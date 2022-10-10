Man shot to death at Lancaster motel
LANCASTER (CNS) - A man was fatally wounded early this morning in a shooting at a Lancaster motel.
The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene to collect evidence and search for witnesses, officials said.
A witness told a news videographer at the scene he heard two men involved in a dispute followed by gunshots in a room at the Lancaster Inn.
Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
