Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR
Denny Hamlin isn't one to mince words, and he proved that over the weekend by holding court at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The post Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Was Wrong to Penalize Cole Custer For His Last-Lap Move at the Charlotte Roval
NASCAR shouldn't have penalized Cole Custer for his actions at the Charlotte Roval. The post NASCAR Was Wrong to Penalize Cole Custer For His Last-Lap Move at the Charlotte Roval appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Larson Reflects on Elimination From 2022 NASCAR Playoffs After Charlotte Roval
After Sunday’s race at the Roval, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion was eliminated. Kyle Larson talked about what went wrong in 2022 after the finish. From the top of the sport to out before the Round of 8. It happens, but that won’t make the Hendrick Motorsports driver feel any better.
Kevin Harvick Is "So Confused" After NASCAR Slaps Stewart-Haas Racing With Another Huge Penalty
Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.
Daniel Suarez, Corey LaJoie heated exchange after Roval incidents (Video)
Daniel Suarez and Corey LaJoie had a heated post-race discussion as they signed autographs after the NASCAR race on the Charlotte Roval. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 17-turn Roval road course brought drama in the Playoff elimination event. Watch the Daniel Suarez vs...
Veteran NASCAR Driver Announces He'll Miss Next 3 Races
NASCAR driver Alex Bowman has missed the last two Cup Series races with a concussion, which he suffered in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25. Bowman announced on Wednesday that he will miss at least the next three races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville as he continues to heal.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his honesty and he gave a brutal dose of it on Sunday during the broadcast at the Roval, speaking for the fans and saying something NASCAR officials didn't want to hear. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability
NASCAR is looking into the big assist Chase Briscoe got when Cole Custer suddenly slowed on the last lap on the Charlotte Roval. The post Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
NASCAR penalizes Cole Custer, crew chief for manipulating finish Sunday
NASCAR fined Cole Custer and docked him points while indefinitely suspending his crew chief for what NASCAR viewed as an attempt to manipulate the Cup Series race finish Sunday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Custer slowed on the final lap, allowing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe to pass...
The time Richard Petty refused to race and led boycott over NASCAR driver safety concerns
Considering the concerns NASCAR drivers are currently feeling about safety with the Gen 7 race car being used in the Cup Series, the circumstances are very similar to a time in NASCAR history 53 years ago when another safety issue was very much in the headlines. During the second weekend...
Brad Keselowski | Las Vegas II Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Las Vegas. Keselowski is a three-time winner at Las Vegas, one of 11 tracks the 2012 Cup Champion has multiple wins at. He has an overall 11.3 average finish with 12 top-10s and eight finishes inside the top five in 18 starts.
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267) Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 301.5 miles (201 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),. Stage 2 (Ends on...
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Las Vegas Motor Speedway
In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned five top fives, 11 top-10 finishes and has led 57 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 10 starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NCS and has earned one top-10 finish and led one lap. In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger...
Kaulig Racing Welcomes Back SRS Distribution at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome back SRS Distribution as a primary partner on board the No. 16 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 302. Kaulig Racing’s partnership began at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season-opener, with Heritage Pool Supply Group Inc. (Heritage), one of the nation’s leading family of independent pool and supply distributors and a division of SRS, with Daniel Hemric for the 64th-running of the Daytona 500.
Burton Finishes 28th at the ROVAL
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team emerged from a chaotic race at the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a 28th-place finish. Burton, racing on his 22nd birthday, started the Bank of America ROVAL 400 from 23rd place and drove into the top 20 before making his first pit stop with three laps remaining in the first 25-lap Stage.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano, Blaney and Briscoe Ready for Round of 8 Opener in Las Vegas
FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: LAS VEGAS PLAYOFF ADVANCE. The Round of 8 begins this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series. Ford leads all manufacturers with 13 Cup wins in 29 races, which includes three victories by Brad Keselowski and two by Joey Logano. Here’s a look at where Ford drivers stand in the playoffs and their history at LVMS.
ARCA Menards Series West Advance: The Bullring at LVMS
Taylor Gray has concluded his ARCA Menards Series and ARCA East seasons for 2022 and will venture west for the final two ARCA West events of the year at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. Last Saturday afternoon, the No. 17 team brought home a fourth-place...
RFK Weekly Advance | Las Vegas II
RFK hit the Vegas jackpot right off the bat, winning the inaugural Cup event at Las Vegas in 1998. Mark Martin led 82 laps in the victory that served as a banner day for RFK. RFK placed all five of its Cup entries inside the top 10 of that inaugural Las Vegas Cup race in 1998, including three inside the top five, four inside the top six, one in the winners circle and the runner up (6 – 1st, 99 – 2nd, 26 – 4th, 16 – 6th and 97 – 10th).
Fly & Form Concrete Structures Inc. back with JCR for Homestead
Jeremy Clements Racing is grateful to have Fly & Form Concrete Structures return for their final race of 2022. The JCR #51 Chevrolet will be trimmed out in the mainstay Red, White and Blue colors of Fly & Form for the Contender Boats 300 at Homestead – Miami Speedway, Saturday October 22nd. Plus, we are excited to welcome “America’s Preferred Lift Experts” AIRCRANE as a new associate sponsor in their debut into the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
McDowell Optimistic Going into Las Vegas
Michael McDowell has been strong this season, and while he and the Love’s Travel Stops/Luber-Finer team did not get the result they deserved at the Roval, 12 top-10 finishes this season has made the team hungry for more success. McDowell has also been strong on the mile-and-a-half tracks and is eager to replicate their season success this weekend.
