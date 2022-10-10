Read full article on original website
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Oct. 12
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Oct. 12
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO didn’t report any criminal incidents Tuesday that were significant. Animal nuisance,...
Gillette Man Charged With Six Felony Drug Offenses
A Gillette man heard charges of six felony counts of drug possession during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Zachary Stott, 29, is charged with three counts of possession of felony weights of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and buprenorphine hydrochloride, each of which is punishable by up to seven years of imprisonment, Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen said.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/11/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Oct. 11:. At 12:52 a.m. to Dogwood Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 10:34 a.m. to North Gurley Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 12:10 p.m. to Camel Drive for an emergency...
(PHOTOS) Trooper: truck driver probably fell asleep before hitting 2 trucks on 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper said that it’s likely a man who was driving a semi that collided with two other trucks this afternoon had fallen asleep at the wheel. The crash occurred on a two-lane stretch of Highway 59 that’s about a mile north...
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/3/22–10/9/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Pro-life speaker: No room for rape exceptions in abortion laws
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s common for people to say that they think abortion should be illegal unless the abortion follows rape or incest. Pew Research Center found that 69% of 10,441 U.S. non-institutionalized adults who completed its March “America’s Abortion Quandary” survey said that abortion should be legal if the pregnancy is a result of rape. Thirty-six percent of abortion opponents say abortion should be legal if the pregnancy results from rape, while 27% say “it depends.”
Campbell County Health Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: Alan Stuber
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to candidates who have filed to run for office. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received.
Cimarron and Overland intersection in Gillette to close Friday through Nov. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo. — From Oct. 14 through Nov. 2, the intersection of Cimarron Drive and Overland Trail will be closed for utility improvements, according to City of Gillette documents. Contractor DRM and engineer KLJ are partnering with the city to replace a fire hydrant and complete concrete pavement work...
Obituary: Linda Mary Tufvesson
Linda Mary Tufvesson: January 2, 1949 – October 6, 2022. Linda Mary Tufvesson, a long time Gillette resident, passed away Oct. 6, 2022 at her home due to complications from cancer. Linda was born in Jackson, Minnesota on Jan.2, 1949, to Neil and Mary (Schmitt) Tufvesson. She was the...
Wyoming Game & Fish Biologist Honors Elderly Hunter Friend Who Lived 2,000 Miles Away
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When wildlife biologist Erika Peckham was first approached by an older hunter from Vermont about 12 years ago, she wasn’t sure what to think. The man, Reginald Benjamin, asked for her business card. Peckham had just started her job as...
School board to hold Oct. 11 meeting in Wright
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Commons at Wright Junior/Senior High School, 220 Wright Blvd., Wright. The agenda said items scheduled for discussion and approval include the following:. Whether to change district policy from allowing certified...
City plans Monte Vista Lane water shutoff for Thursday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette has planned a four-hour water shutoff Thursday in the Monte Vista Lane area. The shutoff is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. It’s a necessary move for the replacement of water valves and fittings, according to city documents.
Campbell County average gas price makes 20-cent jump from last week; national average up 13 cents
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Although the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 13.8 cents from a week ago, Campbell County’s average gas price jumped up 20 cents. Price tracker GasBuddy said the national average hike to $3.92 per gallon put the price 22.5 cents higher...
CCH eyes next phase of $8M Epic plan
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Winter 2022 marks the start of the next phase of Campbell County Health’s move to enhance its medical record system through Epic Systems, a plan accompanied by an $8 million price tag. Through Epic, CCH hopes to replace its existing Electronic Health Record, or EHR...
One more burst of warm weather ahead of cool front
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It will continue to feel like the end of the summer although fall started in September as today’s high will climb into the low 70s ahead of an approaching cool front. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts a high of 73...
