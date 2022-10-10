KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: October 10-16

RED ALERT - IRVING - EB 183 between Loop 12 Walton Walker and Grauwyler Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 10 pm - 5 am on Monday, 10/10, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

RED ALERT - ARLINGTON – WB I-30 between Great Southwest Parkway and Ballpark Way ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Thursday night, 10/13, traffic will directed through a marked detour.

RED ALERT - ARLINGTON - EB I-30 between 360 and Six Flags Drive ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly overnight from 12 am - 5 am on Sunday, 10/16, traffic will be diverted to the Copeland Road Exit.

RED ALERT - ARLINGTON – NB & SB between Ave J and Six Flags Drive ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday night, 10/16, traffic will directed through a marked detour.

RED ALERT - FORT WORTH – NB & SB E. Loop 820 between Hwy 10 and Randol Mill Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 9 pm - 6 am on Wednesday, 10/12 through Friday, 10/14, traffic will be directed through a signed detour

RED ALERT - NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY – EB & WB 114 at Trophy Club Drive ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/13 for bridge construction, traffic will be directed through a signed detour.

*Now Open: The I-35E & Hwy 67 Non-Tolled TEXpress Lanes are now open to traffic. These reversible lanes have managed access points and are now open in the northbound or southbound direction at prescribed times to allow for additional capacity on the mainlanes for the peak traffic flow direction. The TEXpress lanes are not tolled and do not have an occupancy requirement, meaning they are open for use by single or multiple occupant vehicles.

ALLEN - NB 75 between Stacy Road and Sam Rayburn Tollway various and multiple lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm - 5 am on Wednesday,10/12 through Monday, 10/17.

FRISCO - SB Dallas North Tollway between PGA Pkwy and Eldorado Pkwy various lanes will be closed nightly from 7 pm - 5 am through Saturday, 10/15.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes and exit ramps will be closed daily from 5 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm - 6 am through Saturday, 10/15.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes and exit ramps will be closed daily nightly from 9 pm - 6 am through Saturday, 10/15.

RED BIRD/HUTCHINS - EB & WB I-20 between I-35E and I-45 the multiple and various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/13.

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes and exit ramps will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 6 am through Saturday, 10/15.

DALLAS - SB I-35E exit ramp to EB I-20 remains closed through mid-October. Traffic will detour at exit 416 (Wintergreen Rd.) to the NB I-35E service road.

DALLAS - WB I-20 exit ramps to SB I-35E will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Tuesday, 10/11.

DALLAS - EB I-20 exit ramp to SB I-35E will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 5 am on Wednesday, 10/12 & Thursday, 10/13.

RED BIRD - EB I-20 exit ramp to NB 67 will be closed overnight from 10 pm - 6 am on Tuesday, 10/11.

GARLAND - EB I-30 between Bass Pro Drive and Dalrock Road the two right lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 5 am on Monday,10/10.

MESQUITE - SB 635 between New Market and Gross Road multiple right lanes will be closed overnight from 8 pm - 5 am on Monday, 10/10.

NORTH DALLAS/MESQUITE - EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 10/16.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road various lanes & exit ramps will be closed nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 10/16.

MESQUITE - SB 635 between La Prada Drive and I-30 will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/13.

MESQUITE - NB 635 between Town East Boulevard and I-30 reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/13.

MESQUITE - SB 635 exit to Oates Drive will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/13.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 exit ramp to NB 635 will be closed nightly from 10 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/13.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 exit ramp to NB 635 will be closed from 10 pm - 5 am on Monday, 10/10 and Wednesday, 10/12 and Thursday, 10/13.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 exit ramp to SB 635 will be closed overnight from 10 pm - 5 am on Tuesday, 10/12.

ARLINGTON - WB I-30 between Six Flags Drive and Ballpark Way the left lane will be closed from 8 am - 12 pm on Wednesday, 10/12.

EULESS WB 183 at International Parkway the right lane will be closed from 9 am - 3 pm on Wednesday, 10/12.

FORT WORTH - SB 121 between Hwy 10 and Handley-Ederville Road will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Saturday, 10/15..

FORT WORTH - NB 121 between Handley-Ederville exit ramp and the Handley-Ederville Road crossing the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Friday, 10/14.

FORT WORTH – EB & WB Hwy 170 will have various single lane closures between I-35W and Hwy 377 daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Saturday, 10/15.

FORT WORTH - WB I-20 between Bowen Road and Matlock Road the two left lanes will be closed overnight from 9 pm - 6 am on Monday, 10/10.

FORT WORTH - EB I-20 between Matlock Road and Bowen Road various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 6 am on Tuesday, 10/11 through Friday, 10/14.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between N Tarrant Pkwy. and Heritage Trace ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with various lane closures nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/13, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - NB & SB I-35W between Alliance Blvd & Eagle Pkwy ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with various lane closures nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/13, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between 114 and Eagle Pkwy ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with various lane closures nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/13, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FOREST HILL - EB I-20 between Campus Drive and Forest Hills Drive the two right lanes will be closed overnight from 9 pm - 5 am on Wednesday, 10/12.

MANSFIELD - NB & WB Hwy 287 between Heritage Pkwy and Lone Star Road alternating lanes will be closed daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Friday, 10/14.

