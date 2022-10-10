Read full article on original website
kuic.com
The Grand Opening Of Play-4-All Park’s Phase One Is October 29th In Vacaville!
Please join us for the Grand Opening of “Phase One” of the amazing Play-4-All Park on October 29th! Read about the NINE year journey in getting this Northern California “one of a kind” park for people of all abilities and disabilities built in Vacaville (ENTIRLEY with donations and sponsorships). Please read about our long road filled with many road blocks but even more endurance and determination. We are featured in this issue of the Vacaville Magazine (www.vacamag.com), pgs 26-29. We are finally ready to open PHASE ONE!! The park is located at 815 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Parking will be limited; try and carpool if you can 🙂
Gospel Outreach Day coming to Davis Park
Churches Of West Contra Costa County are inviting families to the 2nd Day At The Park Gospel Outreach set for Saturday, Oct. 15, at Davis Park in San Pablo. The event is free to the public and includes free food, children’s activities, music, prayer and more from noon to 3 p.m. at the park located at 1667 Folsom Ave.
Panhandle Annex looking picture perfect with nature-inspired mural
Richmond’s Panhandle Annex neighborhood has added the crown jewel to a multi-stage beautification effort. It is a new mural that depicts the natural splendor of the local area before the highways and homes arrived. The mural, aptly entitled “Panhandle Annex Mural,” was made possible by a FY 2021-2022 $8,400...
Eater
Three New Restaurants Just Opened Below the Golden Gate Bridge
Cavallo Point, the former army base turned resort just below the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, is debuting three new restaurants on October 13. Nestled within the expansive Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the resort and conference center, which were originally constructed in 1866, had just one restaurant and a bar for years. Now executive chef Michael Garcia, who was born in San Francisco before moving to Daly City, is at the helm of three new projects on the grounds. Garcia grew up cooking and skateboarding in the Bay Area before working through restaurants including Stars and Farallon in the Palace Hotel; he says each of the three menus is an ode to his career in and love of the region. “They’re homages to my roots,” Garcia says. “While reinterpreting inspirational dishes from history, too.”
Eater
Much-Acclaimed Oakland BBQ Restaurant Subject of Myriad Workplace Complaints
Oakland pitmaster Matt Horn is under scrutiny following allegations concerning work conditions at his original restaurant Horn Barbecue. At least 10 current or former workers at the restaurant told SFGATE about ongoing payment issues, sourcing woes, and on-the-job hazards. Workers, who retained anonymity or told the outlet they were subject to NDAs, say Horn’s restaurant closed without warning twice this year, and paychecks sometimes came weeks late or bounce. Horn told SFGATE this happened only a handful of times, and workers confirmed Horn squared up with them eventually.
Bay Area Cattlemens Steakhouse will close Santa Rosa restaurant by end of year
"Many of them came as kids and now bring their families."
Eater
8 Haunted Bay Area Restaurants and the Ghost Stories Behind Them
We all have our favorite haunts in the Bay Area, those restaurants that serve the same comfort foods that mom used to make or elicit fond memories of meals shared with friends. While some Bay Area restaurants are known for their ever-changing menus and unique ambiance, others serve ghostly apparitions alongside lunch and dinner entrees. If you’re looking for a spooky dining experience this Halloween season, look no further than these eight Bay Area restaurants.
richmondstandard.com
Bay Area Rescue Mission preps for ‘Community Block Party’
Amid a challenging economic climate that has taken a toll on Richmond residents, the Bay Area Rescue Mission (BARM) is hosting a Community Block Party Sat., Oct. 29 to offer some key resources and smiles along the way. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nevin Park, 6th St....
Parking battles highlight East San Jose’s struggles
With the sun setting over East San Jose, Rabia Khan pointed to the maintenance hole cover in the street she and her friends used as a makeshift pitcher’s mound as children, running freely along the street’s curbs. “I used to play on this street all the time,” she...
1 person dies after morning shooting near park in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. on the 600 block of 11th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence that there was a shooting but could not find a victim. […]
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland homeless camp goes up in flames
A fire started early Tuesday morning at an Oakland homeless encampment beneath the 880 freeway. Firefighters quickly put out the fire along Broadway and 5th Street in downtown Oakland. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
No injuries reported after crews knock down fire in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire in San Leandro Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. No injuries were reported from a fire at a structure on Harlan Street. Officials reported the fire happened at 12:50 p.m. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show a door was knocked […]
San Pablo to install rectangular rapid flashing beacons near schools
Six pairs of rectangular rapid flashing beacons will soon be installed at five locations near San Pablo schools to enhance visibility of school children. The beacons will be installed on Broadway Avenue at 15th and also 16th streets, near Bayview Elementary; at Market Avenue and 21st Street, near Dover Elementary; and Church Lane and Villa Drive, adjacent to St. Paul School and near West County First 5, the Senior Center and San Pablo Library; and 23rd Street and California Avenue, near Richmond High and Dover Elementary.
Floating Pumpkin Patch readies for its seasonal splash at The Plunge
The City of Richmond’s time-held tradition of setting pumpkins afloat in The Plunge is returning this month, as sure as Halloween gets marked on every kiddo’s calendar. The City welcomes families to its annual Floating Pumpkin Patch Sat., Oct. 22 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Richmond Plunge, when little goblins can take a dip in the indoor pool while searching for their favorite pumpkin. Once kiddos pick their perfect pumpkin, they can stay and splash around for some more fun.
20-Year-Old Kingsley Duru Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Cordelia (Cordelia, CA)
The Solano County Coroner reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The officials stated that a motorcycle slammed into a tree and caused the crash on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
NBC Bay Area
City Offers Cash for Unhoused Residents to Move Out of San Jose Encampment
The city of San Jose has offered $500 to residents of a San Jose homeless encampment near the airport to tow away their RV, trailer or vehicle. Some living at the encampment at Columbus Park, near Mineta San Jose International Airport, have taken up the offer, and crews began removing items Tuesday morning. By the city's count, 97 RVs, trailers and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About 15 others also expressed interest.
Another SF luxury high-rise flooded. This time police say it was intentional
It happened again. Another residential high-rise in San Francisco flooded with water gushing down the stairway when most were probably still asleep. "I opened the stairway and there was a running stream of high pressured water."
Man shot near Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot Sunday night near Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, police said Monday. The 39-year-old man was shot at 11:15 p.m. at Jefferson and Powell streets. Police said they have no information that the shooting was linked in any way to Fleet Week, the annual military demonstration in the city that ends Monday.Additional details were not immediately available.
Shoppers flee from disturbance, gun sighting at Hillsdale Shopping Center
SAN MATEO (BCN) -- An altercation at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo on Tuesday night led to a possible firearm sighting and numerous mall-goers fleeing from the scene, police said. Police learned that an altercation had taken place around 8:46 p.m. between two groups of people at the Shake Shack. As one group fled the area, witnesses reported seeing a firearm brandished, which caused multiple mall-goers to run from the area of the North Block in fear. An officer had already been on duty at the scene and immediately called for backup, the San Mateo Police...
