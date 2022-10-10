Read full article on original website
EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They're "The Realest" At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song "Stand Up": Listen
Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
YG Defends 'How To Rob A Rapper' Song Following PnB Rock Backlash: '[It's] Not A Diss'
YG made his return to the L.A Leakers on Thursday (October 6) to body another freestyle while promoting his new album I Got Issues earlier this week. The Compton native paid homage to his fallen West Coast homie Nipsey Hussle by delivering a vicious freestyle over the instrumental to Nip’s 2009 single “Hussle in the House.”
Listen to Bigg Sugg's "Drinking Song": The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Alcohol is Big Sugg’s muse and the elixir is taking over. On “Drinking Song,” she messily admits to downing too much liquor, as a chorus of “woah’”s makes you feel like you’re on a rollercoaster. It’s like listening to the Instagram story of a group of friends on a wild night out. Just as you’re vibing to her happy-go-lucky voice and the song’s xylophone-like beats, her words disarm you: “Nigga think he slick I saw him slip me a pill/ But I’m still gon’ drink it/Bitch I’m savage forreal.” Her drunken shenanigans aren’t always lighthearted—but don’t kill her mood or she’ll verbally eviscerate you before using the bottle like a baseball bat.
Listen to Bla$ta's "5 On It" [ft. Rucci]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Bla$ta is a rapper from North Richmond, California who has a questionable rattail haircut and a conversational flow that makes it seem like he’s telling you a story while you’re riding shotgun in the whip. “5 On It” is true to that spirit. Bla$ta runs through the moments that made him who he is: “Hurry up, for you run out of a time on me/Can’t do no pullin’ over, I got that fire on me.” Inglewood’s Rucci drops in with a short yet energetic guest appearance, but there’s a gravity to Bla$ta that places most of the attention on him. It’s the small moments that really do it: The sprinkle of AutoTune every couple of lines, the drumless rendering of the hook the second time around.
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don't Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
How Much Are Coolio's Royalties Worth?
When Coolio died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59, the rapper left behind a legacy that includes one of the most iconic rap songs ever: “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 single that became the No. 1 Hot 100 single that year and has remained popular ever since. All told, the catalog of the hip-hop star, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., generates about $3.5 million annually, according to a Billboard estimate.
Watch Willow Perform "Curious/Furious" and "Ur a Stranger" on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Ashanti Addresses Irv Gotti On Diddy's 'Gotta Move On' Remix: 'It's Giving Obsessed'
Ashanti has seemingly responded to Irv Gotti‘s recent comments about her on a remix of Diddy‘s “Gotta Move On.”. The former Murder Inc. singer features on a new version of Puff Daddy’s single alongside Bryson Tiller and City Girls‘ Yung Miami, which was premiered by Funk Flex on Hot 97. On it, she appears to call Gotti “obsessed” for repeatedly talking about her in interviews.
Fabolous Sets Off Diddy's 'Gotta Move On' Freestyle Challenge With Slick Remix
Fabolous isn’t taking his foot off the gas as he drops off another stellar freestyle, this time hopping on Diddy and Bryson Tiller‘s R&B smash “Gotta Move On.”. The Brooklyn rapper has been releasing a steady stream of new music over the past few weeks, including his flip of Jack Harlow and Drake’s “Churchill Downs,” which arrived earlier this month.
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock's Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
50 Cent Is Impressed By YG's "How To Rob A Rapper"
YG rattled the hip-hop community with the release of his latest album, I Got Issues, though it wasn’t for the right reason. Track five, “How To Rob A Rapper” ft. Mozzy and D3szn is a playbook on hitting licks. “Peep game, I’ma teach you how to rob a rapper/ Catch a n***a lackin’, he slackin’ on IG Live/ He gon’ show his whereabouts on accident, he be high,” YG raps at the beginning of the song.
NBA YoungBoy Wants To Put Out Collaborative Album With Baton Rouge Artists
NBA YoungBoy is already planning another album, and he wants to release a collaborative project with only artists from his hometown Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, YoungBoy’s engineer, dropped the news on Instagram with a video of him making the call to all Baton Rouge artists. According to Goldberg, the criteria for being featured on the album isn’t as extensive as you might think.
Nicki Minaj recruits a dancehall all-star team on "Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix)"
A couple of months ago Nicki Minaj remixed Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng's "Likke Miss" and promptly got quite mad when YouTube put an age restriction on the accompanying video. Today Minaj returns with a an updated version of the track (yes, a remix of the remix) with a host of...
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo's Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
David Banner refutes Kodak Black's statement about BET Hip Hop Awards
Before the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, David Banner predicted that this would be the year that we would take back our culture. He and other artists such as the Wu-Tang Clan, Remy Ma, Lil’ Kim, Fat Joe, Three 6 Mafia, and gave music fans a taste of old-school hip-hop. Banner also shared his excitement about the future generation of hip-hop.
