Klatt: UCLA Has Best Shot To Be 1st-Time College Football Playoff Team
The Fox Sports college football analyst said the Bruins have a better shot to make it than Tennessee, USC, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss or Penn State.
ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season
USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with No. 7 USC
Kyle Whittingham said things won't get any easier this week as they welcome a talented USC team to Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
UCLA LB Commit Ty Lee Takes In First Game Of Season at Rose Bowl
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco linebacker/safety Ty Lee went to his first UCLA game of the year in the win over Utah...
Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans embracing 'next man up' mentality
Most of what USC showed in Saturday’s 30-14 victory over Washington State can be seen as positive. Down their best linebacker in Shane Lee and their best defensive back in Calen Bullock - who was ejected for targeting - the Trojans gave up just 14 points and held the Cougars scoreless in the ...
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Four-star center Arrinten Page commits to USC basketball
Four days ago, USC basketball did not have a commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. The Trojans now have a pair. Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler four-star center Arrinten Page chose the Trojans Monday night from a top four list that included Cincinnati, Indiana and Miami, sources tell USCfootball.com. ESPN's Paul Biancardi was first to report the news.
Roderick Robinson II, 4-star California RB, flips commitment from UCLA to SEC program
Roderick Robinson II , a 4-star running back, is headed to the SEC. Georgia is 5-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 in the country. It has been a good year on the field and Monday was a good day on the recruiting front. Why?. The Bulldogs picked up...
Could USC's newest basketball addition help secure nation's No. 1 overall prospect?
Wheeler High School (Georgia) center Arrinten Page was not contained by a distance factor during his recruitment. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound big man took official visits to five schools from different parts of the country - Cincinnati, Indiana, Miami, Missouri and USC. On Monday, Page made his ...
WATCH: Isolation highlights of Los Alamitos (Calif.) junior five-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham
Los Alamitos (Calif.) junior five-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham sat out the first five games of the season after making the trek westward from Georgia, but was back under the lights the past two weeks. These are the Newport tapes from Cunningham's first two games back playing high school football....
Local brother-sister duo shooting hoops for UCLA
Brother and sister duo Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Gabriela both play basketball for UCLA, and they joined us live to discuss what it’s like playing for the same school and their competitiveness growing up. Jaime and Gabriela are the first sibling duo to play at UCLA since Dave and...
What is a Rex block? This stubborn pattern is creating wacky weather in the West
October rain in L.A. and record heat in Seattle. What’s with the upside-down weather on the West Coast? Blame it on the Rex block.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Eric Kay gets 22 years in Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs overdose death
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, didn't...
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles
From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
Alaska Airlines to End Four Domestic Routes
DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced it will axe four domestic routes from its network. The route cuts were confirmed by an airline spokesperson. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Salt Lake City (SLC) will end on November 30, 2022. LAX to Austin-Bergstrom (AUS) is set to end on January 9, 2023. AUS to Palm Springs (PSP) will also end on November 30, 2022. The last route cut is from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Santa Barbara (SBA), which ends on May 23, 2023.
The environmental consequences of LEDs
LOS ANGELES — LEDs or light-emitting diodes are much more energy efficient than traditional lighting sources and require less than 25% of the energy consumed by incandescent bulbs, but over the last two decades they have had a devastating impact on the night sky. Travis Longcore, an adjunct professor...
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
Look At This: Lake Balboa Park
A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
