CNET

Here's When Social Security Benefits for 2023 Will Be Announced

Each year, Social Security benefits are adjusted to attempt to keep up with inflation. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is represented in January's check and is based on the state of the economy the year prior. Rising inflation in 2021 resulted in the 2022 COLA being a sizable 5.9% increase,...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week

Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
BUSINESS
CNET

Here's How Much Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

Social Security benefits for 2023 could see the biggest increase in four decades, according to numerous analysts. This year, Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- or about $93 a month. By June, though, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was at 9.1%.
BUSINESS
State
Washington State
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes We Should Learn About in October

Once third-quarter inflation data is available in October, we'll know what the program will look like in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Retirees May See a 14% Social Security Boost in Just 2 Years, but Is It Enough?

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security is calculated based on a specific measure of inflation. It's no secret the cost of living has increased dramatically over the past two years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

US set to announce huge jump in Social Security payments

NEW YORK — (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Retirees may get the biggest Social Security boost in 40 years. That also means some will pay taxes on it for the first time

Those who make money in addition to their Social Security checks are on the hook to pay federal income tax on up to 85% of their benefits. Retirees are almost guaranteed to get a big Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) next year due to persistent, sky-high inflation. And while that’s good news for those struggling financially with rising prices, some seniors should also prepare for a potentially higher tax bill.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Social Security recipients expected to get big benefit boost

Millions of Social Security recipients will learn soon just how high a boost they'll get in their benefits next year. The increase to be announced Thursday, expected to be the largest in 40 years, is fueled by record high inflation and is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. How well it does that depends on inflation next year.
