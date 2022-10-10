Read full article on original website
Michigan Football Assistant Coach Mike Hart Gives Health Update
The 36-year-old said his health is “trending in a positive direction” on Monday.
North suspends football season, cancels final two games
North football is done for the season a week-and-a-half early. North Athletic Director Carrie Stewart confirmed Tuesday night that the Vikings will not play their final two games of the season due to lack of healthy and eligible players. ...
MLive.com
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 10/9/22
We are firmly in the stretch run of the regular season with teams angling for playoff positions and conference titles. There are some big games on the horizon this week, with Belleville taking on Franklin, River Rouge facing De La Salle, Lapeer taking on Clarkston, and Saline facing Dexter. These games could shake things up for our rankings next week.
Mel Tucker Makes His Expectation Of Michigan State Fans Very Clear
Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans are in a bad spot right now. The storied Big Ten program has just two wins through six games and is 0-3 in conference play. The Michigan State fan base, meanwhile, has lost all hope on the season. Tucker revealed this Monday afternoon ...
MLive.com
With help on the way, Lions cutting WR Maurice Alexander
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions announced they are cutting wide receiver Maurice Alexander. Alexander was signed last week to help the Lions get through their injury troubles at wide receiver. DJ Chark did not play in the loss against New England because of an ankle injury, while Amon-Ra St. Brown was largely ineffective while playing through a high ankle sprain. He caught four passes for just 18 yards, matching the second-worst game of his career.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football playoff picture includes Division 1 coin flip heading into Week 8
Michigan’s 2022 high school football season closed its seventh chapter over the weekend, giving teams just two more weeks to earn a playoff berth. The Michigan High School Athletic Association rolled out a new playoff format last season, which rewards teams for their own wins and victories from their opponents.
MLive.com
5 Kalamazoo-area high school football teams on the rise heading into Week 8
KALAMAZOO, MI – The high school football season’s home stretch has arrived, as the top teams from across Michigan look to finish with two strong performances and solidify their playoff standing. Around Kalamazoo, some teams are a virtual lock to continue on after Week 9, while others are...
MLive.com
4 reasons why Tigers’ 2022 season went south
DETROIT -- When did things start to go wrong in 2022?. Maybe it was that chilly weekend in Kansas City. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals The 'Only Way' To Stop Ohio State's Offense
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit called the Ohio State vs. Michigan State game last Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. While watching the Buckeyes offense, he couldn't help but admire its greatness. Herbstreit, the longtime analyst, thinks the only way the Ohio State offense can be stopped this ...
MLive.com
Michigan football vs. Penn State prediction and odds for Saturday, 10/15
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football moved to 6-0 last Saturday after taking down Indiana 31-10. Our experts cashed their early prediction for that matchup, and they’ve...
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 8
Southfield A&T returns to the Metro Detroit top 10 high school football rankings and immediately faces a fellow top 10 opponent in West Bloomfield this week. Belleville and Livonia Churchill also meet in a battle of unbeaten ranked teams while River Rouge and Warren De La Salle will square off as well.
BREAKING: Mike Hart Issues Statement On Health
After a scary situation in Bloomington over the weekend, running backs coach Mike Hart released a statement on Monday updating his health status.
5 Biggest Detroit Lions busts through Week 5
5. Brad Holmes4. Aaron Glenn3. Dan Campbell2. T.J. Hockenson1. Amani Oruwariye. Remember that time the Detroit Lions were on HBO’s Hard Knocks and everybody was hyped up for what was sure to be a competitive season? That was awesome. (RIP, Chris Farley) Well, we are now five games into...
MLive.com
Big changes in Divisions 1, 2 headline latest Michigan high school volleyball rankings
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs are less than three weeks away, and if the past seven days are any indication, the upcoming tournament should be one of the more exciting ones in recent memory. The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 8 rankings on Tuesday, and there...
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Giants of the SEC get slain in the same week
Saline and Chelsea have been the standards of the Southeastern Conference for many years now. That’s why when both teams were defeated in Week 7, it marked a stunning turn of events in the conference. With Saline’s 7-0 loss to Temperance Bedford last week, the Hornets saw their impressive...
College football rankings: Kirk Herbstreit updates his Top 6
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit releases his college football Top 6 on a weekly basis, giving who his four College Football Playoff teams would be at the moment while sharing the top-two that are knocking on the door of entry. Last week Herbstreit moved Ohio State to the top spot after...
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan running back excels as Tennessee Titans’ lead kick returner
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is on pace for another 1,300-plus rushing yards this season and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. That production, however, hasn’t prevented his backup Hassan Haskins from making an impact as an NFL rookie. The Titans drafted the former...
MLive.com
Seven weeks into the high school football season, here are the Jackson-area teams trending up
JACKSON -- We’re almost through the 2022 regular season and playoff races are heating up. Teams are getting a clearer picture of where they stand in the playoff points pack, and some conference crowns have already been handed out with a few more up for grabs this week.
MLive.com
Top 2022 high school boys cross country times in Michigan as of Oct. 10
Here are the top boys cross country times in the state through Oct. 10 competition, according to athletic.net. Look for weekly Monday updates on MLive.com for the rest of the season.
MLive.com
Former Michigan WR a ‘big target,’ leads Houston Texans in yards early
Nico Collins “mossing” Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell made one thing official: Collins’ second NFL season is off to a solid start. Despite the Houston Texans’ record standing at 1-3-1, the former Michigan wide receiver continues to be a bright spot for their offense. He was a key factor in the Texans’ 13-6 win over the Jaguars, leading the team in receiving yards for the second straight week. Collins had four receptions for 65 yards.
