites, including Springs, Denver
Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of more than a dozen U.S. airports, including Denver International among some of the nation's largest. Colorado Springs Airport’s website also was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Are These New ‘Advisory’ Bike Lanes in Fort Collins About?
Be advised, as when driving in Fort Collins, you may be coming across these 'Advisory' bike lanes in the CSU campus area. What are they, exactly?. Though they are widely popular around the U.S. and around the world, this is the first time The Choice City has put these kind of lanes to use, to make things safer for bicyclists, and drivers as well.
Amid a nationwide pilot shortage, Frontier recruits cadets with no prior flying experience
DENVER — Denver-based Frontier Airlines has come up with a creative way to attract new pilots amid a nationwide pilot shortage. The airline is targeting people who have no prior flying experience with its Flight Cadet Program. Brad Lambert is the Vice President of Flight Operations for Frontier Airlines....
WATCH: 9NEWS went on a treasure hunt in its archives and found footage no one has seen for decades
DENVER — Any journalist hunting for a good story has to be willing to do the kind of digging that gets your hands dirty. It's been awhile since anyone from 9NEWS has been to the warehouse where the station stores its entire 16mm film archive. These reels from the 1950s, '60s and '70s remained untouched and unseen for decades.
nbc11news.com
Boulder veterinarian indicted for fentanyl fraud
BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced Lindsay Oklesh, a 37-year-old doctor of veterinary medicine from Boulder County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, a controlled substance. According to the indictment, between March 10,...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0