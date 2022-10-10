Read full article on original website
RCR NCS Post Race Report: ROVAL
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Earn Strong Top-10 Finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. “We had a strong Get Bioethanol Chevrolet today at the ROVAL. It was probably one of the best road course cars we’ve had, so props to everyone at RCR and ECR. I made a mistake early and had to serve a pass-through penalty for missing the front stretch chicane on lap 1. Luckily, we were able to rebound and raced our way into the top-10 fairly early in the race. Our pit crew was fast all day and gained us spots on pit road, and Justin Alexander made the right adjustments to keep the No. 3 Chevy in the hunt. It was challenging to make the call to pit or stay out during the last few restarts. It was wild at the end of the race. Everyone was shoving and racing hard. I’m happy to leave with a top-10 finish and look forward to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next week.”
Stewart-Haas Racing: Bank of America Roval 400 from Charlotte
Race Winner: Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet) ● Kevin Harvick (Started 22nd, Finished 2nd / Running, completed 112 of 112 laps) ● Chase Briscoe (Started 17th, Finished 9th / Running,...
Keselowski Finishes 14th after Wild Ending at Charlotte ROVAL
Brad Keselowski used a meticulous blend of speed and strategy to work his No. 6 Castrol Ford through the field in Sunday’s race at the ROVAL. He was poised for a top-10 finish before being forced through the chicane after a wild and wooly restart on a green-white-checkered overtime finish, forcing the team to settle for a 14th-place finish.
Burton Finishes 28th at the ROVAL
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team emerged from a chaotic race at the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a 28th-place finish. Burton, racing on his 22nd birthday, started the Bank of America ROVAL 400 from 23rd place and drove into the top 20 before making his first pit stop with three laps remaining in the first 25-lap Stage.
Christopher Bell advances in NASCAR Cup Playoffs with dramatic win at Charlotte ROVAL
In a turn of events that bordered on the unbelievable, Christopher Bell found his only path to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. On fresh tires, thanks to a strategic pit stop under caution on Lap 105, Bell passed Kevin Harvick to the outside through Turns 1 and 2 after a restart on Lap 111 and pulled away to win Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
NCS: Christopher Bell punches his ticket into the Round of 8 with a win at Charlotte Roval
Christopher Bell won Sunday’s Bank of America Rival 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and punched his ticket into the next round of the playoffs. Sunday’s race was rather calm until the final few laps when there were some cautions for wrecks which would send the race into an overtime finish.
