Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter
The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go
The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News
For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179. Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.
3 Mets who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
3 New York Mets players who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go. The New York Mets, owners of one of the best records in the majors this season at 101-61, had high expectations going into the 2022 postseason. While the Mets were able to push...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge won’t get chance to ‘walk all over us,’ Guardians say
NEW YORK — The Cleveland Guardians took turns gushing over the American League’s new single-season home run leader during Monday’s ALDS workout day at Yankee Stadium. Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge’s 62 homers amazed manager Terry Francona, pitching coach Cal Willis and Game 1 starter Cal Quantrill, among others.
Dansby Swanson earns ‘Sheriff’ nickname after savage roast of Braves’ Michael Harris, Vaughn Grissom
Dansby Swanson is ‘The Sheriff’ around the jurisdiction known as the Atlanta Braves’ clubhouse. Swanson, one of the elder statesmen for the youthful Braves at the age of 28, has taken some of the club’s younger players, such as rookies Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom, under his wing.
Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series
This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
Panthers preparing for blockbuster trade after firing Matt Rhule?
More changes could be coming for the Carolina Panthers. Within an hour of David Tepper, the former N.J. hedge fund manager who bought the team for $2.3 billion in 2020, firing head coach Matt Rhule, rumors began buzzing about an even bigger move on the horizon. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer:...
Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game
MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Regrets Public Criticism Of Freddie Freeman, But Thankful For ‘Eye-Opening’ Conversation
When Freddie Freeman was introduced with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch, it was easily apparent how emotional of a process free agency was. The whirlwind period after the MLB lockout ended saw the Atlanta Braves quickly move on from a franchise pillar to acquire Matt Olson in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.
Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS
The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games
It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
Brian Kenny went on MLB Network and accused Joe Musgrove of cheating
A day after Game 3 of the San Diego Padres-New York Mets Wild Card Series, Brian Kenny appeared on MLB Network and accused pitcher Joe Musgrove of cheating. Given that Game 3 of the Wild Card Series between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets was the only baseball game on on Sunday night, there was a lot of attention on it. On Twitter, there were fans who pointed out that Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove’s ears looked shiny, and pondered if it was a substance. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Musgrove’s ears in the sixth inning, and after an inspection, they determined that there was no illegal substance on him.
Dodgers Fans Enjoyed Their Postseason Win By Fighting Each Other
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
