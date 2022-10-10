ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 104.1

Lottery Fans Just Went Bonkers In New York State

If you have big dreams but are a little low on cash these days, would nearly $1 billion help? The possibilities are endless for someone who picks the correct numbers in the next two large jackpot drawings in New York State. Someone has to win, right? Why not you? Whether...
LOTTERY
Star 93.9

Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night

In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

NYS Police arrest 3 teens in connection to damaging Adirondack High Schools internet

REMSEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that three teenagers have been charged after allegedly trespassing at Adirondack High School on October 6th and severing the school’s internet connection. According to police, on Friday, October 7th, Adirondack School District officials reported that an incident occurred while the school was closed over […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Thomson
104.5 The Team

PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples

Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate Ny#High School Football#Tiktok
wutv29.com

Come sail away! NY State agency to auction off sailboats

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York state Office of General Services will be auctioning off some sailboats later this month. The 20 boats were part of SUNY Maritime College sailing team's 2012 fleet, declared as surplus. The auction is October 18 on Staten Island. The boats will be...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hudson Valley Post

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall

Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
ENVIRONMENT
KISS 104.1

The Three Most Popular Last Names in New York State

There are few things to be more proud of than your last name. Your family is first and foremost and of course, your favorite sports teams and hometown, but a last name is one of those identifying things about any person and if someone ever makes fun of a last name, it sparks emotions inside of us.
POLITICS
Lite 98.7

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS
101.5 WPDH

NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality

If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
AGRICULTURE
whcuradio.com

Arrest made in connection with February crimes in Town of Homer

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces two felonies in Cortland County. Sheriff’s Deputies have been investigating 25-year-old Braxton Bostic since February in relation to a larceny at a Town of Homer business. Bostic allegedly stole and forged a check and attempted to cash it in the Town of Cortlandville, unsuccessfully. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bostic in Cortlandville for an unrelated warrant on October 4th. While in custody, he was booked and charged with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument, felony criminal possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor attempted grand larceny for the February crimes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Owners auctioning iconic Central NY mansion, with portion of sale going to charity (photos)

Manlius, N.Y. – Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. A former owner, a concert singer, once gave private concerts for guests. Now, the owners of historic The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street (Route 5) heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy