Pullman, WA

247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season

USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Four-star center Arrinten Page commits to USC basketball

Four days ago, USC basketball did not have a commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. The Trojans now have a pair. Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler four-star center Arrinten Page chose the Trojans Monday night from a top four list that included Cincinnati, Indiana and Miami, sources tell USCfootball.com. ESPN's Paul Biancardi was first to report the news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Local brother-sister duo shooting hoops for UCLA

Brother and sister duo Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Gabriela both play basketball for UCLA, and they joined us live to discuss what it’s like playing for the same school and their competitiveness growing up. Jaime and Gabriela are the first sibling duo to play at UCLA since Dave and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles

From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
airwaysmag.com

Alaska Airlines to End Four Domestic Routes

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced it will axe four domestic routes from its network. The route cuts were confirmed by an airline spokesperson. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Salt Lake City (SLC) will end on November 30, 2022. LAX to Austin-Bergstrom (AUS) is set to end on January 9, 2023. AUS to Palm Springs (PSP) will also end on November 30, 2022. The last route cut is from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Santa Barbara (SBA), which ends on May 23, 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The environmental consequences of LEDs

LOS ANGELES — LEDs or light-emitting diodes are much more energy efficient than traditional lighting sources and require less than 25% of the energy consumed by incandescent bulbs, but over the last two decades they have had a devastating impact on the night sky. Travis Longcore, an adjunct professor...
LOS ANGELES, CA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
PASADENA, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Lake Balboa Park

A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA

