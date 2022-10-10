Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol pursuit ends in crash near Council Bluffs
An Iowa State Patrol pursuit ended with a crash Thursday morning, according to Council Bluffs police. The crash happened at mile marker 8 of Interstate 80 westbound, about a mile west of the Highway 6 exit, around 7:30 a.m., police said in a Facebook post. A trooper attempted to pull...
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Train/Tractor Collision Monday In Ralston
Authorities released more information about a train vs. tractor accident from earlier this week in Ralston. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred at approximately 1:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 on 1st Street. The initial report shows 80-year-old Florence Irene Free of Glidden was traveling eastbound in a 2007 AGCO RT155 tractor and pulling two loaded grain carts. Authorities say Free had partially stopped the tractor on the tracks when it was struck by a westbound Union-Pacific train engine, operated by 53-year-old Troy Holcomb of Erie, Ill. The train was estimated to be traveling around 40 mph at the time of the crash, and the force of the collision split the tractor’s front axle from the main body, which was thrown into a nearby signal bungalow. Holcomb told law enforcement the crossing bars did come down fully as the train approached, but the tractor was positioned left of the bars at the time of impact. Free was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected injuries. Damage to the tractor is estimated at $80,000, while the train engine sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
1380kcim.com
Exira Woman Killed Sunday In Car/Semi Accident
An Exira woman was killed Sunday afternoon after colliding head-on with a semi-tractor trailer in Audubon County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:48 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Washington Street in Exira. Authorities say 75-year-old Phyllis Elaine Hoffman was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford Focus and crossed into the westbound lane, directly into the path of a 2016 Mack CXU613, driven by 24-year-old John Joseph Schultes of Exira. Schultes did not report serious injuries following the crash, but Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
kjan.com
2 arrested following Pott. County pursuit Wed. morning
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Traffic was backed-up for at least miles for a while, following a pursuit that reportedly began near Underwood, and ended with two suspects arrested this (Wednesday) morning. The chase ended on the eastern side of Council Bluffs at the seven mile-marker of Interstate 80 westbound, near Highway 6/Iowa Western Community College. Additional details are currently not available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1380kcim.com
Over $12,000 In Damages Reported In A Single-Vehicle Accident In Dedham Saturday Night
Authorities have released details of a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night in Dedham. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at 11:00 p.m. in the 300 block of North West Street. Law Enforcement says a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by a 17-year-old minor from Manning, was speeding and lost control on the gravel, striking a flatbed trailer with a goose-neck hitch that was parked on private property. Nineteen-year-old Evan Bakke, who was a passenger in the vehicle, sustained suspected minor injuries. The Silverado was totaled in the crash with a reported $12,000 in damages, while the trailer sustained $5,000 in damage. The minor was cited for failure to maintain or use safety belts, careless driving, and failure to maintain control.
VIDEO: Mountain lion caught on camera in Madison County
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a video of a mountain lion spotted roaming in central Iowa.
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement performs incredible rescue after horse falls 50 feet down a creek
NEOLA, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office helped with an incredible animal rescue Sunday. Deputies saved a horse after it fell 50 feet down a creek near Neola, Iowa. The department said the horse became stuck in the mud and water for several hours. Two deputies, along with...
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests between September 29th and October 8th. Samuel Haag, 23, of Cumberland, was arrested October 8th for OWI 1st Offense. Haag was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlantic woman arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Jenny Clark, of Atlantic, today on warrants for Intent to Manufacture / Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter. Clark was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held. No other details on the arrest have been...
weareiowa.com
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WOWT
Pedestrian, bike trail through Council Bluffs to downtown Omaha nears completion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final phase of the FIRST AVE trail through Council Bluffs is weeks away from being complete. The trail is a 14-foot wide pedestrian and bike path that runs from near downtown Council Bluffs at 35th street to 16th street, where it then connects to an existing trail, that leads to the entrance of the Bob Kerry bridge and downtown Omaha.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 7-9, 2022
9:19am: An Officer was called to the 400 block of E. Madison St. to assist a subject with a medical issue. 12:03pm: An Officer was called to the 100 block of West State St. in regards to a possible “telephone scam”. The Officer is investigating. 12:40pm: An Officer...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson
Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
Montgomery County Man arrested on Multiple Drug Charges
(Red Oak) A Red Oak man faces multiple drug charges. Red Oak Police arrested 66-year-old Calvin Merle Watt on Sunday afternoon at the 5th and Corning Street intersection and found Watt using drugs with a juvenile. Police arrested Watt for possession of marijuana, 2nd offense, possession of methamphetamine, 2nd offense,...
redoakexpress.com
Board learns of pipeline ordinance misinformation
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors cleared up some misinformation and continued to discuss legal options regarding the proposed Summit Carbon pipeline at its Sept. 27 meeting. Grant Terry, a Summit Carbon Pipeline Solutions project manager had spoken at a recent meeting of the Montgomery County Planning and Zoning Commission,...
who13.com
Iowa pharmacies can give out naloxone for free
ADEL, Iowa — With drug overdose prevention tools becoming more prevalent in metro schools, a local pharmacy wants to remind Iowans that you can get naloxone for free and without a prescription. Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel has made it a priority to distribute naloxone, often referred to by its...
Steven Lovell Obituary
Steven Albert Lovell, age 71, of Atlantic and formerly of Adair, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending at this time with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home.
Jerry McCurdy Obituary
Jerry McCurdy, 62, of Cumberland passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Mass of Christian Burial: Will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Timothy’s Catholic Church Reno south of Cumberland with burial in the St. Timothy’s Catholic Cemetery. You’re welcome to wear a Hawaiian shirt to celebrate Jerry’s life at the service. Father Phillip Bempong will officiate the service. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The Lamb Home of Massena is in charge of professional arrangements.
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0