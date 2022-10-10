Donovan Mitchell wants the Mets’ best pitcher to stay with the team. Jazz fans are roasting him for it

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) gets up after falling during Game 6 of the NBA playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Certainly a top storyline for the New York Mets this offseason will be whether or not ace pitcher Jacob deGrom stays with them or goes elsewhere in free agency.

About 15 minutes after the Mets were officially eliminated from the Major League Baseball playoffs Sunday night by the San Diego Padres, one of their most famous fans made a plea for deGrom to stay.

Former Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is a diehard Mets fan (his dad, in case you hadn’t heard on a Jazz broadcast over the past five years, works for the team), and he tweeted after the game, “Last tweet of the night…. Jake don’t leave” and added four praying emojis.

The irony of the tweet was not lost on Jazz fans and NBA fans in general.

For a long time prior to the Jazz trading Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in September, there were reports and speculation that Mitchell would eventually request to be moved (it reportedly never actually got to that point), speculation that only increased when the team was eliminated from the first round of the playoffs last season.

Because of that, Jazz fans replied to his Sunday tweet in droves. Here are some of those replies.