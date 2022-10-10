Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Police Department adds new furry friend to their team
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is gaining a new addition to its department: a therapy dog named Tinsley. Tinsley is a nine-month-old Blue Heeler Australian Cattle Dog and his purpose in the department is to help officers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
WANE-TV
“Crushed But Not Broken” – making a difference
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “It was the night before thanksgiving, my ex-husband threw me around the house, I had my daughter in my arms.”. Sheli Emenhiser, Founder of the Topeka, Indiana shelter Crushed But Not Broken, says she was in a violent domestic relationship for 7 years. She was able to get out of the abusive relationship in 2001. To this day, she still has physical injuries because of what she endured.
WANE-TV
Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control faces staff shortage, asking city for funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — 2022 has been a year of shortages. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is dealing with a few of its own. The facility is not only in need of more employees, but also money to expand the shelter. They presented a budget to the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
WANE-TV
National speaker urges Fort Wayne United Front to create ‘Community of Civility’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Fort Wayne leaders in the United Front project work to build racial healing, equity and education, they were challenged by a nationally-known author and speaker to create a “community of civility.”. Will Moreland, Ph.D., President at Moreland Training and Associates, speaks on...
Times-Union Newspaper
Benefit Planned For Deputy's Wife Battling Cancer
A benefit for a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s wife, who is battling cancer, is set for Nov. 5. Chief Deputy Shane Bucher told the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board Wednesday that Katie Hochstetler was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer. She is married to deputy Andrew Hochstetler.
WANE-TV
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry pleads guilty to drunken-driving offense
He had told police he drank "too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser" at a Fort Wayne theater, records show. The mayor was swaying, argumentative and had slurred speech, according to an arrest report.
WANE-TV
Animal Welfare League receives national award
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- The Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County has been awarded the 2022 Best Friends Animal Society Network Partner “Touchstone” award. It was announced at the Best Friends annual national conference. AWL was one of five shelters in the country, out of 3,700 to receive...
wfft.com
Man from Tuesday's crash on Maplecrest identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead after driving his car off Maplecrest Road on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Terry Jay Tomei, Jr., 37, of Monroeville. The cause of death is impalement injuries of the head and neck...
star883.com
Nick Brown: Pet Food Pantry
Today on Conversations we are joined by Nick Brown Owner of Rich’s Auto Center, to discuss Pets! ‘Charlie’ is hosting a party for his birthday to benefit the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. With a monetary or pet food donation at the entrance, guests will be entered in a chance to win $250 worth of service from Rich’s Auto Center. Cake and refreshments for human guests. Dogs are welcome to come, on leash, and play in a fenced in grass and asphalt area. The Pitbull Coalition will be on hand with some adoptable or fostered dogs to meet and greet and maybe find their forever family. A silent auction will be held online and in person. This fundraiser is open to the public, no RSVP required.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police investigate Tuesday afternoon shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city’s south side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police responded to the 4300 block of S Anthony Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers and paramedics located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in non-life threatening condition.
‘I accept full responsibility’: Indiana mayor apologizes after drunk driving arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The mayor of the second-largest city in Indiana has offered a public apology after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Tom Henry, who has been mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, since 2008, said in a tweet: “I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy
VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
13abc.com
Man beaten with metal bat in Hicksville
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was taken to the hospital and another was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after an altercation in Hicksville Monday evening. Hicksville Police found the victim bleeding with a head injury and several other injuries to his body in the area of...
wfft.com
Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Hicksville man arrested following assault with metal bat
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Hicksville Police Department says a man has been arrested after they say he attacked a man with a bat following an argument Monday evening. Police say they were called around 7 p.m. about an assault involving a man who was struck in...
Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash￼
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported. Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing […]
FWPD arrests McClellan Street shooting suspect
A Fort Wayne man is facing charges of criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting last month in the 4900 block of McClellan Street, according to police.
