Lottery Fans Just Went Bonkers In New York State
If you have big dreams but are a little low on cash these days, would nearly $1 billion help? The possibilities are endless for someone who picks the correct numbers in the next two large jackpot drawings in New York State. Someone has to win, right? Why not you? Whether...
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
NYS Police arrest 3 teens in connection to damaging Adirondack High Schools internet
REMSEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that three teenagers have been charged after allegedly trespassing at Adirondack High School on October 6th and severing the school’s internet connection. According to police, on Friday, October 7th, Adirondack School District officials reported that an incident occurred while the school was closed over […]
How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
10 License Plates Only Central New Yorkers Will Understand
I noticed this license plate in our parking lot and it got me thinking. Anyone outside Central New York would think a Utica Club is a club in Utica somewhere. Locals know it's a beer, not a club. That got us thinking about other license plates only Central New Yorkers would understand.
Look Around The Stunning Former Mackenzie-Childs Estate On Cayuga Lake
In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote.
Life-Changing Money Available For New York State Residents
We could all use some life-changing money. All you need is a little bit of luck. Are you feeling lucky? Well, nearly $1 billion could be won in New York State over the next few days. Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In on $500 Million. No ticket matched all the six...
3 Upstate NY Cities Named Most Neighborly In the Nation! Here’s Top 25!
Time for some New York pride! It's official! We have some of the 'Most Neighborly' cities in the Nation! As a matter of fact NY has 3 cities in the Top 25, 2 in the Top 10 and one city in NY sits at #1!. Before you look at the...
wutv29.com
Come sail away! NY State agency to auction off sailboats
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York state Office of General Services will be auctioning off some sailboats later this month. The 20 boats were part of SUNY Maritime College sailing team's 2012 fleet, declared as surplus. The auction is October 18 on Staten Island. The boats will be...
No Dogs Fault After Attacks on Humans in New York State
It is not the dog's fault if it bites someone. If you have a dog and it bites someone, the dog will not be at fault. In fact, New York State law is very clear on who is at fault when a dog bites or attacks someone. We reviewed the...
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
The Three Most Popular Last Names in New York State
There are few things to be more proud of than your last name. Your family is first and foremost and of course, your favorite sports teams and hometown, but a last name is one of those identifying things about any person and if someone ever makes fun of a last name, it sparks emotions inside of us.
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
NY Replacement Plates, Not Free for Everyone! What About You?
What's the deal with your license plate? They look great when they are brand new, all shiny and clean. After a short time some of the New York plates start to fall apart as the colorful coating begins to peel off. Now the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles...
CARS・
NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality
If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
whcuradio.com
Arrest made in connection with February crimes in Town of Homer
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces two felonies in Cortland County. Sheriff’s Deputies have been investigating 25-year-old Braxton Bostic since February in relation to a larceny at a Town of Homer business. Bostic allegedly stole and forged a check and attempted to cash it in the Town of Cortlandville, unsuccessfully. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bostic in Cortlandville for an unrelated warrant on October 4th. While in custody, he was booked and charged with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument, felony criminal possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor attempted grand larceny for the February crimes.
Owners auctioning iconic Central NY mansion, with portion of sale going to charity (photos)
Manlius, N.Y. – Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. A former owner, a concert singer, once gave private concerts for guests. Now, the owners of historic The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street (Route 5) heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville.
