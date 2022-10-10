ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions announced they are cutting wide receiver Maurice Alexander. Alexander was signed last week to help the Lions get through their injury troubles at wide receiver. DJ Chark did not play in the loss against New England because of an ankle injury, while Amon-Ra St. Brown was largely ineffective while playing through a high ankle sprain. He caught four passes for just 18 yards, matching the second-worst game of his career.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO