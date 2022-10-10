Read full article on original website
Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR
Denny Hamlin isn't one to mince words, and he proved that over the weekend by holding court at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The post Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Was Wrong to Penalize Cole Custer For His Last-Lap Move at the Charlotte Roval
NASCAR shouldn't have penalized Cole Custer for his actions at the Charlotte Roval. The post NASCAR Was Wrong to Penalize Cole Custer For His Last-Lap Move at the Charlotte Roval appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin Throws the Roval Under the Bus: ‘Now We’re Going To Go to Some Race Tracks Where We Can Go Racing’
Denny Hamlin is looking forward to racing on ovals the rest of the way after the Charlotte Roval playoff race turned out to be a bit of a dud. The post Denny Hamlin Throws the Roval Under the Bus: ‘Now We’re Going To Go to Some Race Tracks Where We Can Go Racing’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick Is "So Confused" After NASCAR Slaps Stewart-Haas Racing With Another Huge Penalty
Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his honesty and he gave a brutal dose of it on Sunday during the broadcast at the Roval, speaking for the fans and saying something NASCAR officials didn't want to hear. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval
The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
FOX Sports
NASCAR penalizes Cole Custer, crew chief for manipulating finish Sunday
NASCAR fined Cole Custer and docked him points while indefinitely suspending his crew chief for what NASCAR viewed as an attempt to manipulate the Cup Series race finish Sunday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Custer slowed on the final lap, allowing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe to pass...
Looking For 2023’s Trackhouse Racing? Kaulig Racing Stepped up This Weekend
Kaulig Racing has set its 2023 lineup, and AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley have a chance to make an impact in the NASCAR Cup Series. The post Looking For 2023’s Trackhouse Racing? Kaulig Racing Stepped up This Weekend appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
A.J. Allmendinger Just Made Kaulig Racing Look Like Absolute Geniuses
A.J. Allmendinger proved immediately that he deserved a full-time ride at Kaulig Racing. The post A.J. Allmendinger Just Made Kaulig Racing Look Like Absolute Geniuses appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Chaos reigns at Charlotte with Kyle Larson out, Bell and Briscoe advancing
CONCORD, N.C. — Let chaos reign. NASCAR's playoff format isn't designed to reward the best driver of the season. It's designed to create pressure moments and see who can emerge. Kyle Larson, the defending Cup champion, saw his hopes for back-to-back championships end Sunday. Some will be frustrated by...
Brad Keselowski | Las Vegas II Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Las Vegas. Keselowski is a three-time winner at Las Vegas, one of 11 tracks the 2012 Cup Champion has multiple wins at. He has an overall 11.3 average finish with 12 top-10s and eight finishes inside the top five in 18 starts.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell rises after clutch Charlotte win
Walk-off hits, buzzer-beaters and late scores are thrilling aspects of traditional sports. On Sunday, Christopher Bell delivered the racing equivalent. Facing a must-win situation to avoid elimination from the playoffs, Bell got the job done at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. He led the final two laps, taking the lead on the final restart, to score his third – and undoubtedly biggest – career win.
NASCAR Visits Vegas: Record-setting history at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
This weekend's races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) will mark the fifth year Las Vegas has hosted a fall race, and the 29th time the NASCAR Cup Series has raced here.
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267) Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 301.5 miles (201 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),. Stage 2 (Ends on...
CBS Sports
NASCAR Crash Course: Inside Christopher Bell's breakthrough performance at Charlotte
Chase Elliott was cruising out front toward his eighth career road course win. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was poised to advance despite an unusual mistake. A billboard inside Charlotte Motor Speedway had other ideas. That sign, falling down into the middle of the racetrack, caused a late...
Kaulig Racing Welcomes Back SRS Distribution at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome back SRS Distribution as a primary partner on board the No. 16 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 302. Kaulig Racing’s partnership began at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season-opener, with Heritage Pool Supply Group Inc. (Heritage), one of the nation’s leading family of independent pool and supply distributors and a division of SRS, with Daniel Hemric for the 64th-running of the Daytona 500.
2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas 2 Advance
Earlier this year at Vegas, Chastain led 83 laps in route to a third-place finish. Since then, he has collected 10 additional top-fives. A solid accumulation of top-fives and top-10s has led him to the Round of 8 in the playoffs. When Chastain climbs behind the wheel of the Tootsie's...
The time Richard Petty refused to race and led boycott over NASCAR driver safety concerns
Considering the concerns NASCAR drivers are currently feeling about safety with the Gen 7 race car being used in the Cup Series, the circumstances are very similar to a time in NASCAR history 53 years ago when another safety issue was very much in the headlines. During the second weekend...
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Las Vegas Motor Speedway
In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned five top fives, 11 top-10 finishes and has led 57 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 10 starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NCS and has earned one top-10 finish and led one lap. In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger...
Burton Finishes 28th at the ROVAL
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team emerged from a chaotic race at the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a 28th-place finish. Burton, racing on his 22nd birthday, started the Bank of America ROVAL 400 from 23rd place and drove into the top 20 before making his first pit stop with three laps remaining in the first 25-lap Stage.
