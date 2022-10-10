ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 10/9/22

We are firmly in the stretch run of the regular season with teams angling for playoff positions and conference titles. There are some big games on the horizon this week, with Belleville taking on Franklin, River Rouge facing De La Salle, Lapeer taking on Clarkston, and Saline facing Dexter. These games could shake things up for our rankings next week.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
MLive.com

With help on the way, Lions cutting WR Maurice Alexander

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions announced they are cutting wide receiver Maurice Alexander. Alexander was signed last week to help the Lions get through their injury troubles at wide receiver. DJ Chark did not play in the loss against New England because of an ankle injury, while Amon-Ra St. Brown was largely ineffective while playing through a high ankle sprain. He caught four passes for just 18 yards, matching the second-worst game of his career.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

4 reasons why Tigers’ 2022 season went south

DETROIT -- When did things start to go wrong in 2022?. Maybe it was that chilly weekend in Kansas City. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Football Players#Titans#Rams#Football History#American Football#Highschoolsports#Panthers#Chelsea
MLive.com

Michigan football vs. Penn State prediction and odds for Saturday, 10/15

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football moved to 6-0 last Saturday after taking down Indiana 31-10. Our experts cashed their early prediction for that matchup, and they’ve...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
MLive.com

Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 8

Southfield A&T returns to the Metro Detroit top 10 high school football rankings and immediately faces a fellow top 10 opponent in West Bloomfield this week. Belleville and Livonia Churchill also meet in a battle of unbeaten ranked teams while River Rouge and Warren De La Salle will square off as well.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Biggest Detroit Lions busts through Week 5

5. Brad Holmes4. Aaron Glenn3. Dan Campbell2. T.J. Hockenson1. Amani Oruwariye. Remember that time the Detroit Lions were on HBO’s Hard Knocks and everybody was hyped up for what was sure to be a competitive season? That was awesome. (RIP, Chris Farley) Well, we are now five games into...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan WR a ‘big target,’ leads Houston Texans in yards early

Nico Collins “mossing” Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell made one thing official: Collins’ second NFL season is off to a solid start. Despite the Houston Texans’ record standing at 1-3-1, the former Michigan wide receiver continues to be a bright spot for their offense. He was a key factor in the Texans’ 13-6 win over the Jaguars, leading the team in receiving yards for the second straight week. Collins had four receptions for 65 yards.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy