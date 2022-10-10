Read full article on original website
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Exchange, YWCA partner for shopping event benefit
The Greenwich Exchange is sponsoring a Fundraising Boutique Shopping Event, in partnership with The Greenwich YWCA for the benefit of their Domestic Abuse Services Program. The event will take place Saturday, October 15 from 11-4 pm. New vendors and old favorites will bring their unique handmade wares, along with special...
greenwichsentinel.com
17th Annual Walk/Run for Abilis set for October 16
The 17th Annual Walk/Run for Abilis will be held on Sunday, October 16, at Greenwich Point Park (Tod’s Point). The Walk/Run for Abilis includes a 5k run, a one-mile accessible walk, family-friendly activities, and more. Participants can walk 1-mile or run a 5k in-person or participant virtually from anywhere...
New Milford Halloween Event Organizers Want You to ‘Pee Your Pants’
He's a State Rep from New Milford and the top-dog at New Milford's Harrybrooke Park, Billy "Mo" Buckbee says he's fired up for Halloween. Buckbee was a guest on the Ethan, Lou & Large Dave Morning Show on I-95 (10/6/22). The fellas set aside state matters for the morning, to focus more on the frightening event coming to Harrybrooke Park this Halloween.
wiltonbulletin.com
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
cottagesgardens.com
Step Inside a Coastal Home in Norwalk
For designer Kimberly Pratt of Kimberly Ann Interiors, this project was a true homecoming. Since starting her business in 2014, she has lent her design eye to waterfront projects all along the East Coast, but this was the first in her hometown. “To get to work on a house on the water in Norwalk was really exciting because it’s such a special place for me personally,” says Pratt.
Register Citizen
Norwalk Hospital demolition — part of $220M expansion — set for next spring
NORWALK — A more established timeline has been released for Norwalk Hospital's $220 million expansion, including plans for a massive demolition. In a legal notice alerting the public of its plans, Nuvance Health, which owns and operates Norwalk Hospital, said the eastern portion of Tracey Pavilion and the entire Community Pavilion will be demolished on the hospital's Maple Street campus.
greenwichsentinel.com
OGRCC to host Set Sail event October 16
The Old Greenwich-Riverside Community Center will host its annual Model Sailboat Regatta on Sunday, October 16, from 1 to 4 p.m., in Binney Park. Model sailboat enthusiasts of all ages are welcome, with categories for homemade boats, motorized and remote-controlled boats. Hundreds of families are expected to attend. To buy...
greenwichsentinel.com
Letter: PTA Council: Let’s Thank a Teacher today!
This week, October 5th, was World Teacher’s Day. Teacher Appreciation Week will take place next May, 2023. But we, the Board of Directors of the PTA Council of Greenwich Public Schools – the leadership body of the fifteen Greenwich Public School PTA organizations – want to take this opportunity to publicly state our appreciation and support for the education professionals, teachers and staff of the Greenwich Public Schools.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
westportlocal.com
Westport Neurosurgeon Named to “SpineLine’s” 20 Under 40 List
Neurosurgeon Vijay Yanamadala, MD of the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute at St. Vincent's Medical Center was recently named to SpineLine’s annual 20 under 40 list. The list showcases the North American Spine Society (NASS) bright, young physicians under the age of 40. The SpineLine committee selects the most deserving individuals based on accomplishments to date, community service and philosophy of care.
sheltonherald.com
21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
Nyberg: Soul Tasty brings Southern comfort food to Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Jean Gabriel, Jr.’s cooking roots trace back to childhood. As the third of four boys, and with parents who worked both jobs, he learned his way around a kitchen early. Now, Gabriel is the executive chef at Soul Tasty, a soul food restaurant in Stamford. “We bring smiles to people’s faces,” […]
Eyewitness News
SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University. New Haven police identified the student as 29-year-old Nico Saraceni. “He was a nice guy, kind of kept to himself, sitting out here, drinking his coffee on the...
Bridgeport group holds event offering mental health guidance
A Bridgeport group held an event over the weekend at Steele Point offering guidance and awareness for mental health ahead of World Mental Health Day.
The Legend of White Plains, NY Buckout Road is Nightmare Inducing
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison New York. While researching haunted happenings across New York...
greenwichsentinel.com
FAP hosts Legislative Forum for parents of special needs children
To mark the 25th anniversary of Friends of Autistic People (FAP), Founder and President, Brita Darany von Regensburg, in partnership with Nina Nagy’s ‘Parents of Children Over 21 with Autism’ group, will host a Legislative Forum on Friday, October 14 at 3pm. The event will take place at the Quaker Meeting House, 317 New Canaan Rd, Wilton. Parents/guardians of adults special needs children are encouraged to attend.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Smoking Dishwasher At Shoprite
2022-10-12@1:40pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters were called to Shoprite at 935 Boston Post Road for a dishwasher that was smoking. Now you know what all the commotion was about. No word on what it was smoking.
greenwichsentinel.com
Letter: “Vote No” to reappoint Laurence Simon to Board of The Nathaniel Witherell
What does it take to ensure that the health and welfare of the senior residents at The Nathaniel Witherell (are cared for with the highest level of care? It takes accountability. Sixteen violations and a 1-star rating are NOT acceptable. We need to hold the Board of Directors accountable. In...
Political bias has no place in the classroom
By: Rob Sampson By now, we’ve all seen the recent video of a Cos Cob school Assistant Principal preaching his personal bias against Catholics, conservatives and “older” teachers and woke indoctrination of students as a main mission of his occupation. Only days later, concerned educators shared politically focused teacher training materials from Guilford Public Schools. […] The post Political bias has no place in the classroom appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Norwalk police deem attack on LGBTQ+ bar owner isolated, non-bias incident
Norwalk police have issued a statement regarding claims they have not acted fast enough following the attack on the owner of one of the city's only LGBTQ+ bars.
