Charlotte, NC

Speedway Digest

RCR NCS Post Race Report: ROVAL

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Earn Strong Top-10 Finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. “We had a strong Get Bioethanol Chevrolet today at the ROVAL. It was probably one of the best road course cars we’ve had, so props to everyone at RCR and ECR. I made a mistake early and had to serve a pass-through penalty for missing the front stretch chicane on lap 1. Luckily, we were able to rebound and raced our way into the top-10 fairly early in the race. Our pit crew was fast all day and gained us spots on pit road, and Justin Alexander made the right adjustments to keep the No. 3 Chevy in the hunt. It was challenging to make the call to pit or stay out during the last few restarts. It was wild at the end of the race. Everyone was shoving and racing hard. I’m happy to leave with a top-10 finish and look forward to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next week.”
Speedway Digest

Keselowski Finishes 14th after Wild Ending at Charlotte ROVAL

Brad Keselowski used a meticulous blend of speed and strategy to work his No. 6 Castrol Ford through the field in Sunday’s race at the ROVAL. He was poised for a top-10 finish before being forced through the chicane after a wild and wooly restart on a green-white-checkered overtime finish, forcing the team to settle for a 14th-place finish.
Speedway Digest

Burton Finishes 28th at the ROVAL

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team emerged from a chaotic race at the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a 28th-place finish. Burton, racing on his 22nd birthday, started the Bank of America ROVAL 400 from 23rd place and drove into the top 20 before making his first pit stop with three laps remaining in the first 25-lap Stage.
Speedway Digest

Christopher Bell advances in NASCAR Cup Playoffs with dramatic win at Charlotte ROVAL

In a turn of events that bordered on the unbelievable, Christopher Bell found his only path to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. On fresh tires, thanks to a strategic pit stop under caution on Lap 105, Bell passed Kevin Harvick to the outside through Turns 1 and 2 after a restart on Lap 111 and pulled away to win Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
WCNC

Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
WBTV

The Kannapolis new project developments are underway

Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room. Representatives for JEMA Builders said they have no record of any outstanding warranty claim or complaints about construction issues. PEPSC's model changes will measure...
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Brewery Wins Gold At 2022 American Beer Festival

GABF’s competition, professionally judged and recognized by brewers worldwide, only awards the difficult-to-achieve gold medal to beers that earn this symbol of brewing excellence, with ideal taste, aroma and appearance. Many people are familiar with India Pale Ale (IPAs for short) beers, but some may have lesser familiarity with...
WBTV

City of Kannapolis announces Christmas activities

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 19. The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on December 10. The Celebration...
scoopcharlotte.com

Best Charlotte Happy Hours by Neighborhood

If you’ve just gotten off of a long day of work and are looking to relax, or you’re searching for spots to hang out with friends, you’ve come to the right place. One thing about Charlotteans ~ we know the importance of balancing work and play. So once the clock strikes five and happy hour starts calling your name, head to one of our top picks to indugle and let loose. P.S. we sorted this roundup by neighborhood, making it easy for you to find your fit no matter where you are in the Queen City.
The Spun

Fans Believe They Know What Matt Rhule's Next Job Will Be

Matt Rhule may have worn out his welcome in Charlotte, North Carolina with an 11-27 record in 2.5 years in charge, but he won't be unemployed long by most accounts. Rhule was fired this morning following the team's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday. His dismissal ends a tenure marred by underperforming at almost every turn and failing to bring the energy that he used to revive the football programs at Temple and Baylor.
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

