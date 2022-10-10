Read full article on original website
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
Here's When Social Security Benefits for 2023 Will Be Announced
Each year, Social Security benefits are adjusted to attempt to keep up with inflation. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is represented in January's check and is based on the state of the economy the year prior. Rising inflation in 2021 resulted in the 2022 COLA being a sizable 5.9% increase,...
2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
2023 Will Bring a Monster Social Security COLA. Here's How Much Your Benefits Check Could Rise.
The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2022 failed to offset the rising cost of medical care, groceries, gas, and other necessities. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that the COLA in 2023 could be between 8.5% and 9%. The average retired worker could receive between $142 and...
4 Social Security Changes We Should Learn About in October
Once third-quarter inflation data is available in October, we'll know what the program will look like in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Bad News No One Is Telling You About Your Huge Social Security Increase
The countdown to Social Security's trust fund running out of money could accelerate.
Here's How Much Bigger the Average Social Security Check Will Likely Be in 2023
The average monthly Social Security check next year will depend on the type of benefit and the inflation rate in September.
The 2023 Social Security COLA Forecast Is Great News for Retirees. Here's the Real Reason Why.
Seniors on Social Security should be thrilled by the idea of an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) next year.
Retirees May See a 14% Social Security Boost in Just 2 Years, but Is It Enough?
The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security is calculated based on a specific measure of inflation. It's no secret the cost of living has increased dramatically over the past two years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
3 Things Retirees Are Going to Hate About Social Security's Historic "Raise" in 2023
A record-breaking cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is on the way in 2023 -- but there's another side to this story.
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
Here's What Your Social Security Increase Would Be As Things Stand Right Now
Based on inflation levels for July and August, the Social Security increase would be 8.7% to 8.9%. Social Security recipients are in store for a big raise no matter what, but it still might not be enough. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Here's Exactly When Your First Social Security Check Will Arrive
Sorry, it's not the day you apply for benefits.
EXPLAINER: A huge jump in Social Security payments is coming
Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
Social Security's 2023 COLA: What Retirees Must Know
The Social Security COLA for 2023 could reach 9%, but retirees should still budget cautiously. Retirees will receive a COLA notice in December detailing their updated Social Security benefit for next year. A big Social Security COLA in 2023 means more retirees will owe income tax on their benefits in...
Social Security Raise May Set a Record
Oddsmakers have been busy predicting the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients for 2023. With inflation continuing to whip up prices of food, fuel, clothing, rent, and other daily expenses, many predict that the COLA could set a 40-year record. For people receiving Social Security benefits, any COLA adjustment...
The 3 Biggest Social Security Changes Likely on the Way
Increasing the Social Security payroll-tax cap is a popular way to bolster the program. Changing the way COLAs are calculated could attract political support as part of an overall deal to protect benefits. Raising the retirement age, which has been done before, is widely supported by Americans. You’re reading a...
Social Security's Historic 2023 COLA Comes With a Silver Lining
In 10 days, Social Security's much-awaited cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be announced. The forecast 8.7% COLA for 2023 would mark the largest year-over-year percentage increase in 41 years. With a key expense for seniors declining next year, retired workers may be able to keep more of their benefit increase. You’re...
The Biggest Social Security COLA in 40 Years Means a Bigger Tax Bill for Some Retirees
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to see an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023, the largest COLA in 40 years. Social Security benefits were first subject to federal income tax in 1984, and the tax thresholds have never been adjusted for inflation. Fewer than 10% of beneficiaries paid taxes...
11 Things to Know About the 2023 Social Security COLA
The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is the most anticipated announcement of the year for tens of millions of retirees.
