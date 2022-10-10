ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Man shot to death at Lancaster motel

By City News Service
 2 days ago

LANCASTER (CNS) - A man was fatally wounded early this morning in a shooting at a Lancaster motel.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to collect evidence and search for witnesses, officials said.

A witness told a news videographer at the scene he heard two men involved in a dispute followed by gunshots in a room at the Lancaster Inn.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Comments / 8

Tyrone Brown
2d ago

Rat hole Motel I live in the Sunset Ridge Apartments right next to it. Too much bs there, they need more Police to patrol that Rat hole Motel.

Manny Saints
2d ago

unfortunately that's not going to happen.. the sheriff's, lapd departments are extremely short staff and can barely keep up... criminals are running free and if they get caught, they'll be out within a few hours not even bail.......

