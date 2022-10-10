ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

CNET

Here's When Social Security Benefits for 2023 Will Be Announced

Each year, Social Security benefits are adjusted to attempt to keep up with inflation. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is represented in January's check and is based on the state of the economy the year prior. Rising inflation in 2021 resulted in the 2022 COLA being a sizable 5.9% increase,...
Motley Fool

2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week

Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes We Should Learn About in October

Once third-quarter inflation data is available in October, we'll know what the program will look like in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
WSB Radio

US set to announce huge jump in Social Security payments

NEW YORK — (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
Motley Fool

Retirees May See a 14% Social Security Boost in Just 2 Years, but Is It Enough?

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security is calculated based on a specific measure of inflation. It's no secret the cost of living has increased dramatically over the past two years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
LehighValleyLive.com

What happens to Social Security spousal benefits when living out of the U.S.?

Q. I live in Colombia, South America. We were married and living in the United States for 17 years. The marriage was registered at the Colombian consulate so it is also considered a marriage in Colombia. We have now divorced here in Colombia where the laws here indicate that once a couple is divorced, the spouse does not have the benefit of collecting the ex-spouses retirement funds. Since we are divorcing in Colombia, wouldn’t the laws of this country dictate the issue of Social Security benefits from an ex-spouse even if the benefits are from the U.S.?
Retirement Daily

Social Security Raise May Set a Record

Oddsmakers have been busy predicting the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients for 2023. With inflation continuing to whip up prices of food, fuel, clothing, rent, and other daily expenses, many predict that the COLA could set a 40-year record. For people receiving Social Security benefits, any COLA adjustment...
Motley Fool

The 3 Biggest Social Security Changes Likely on the Way

Increasing the Social Security payroll-tax cap is a popular way to bolster the program. Changing the way COLAs are calculated could attract political support as part of an overall deal to protect benefits. Raising the retirement age, which has been done before, is widely supported by Americans. You’re reading a...
