Girls soccer: Vote for the Varsity 845 player week for Oct. 3-9

By Ken McMillan, Times Herald-Record
 2 days ago

This week's Varsity 845 Player of the Week poll is live. Finalists were chosen based on games played October 3-9 and on information reported on time to the Times Herald-Record.

The poll will be open until 2 p.m. Wednesday. Vote as often as you like (no robot voting, please). The winner will be announced at @Varsity845 and @KenMcMillanTHR on Twitter.

The first four winners have been Francesca Donovan of Monroe-Woodbury, Kathryn Scully of John S. Burke Catholic, Grace Druke of Pine Bush and Maddie Walsh of Cornwall.

Finalists

(listed alphabetically)

Brooke Burgher, Onteora

She tallied three goals in an 8-0 rout of Highland on Friday.

Emma Burich, Cornwall

She scored twice in a 6-0 win over Onteora on Tuesday.

Kate Feldman, James I. O’Neill

Her three goals helped the Raiders glide past Fallsburg, 8-0, on Thursday.

Julia Griffin, Goshen

She stopped all 10 Cornwall shots in a 3-0 win on Thursday.

Taylor Hoehmann, Pine Bush

A goal and three helpers pushed the Bushmen past Ellenville, 9-0, on Tuesday.

Brooke Huleatt, Mount Academy

Her three goals helped lift the Eagles past Spackenkill, 6-1, on Friday. She had two goals and two helpers in a 7-0 win over Dover on Wednesday.

Kendall McGregor, Tri-Valley

She had both talles in a 2-1 win over Chester on Tuesday.

Ella Natal, Monroe-Woodbury

She posted two goals and an assist in the Crusaders’ 4-0 win over Kington on Saturday.

Taylor Vogt, S.S. Seward

She lent a big hand to teammate Shannon Sgombick, assisting on all four of the latter’s goals in a 4-0 win over Fallsburg on Friday.

kmcmillan@th-record.com

Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Girls soccer: Vote for the Varsity 845 player week for Oct. 3-9

HIGH SCHOOL
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

