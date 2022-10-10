Girls soccer: Vote for the Varsity 845 player week for Oct. 3-9
This week's Varsity 845 Player of the Week poll is live. Finalists were chosen based on games played October 3-9 and on information reported on time to the Times Herald-Record.
The poll will be open until 2 p.m. Wednesday. Vote as often as you like (no robot voting, please). The winner will be announced at @Varsity845 and @KenMcMillanTHR on Twitter.
The first four winners have been Francesca Donovan of Monroe-Woodbury, Kathryn Scully of John S. Burke Catholic, Grace Druke of Pine Bush and Maddie Walsh of Cornwall.
Finalists
(listed alphabetically)
Brooke Burgher, Onteora
She tallied three goals in an 8-0 rout of Highland on Friday.
Emma Burich, Cornwall
She scored twice in a 6-0 win over Onteora on Tuesday.
Kate Feldman, James I. O’Neill
Her three goals helped the Raiders glide past Fallsburg, 8-0, on Thursday.
Julia Griffin, Goshen
She stopped all 10 Cornwall shots in a 3-0 win on Thursday.
Taylor Hoehmann, Pine Bush
A goal and three helpers pushed the Bushmen past Ellenville, 9-0, on Tuesday.
Brooke Huleatt, Mount Academy
Her three goals helped lift the Eagles past Spackenkill, 6-1, on Friday. She had two goals and two helpers in a 7-0 win over Dover on Wednesday.
Kendall McGregor, Tri-Valley
She had both talles in a 2-1 win over Chester on Tuesday.
Ella Natal, Monroe-Woodbury
She posted two goals and an assist in the Crusaders’ 4-0 win over Kington on Saturday.
Taylor Vogt, S.S. Seward
She lent a big hand to teammate Shannon Sgombick, assisting on all four of the latter’s goals in a 4-0 win over Fallsburg on Friday.
