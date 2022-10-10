Read full article on original website
disneyfanatic.com
Just Five Months After Opening New Disney Store Billboard Damaged
In more news of maintenance issues from the Disney properties, a billboard at the new Walt Disney World store is already showing signs of damage. The Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are known to be some of the best Disney vacation spots. But, there have been a fair few issues at the Disney Parks recently, be that because of Guests behaving in less than stellar and unacceptable ways or because of problems on account of the Park itself. Many a time, the issues have been centered around maintenance.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Kids Night at the Museum is back with a Spooky Science Twist
Kids Night at the Museum is back with a Spooky Science Twist. Kids Night at the Museum is back with a Spooky Science Twist – An evening so fun, it’s scary! Orlando Science Center’s exhibits don’t always come to life after hours, but during Kids Night at the Museum, the building will be full of energy! And this time, it’s with a spooky science twist! Little monsters ages 5 to 12 years old are invited to haunt the exhibit halls, including our BRAND NEW Fall exhibition Hot Wheels™: Race to Win™!
fox35orlando.com
Company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' movies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you love the ‘Hocus Pocus’ movies? A new Halloween challenge could score you $1,000 just for watching them!. The company Smart Capital Mind is looking for the ultimate fan of the Sanderson Sisters to watch Disney's ‘Hocus Pocus’ and the newly-released sequel ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ – then tell them what you think!
Weird Al Yankovic gets 'Ridiculously Seff-Indulgent' on stage in Orlando this weekend
You can pretty much measure a band’s pop-culture currency by whether or not Weird Al Yankovic has parodied one of their tunes. In fact, most acts consider the request an honor and a rite of passage — rightfully so. Weird Al has helped define and document the shape-shifting zeitgeist since the early ’80s. On a personal note, the first “real” concert I experienced as a teen was when he was the touring opener for the Monkees in 1987.
BB.Q Chicken to Open Second Orlando Location
The brand offers a variety of fried chicken flavors and heat levels such as Gang-Jeong, Spicy Golden Original, and Wings of Fire.
Guide to pride: What to know about Coming Out with Pride Orlando this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida, it’s time to show your pride. Come Out with Pride’s Pride event returns to being an in-person event on Saturday at Lake Eola Park, bringing back all the colorful fun we remember from pre-pandemic days. Here are some things to know before...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 10/6/22 (Creature from the Black Lagoon Mold-A-Rama Figure, No ‘Ghoulish’ Showings, Scare Zone Fun at HHN, and More)
Welcome to another spooky night here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s time to head back into the fog for another night of Halloween Horror Nights, but first, let’s make a quick visit to the Dead Coconut Club. If you’re a fan of Mold-A-Rama wax figures, there’s a...
fox35orlando.com
10 scary urban legends, haunted places to visit in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's almost Halloween and that means it's time to get into the spooky spirit. If you're looking for ways to get your scare on, look no further than Central Florida!. From haunted hotel rooms to floating lights, there are plenty of urban legends and haunted spots that...
WDW News Today
Discount Now Available on Frankenstein Popcorn Bucket at Universal Orlando Resort
There is now a purchase-with-purchase discount available on the Studio Screamers Frankenstein popcorn bucket from Universal Orlando Resort. This bucket was released with a $25 price, which was later raised to $38. Guests can now purchase the bucket for $28 with a qualifying purchase of $45 or more. The first...
bungalower
Hong Kong-style diner coming to Mills 50
As first reported by Faiyaz Kara for Orlando Weekly, a new Orlando outpost of Tampa’s Sweet Buns (Instagram) is coming to Mills 50. The concept is owned by John Zhao who also owns YH Seafood Clubhouse and Pho 813 and will be opening in the King Cajun Shack space at 2021 E. Colonial Drive [GMap]. Once open, Sweet Buns will be a Hong Kong-style diner offering a variety of baked goods as well.
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Orlando Announces the Permanent Closure of Location Inside Park
A guest offering at Universal Studios Orlando Resort has announced its permanent closure, according to GottaGoOrlando. Universal Studios Orlando Resort currently has two theme parks–Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure–and a water park–Volcano Bay. A brand-new theme park, Epic Universe, is under construction and is projected to open to guests in 2025.
Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened in Winter Park, MM Club gets exclusive, Taco Kat is coming soon and more food news
OPENINGS/CLOSINGS Taco Kat, the newest concept from Team Market Group (Plantees, The Wellborn, Robinson Room, Mathers Social Gathering), opens Oct. 18 at 11 S. Court Ave. in the old Cleo’s Lounge space downtown. The taqueria and tequila lounge will specialize in Sonoran-style tacos using imported Sonoran flour for a true taste of th Northern Mexican staple ... Swine & Sons has opened its expanded Winter Park eatery inside Foxtail’s Farmhouse at 1282 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park.
click orlando
🦋 It’s airboat rides, gators and butterflies at this Kissimmee attraction
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s a hidden gem in Kissimmee that combines fun with education, teaching visitors and even locals about Native Florida with some new attractions. Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures opened in 1994, just offering airboat rides along Lake Toho. [TRENDING: NASA sets new launch date for Artemis...
floridaescape.com
Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo
The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
click orlando
Hen & Hog to hold grand opening in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Hen & Hog in Winter Park has been in soft opening since early September, but now the owners are getting ready for the restaurant’s grand opening. The restaurant — located at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. — is kicking off its grand opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday, opening for lunch service for the first time. The restaurant will also begin serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
wogx.com
Hot meals delivered to Florida neighborhoods hit by Hurricane Ian
An unexpected helpful gesture in the ravished neighborhoods of Hurricane Ian's path can really brighten someone’s day. As Good Day Orlando's David Martin shows you, free hot meals delivered door to door truly defines “neighbors helping neighbors.” it’s also a prime example of why we love Florida.
Night of a Million Lights returns this holiday season at new venue
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A popular holiday event is returning this year, but at a new venue. Night of a Million Lights, now in its third year, will return this holiday season, but this year at Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee, according to a news release. The water park...
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this month
A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you consider yourself a "smart shopper" who loves to find great deals on brand-name items without paying full retail price, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Florida. They are also offering some fun giveaways during the grand opening weekend.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Bishop Derrick McRae, Pastor of The Experience Christian Center, is Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday October 15
ORLANDO — Bishop Derrick McRae, Senior Pastor of The Experience Christian Center,. will join Central Florida Business Leader John Crossman Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:05 p.m. on The Crossman Conversation. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for educational, political and religious leaders trying to make a difference in their...
Apopka could get a drive-thru Chipotle
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill may have plans for a drive-thru restaurant in Apopka. A 2,415-square-foot restaurant building with a drive through is proposed on...
