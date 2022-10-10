ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff time announced for Longhorns-Oklahoma State game Oct. 22

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas and Oklahoma State will kick off at 2:30 p.m., Oct. 22 from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday.

The game will be broadcast on ABC. Texas, No. 22 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings, hammered rival Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown 49-0 on Oct. 8 at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

The Longhorns have a 26-10 all-time record against Oklahoma State, including an 11-3 mark in Stillwater. Texas won the last game at Boone Pickens Stadium two seasons ago in overtime 41-34, but the Pokes beat the Horns last year 32-24 in Austin.

Oklahoma State, led by quarterback Spencer Sanders, is ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 and undefeated at 5-0. They beat Texas Tech 41-31 last week, and they have a big matchup with TCU on Saturday before they face off with the Longhorns. The game against Texas is homecoming for the Cowboys, as well.

Before the Longhorns take on the Cowboys, they first have to deal with the Iowa State Cyclones on Oct. 15. That’s an early kick at 11 a.m. from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

