Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR
Denny Hamlin isn't one to mince words, and he proved that over the weekend by holding court at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The post Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Was Wrong to Penalize Cole Custer For His Last-Lap Move at the Charlotte Roval
NASCAR shouldn't have penalized Cole Custer for his actions at the Charlotte Roval. The post NASCAR Was Wrong to Penalize Cole Custer For His Last-Lap Move at the Charlotte Roval appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin Throws the Roval Under the Bus: ‘Now We’re Going To Go to Some Race Tracks Where We Can Go Racing’
Denny Hamlin is looking forward to racing on ovals the rest of the way after the Charlotte Roval playoff race turned out to be a bit of a dud. The post Denny Hamlin Throws the Roval Under the Bus: ‘Now We’re Going To Go to Some Race Tracks Where We Can Go Racing’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kurt Busch Fans Prepare for Worst as Veteran Driver’s Future Likely to Get Some Clarity This Weekend With Tyler Reddick Announcement
Kurt Busch and his future could get some clarity this weekend at Las Vegas when Tyler Reddick is expected to announce that he will be driving for 23XI Racing in 2023 instead of 2024 as initially planned. The post Kurt Busch Fans Prepare for Worst as Veteran Driver’s Future Likely to Get Some Clarity This Weekend With Tyler Reddick Announcement appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick Is "So Confused" After NASCAR Slaps Stewart-Haas Racing With Another Huge Penalty
Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.
Daniel Suarez, Corey LaJoie heated exchange after Roval incidents (Video)
Daniel Suarez and Corey LaJoie had a heated post-race discussion as they signed autographs after the NASCAR race on the Charlotte Roval. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 17-turn Roval road course brought drama in the Playoff elimination event. Watch the Daniel Suarez vs...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his honesty and he gave a brutal dose of it on Sunday during the broadcast at the Roval, speaking for the fans and saying something NASCAR officials didn't want to hear. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval
The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability
NASCAR is looking into the big assist Chase Briscoe got when Cole Custer suddenly slowed on the last lap on the Charlotte Roval. The post Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
NASCAR penalizes Cole Custer, crew chief for manipulating finish Sunday
NASCAR fined Cole Custer and docked him points while indefinitely suspending his crew chief for what NASCAR viewed as an attempt to manipulate the Cup Series race finish Sunday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Custer slowed on the final lap, allowing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe to pass...
Brad Keselowski | Las Vegas II Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Las Vegas. Keselowski is a three-time winner at Las Vegas, one of 11 tracks the 2012 Cup Champion has multiple wins at. He has an overall 11.3 average finish with 12 top-10s and eight finishes inside the top five in 18 starts.
FOX Sports
Chaos reigns at Charlotte with Kyle Larson out, Bell and Briscoe advancing
CONCORD, N.C. — Let chaos reign. NASCAR's playoff format isn't designed to reward the best driver of the season. It's designed to create pressure moments and see who can emerge. Kyle Larson, the defending Cup champion, saw his hopes for back-to-back championships end Sunday. Some will be frustrated by...
Burton Finishes 28th at the ROVAL
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team emerged from a chaotic race at the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a 28th-place finish. Burton, racing on his 22nd birthday, started the Bank of America ROVAL 400 from 23rd place and drove into the top 20 before making his first pit stop with three laps remaining in the first 25-lap Stage.
NASCAR Visits Vegas: Record-setting history at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
This weekend's races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) will mark the fifth year Las Vegas has hosted a fall race, and the 29th time the NASCAR Cup Series has raced here.
The time Richard Petty refused to race and led boycott over NASCAR driver safety concerns
Considering the concerns NASCAR drivers are currently feeling about safety with the Gen 7 race car being used in the Cup Series, the circumstances are very similar to a time in NASCAR history 53 years ago when another safety issue was very much in the headlines. During the second weekend...
2022 FRM Charlotte II Race Report: McDowell Roughed up Late and Gilliland Improves at the Roval
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) raced in the team's backyard this past weekend at the Charlotte Roval, just twenty miles from home back up in Mooresville. Coming off a double top-ten finish in Talladega the last time out, the teams were looking to do much of the same on Sunday. Todd...
Stewart-Haas Racing: Bank of America Roval 400 from Charlotte
Race Winner: Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet) ● Kevin Harvick (Started 22nd, Finished 2nd / Running, completed 112 of 112 laps) ● Chase Briscoe (Started 17th, Finished 9th / Running,...
Buescher Charges Through Late Race Chaos, Finishes Sixth
Track position would prove to be tough in this year’s NASCAR Cup Series race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL configuration, but a few late race cautions would help provide an opportunity for the Fastenal Ford Mustang to shine. Starting from the rear of the field after an unapproved...
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267) Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 301.5 miles (201 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),. Stage 2 (Ends on...
Kaulig Racing Welcomes Back SRS Distribution at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome back SRS Distribution as a primary partner on board the No. 16 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 302. Kaulig Racing’s partnership began at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season-opener, with Heritage Pool Supply Group Inc. (Heritage), one of the nation’s leading family of independent pool and supply distributors and a division of SRS, with Daniel Hemric for the 64th-running of the Daytona 500.
