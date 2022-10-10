Read full article on original website
49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback
The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
49ers-Falcons: Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, others
The San Francisco 49ers are starting practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, preparing for their Week 6 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters before Wednesday's practice, providing several injury updates. As expected, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is headed to the injured reserve list after suffering...
NBC Sports
Report: MRI confirms torn ACL for 49ers cornerback Moseley
The 49ers reportedly have suffered another big injury in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source, that an MRI confirmed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley sustained a torn ACL. He will be out for the remainder of the 49ers' season.
49ers Released Veteran Running Back On Tuesday
Marlon Mack's San Francisco 49ers tenure has ended with a whimper. On Tuesday, the 49ers officially released the 26-year-old running back. Mack leaves the team before playing a single snap on offense. Following five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Mack stayed in the AFC South by signing with the Houston...
Kyle Shanahan: 49ers swung and hit with Charvarius Ward
While the plan was never to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022, the San Francisco 49ers being "stuck" with the veteran quarterback may have saved their season. Some might argue that retaining Garoppolo was the best move of the offseason. You also have cornerback Charvarius Ward, though. The former undrafted...
FOX Sports
NFC West Stock Watch: Tariq Woolen an ‘Avatar’; Jeff Wilson pacing 49ers' rushing attack
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll appears to have finally found a suitable successor to Richard Sherman during Seattle's Legion of Boom days. Tariq Woolen, at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, was the talk of training camp in the Pacific Northwest because of his length, speed and sticky coverage. And Woolen's play has...
NBC Sports
Warner confidently declares 49ers' linebacker tandem best in NFL
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The 49ers linebacker duo of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw is at the top of their games. Warner and Greenlaw believe they are the best pair of linebackers in the NFL. Did anyone mention the names Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman?. OK, that’s where...
KGO
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Darren Waller exits MNF early, Josh Jacobs thriving
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: Raiders TE Darren Waller exited Monday night's game against the...
KGO
Josh McDaniels, Raiders 'all-in' on aggressive playcall late
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels defended his decision to attempt a 2-point conversion rather than kick a game-tying extra point late in the fourth quarter Monday night, a call that his players supported, as well. And they did so even as the attempt failed, with...
KGO
Source: NFL to mull roughing the passer penalties after season
The NFL's competition committee plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties after the season amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a member of the committee who wishes to remain anonymous told ESPN's Ed Werder. The Associated Press, which reported earlier Tuesday that the topic also will be...
KGO
Ref: Chris Jones landed on Derek Carr with full body weight, hence flag
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Referee Carl Cheffers said he followed the roughing the passer rule when he penalizedChiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones late in the first half of Kansas City's come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. The Chiefs had just scored to trim their deficit...
KGO
Raiders' Davante Adams pushes person postgame, apologizes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams shoved a credentialed person on the field carrying equipment in the aftermath of Monday night's 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams later issued an apology. "I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off...
KGO
Raiders' Davante Adams, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were high school wide receiver teammates
LAS VEGAS -- It truly is, with apologies to Charles Dickens, a tale of two locker rooms. Or a baseball clubhouse and a football locker room. Because in the San Francisco Giants' inner sanctum, the story of All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson being ahead of Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams on their high school football team's depth chart at wideout is well known. With a good-intentioned eye roll. Or three.
fantasypros.com
Tevin Coleman signed to 49ers active roster
The San Francisco 49ers have signed running back Tevin Coleman to the 53-man roster. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Coleman proved that he still has some juice left this past Sunday, posting 67 yards from scrimmage and a pair of scores on 11 touches. The veteran back should continue to see snaps behind Jeff Wilson going forward and is a deep league flex2 option against the Atlanta Falcons. Coleman is the 50th-ranked running back in FantasyPros ECR for Week 6.
KGO
Grady Jarrett still in 'disbelief' over flagged Tom Brady hit
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said he was in "not a little but a lot disbelief" at the roughing the passer flag thrown on him when he sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady late in Sunday's 21-15 Buccaneers win over the Falcons. Jarrett's comments, on his weekly appearance...
NFL Week 6 matchups: AFC powers meet in Kansas City; 5-0 Eagles host NFC East rival Cowboys
This week is headlined by an AFC matchup between the Bills and Chiefs and an NFC East tilt between the Cowboys and Eagles. Get ready for NFL Week 6.
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive secondary coach Steve Wilks on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
KGO
Can the NFL fix the roughing the passer rule? Potential solutions
One concussed NFL quarterback and two questionable flags for roughing the passer. That's all it took for the first officiating feeding frenzy of the 2022 season. There is no evidence that Tua Tagovailoa's concussion, and its subsequent fallout, is connected to the pair of penalty flags that prompted leaguewide discussion Sunday and Monday. It makes for an easy narrative -- referees Jerome Boger and Carl Cheffers threw unwarranted flags at the behest of a league that is trying to manage its reputation for player safety -- but it's not supported by anything concrete.
KGO
NFL receiver charged with assault for shoving photographer on field
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a freelance photographer working for "Monday Night Football" while walking off the field after losing the game to the Kansas City Chiefs. According to a police report filed with the Kansas City Police Department, the...
KGO
Travis Kelce, Chiefs rally from 17-point deficit to take down Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefswon a much different type of game than last week, this kind of victory leaving them with the feeling that they're never out of a game. The Chiefs came back from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29.Patrick Mahomesand the offense scored at one point on five straight possessions, with four being Travis Kelce touchdown catches.
