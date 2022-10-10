No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT LAS VEGAS: Martin Truex Jr. is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after visiting victory lane in 2017 and 2019. Dating back to 2017, Truex has finished eighth or better in nine of the last 10 Las Vegas races. Earlier this year, the Mayetta, New Jersey native was battling teammate Kyle Busch for the win in the closing laps before a late caution brought teams to pit road. The No. 19 team opted for four fresh tires while several other teams changed right-side tires only and Truex was unable to maneuver his way back to the front on an overtime restart before ultimately finishing eighth.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO