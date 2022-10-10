ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Associated Press slammed for hedging that Kanye West’s tweet about Jews was ‘widely deemed’ anti-Semitic

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rd4Pl_0iTMUwoW00

The Associated Press sparked outrage after the wire service posted a tweet that hedged on whether Kanye West’s recent social media posts declaring “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” was anti-Semitic.

The online outcry stemmed from the AP’s characterization that the rapper and fashion mogul’s outburst was “widely deemed” as race-baiting.

West’s remarks ended up getting him banned from Twitter and Instagram.

“Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic,” AP tweeted. “A Twitter spokesperson said that Ye posted a message that violated its policies.”

After being contacted by The Post on Monday, an AP spokesperson called attention to a subsequent tweet that deleted “widely deemed” and affirmed that Ye’s posts were indeed anti-Semitic.

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of antisemitic posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye. Spokespersons for both social media platforms said Ye posted messages that violated their policies. https://t.co/4ziPOy7WUu

— The Associated Press (@AP) October 10, 2022

As of 11:30 a.m. Eastern time Monday, the initial post remained active, causing consternation among Twitter users.

“Is it too hard to say they WERE antisemitic? If these aren’t, what else does it take? You are part of the problem with both-sides language,” one person tweeted.

“Oh look, you corrected your tweet,” commented another Twitter user, Adam Kveton.

A third Twitter user posted a screenshot of the original “widely deemed” tweet but with the two words crossed out.

“Allow me to edit for clarity,” the Twitter user wrote in the caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kINwH_0iTMUwoW00
Ye tweeted that he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“Kanye could literally say ‘I’m an antisemite’ and we’d still get headlines like this, sincerely believe that,” wrote another Twitter user.

Ye, the rapper, fashion designer, and entrepreneur whose mental health has been called into question recently , launched his anti-Semitic barrage after receiving backlash for sending models down the catwalk with the words “White Lives Matter.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1ZoL_0iTMUwoW00 Kanye West now suspended from Twitter after vile anti-Semitic rant

The Post has sought comment from Twitter and Instagram’s parent company, Meta.

In a tweet sent late Saturday, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records, making an apparent reference to the US military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he said in the same tweet, which was removed by Twitter.

The comment drew a sharp rebuke from the Anti-Defamation League, which called the tweet “deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period.”

“There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has,” a statement said.

On Instagram, Ye posted a screenshot of a text conversation with Diddy and suggested he was controlled by Jewish people, according to media reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ad7U8_0iTMUwoW00
Ye, who was seen in Los Angeles with a mystery woman over the weekend, also got himself suspended from Instagram.
The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

The two social networks’ policies prohibit posting offensive language. Ye’s Twitter account is still active but he can’t post until the suspension — of an unspecified duration — ends.

Ye had returned to Twitter on Saturday following a nearly two-year hiatus, reportedly after Instagram locked his account.

“Welcome back to Twitter, my friend,” responded Elon Musk, who last week renewed his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter following a monthslong legal battle with the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gX2lP_0iTMUwoW00
Those close to the rapper and fashion designer believe he is having a mental health breakdown.
ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

The billionaire and Tesla CEO has said he would remake Twitter into a free speech haven and relax restrictions, although it’s impossible to know precisely how he would run the influential network if he were to take over.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic

Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Kanye
Rolling Stone

Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…

Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network.   Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source

Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian ‘Wants To Distance Herself’ From Kanye West After Antisemitic Tweet (Exclusive)

Following her ex-husband’s series of antisemitic remarks on social media, Kim Kardashian is trying not to associate with Kanye West. Sources close to Kim and her family have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star, 41, thinks the rapper, 45, was “completely out of line” and is worried about how his recent remarks will affect her kids.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Antisemitism#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Anti Semitic#The Associated Press#Ap#The Post
HipHopWired

Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto

Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West Posts Shocking Twitter Rant, Threatens All Jewish People

Even after all this time, even after all the crazy, dangerous and asinine stuff he has said in recent years and months, the rapper has gone ahead and proven us wrong:. He still can take us by surprise. On Friday, West completed a week that included a stop by Tucker...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Rapaport Responds To Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks In Heated Video

Michael Rapaport had some choice words for Ye. The list of people Kanye West has angered with his recent bigoted rants is long, and seems to be growing by the minute. Meek Mill called Ye’s actions “crazy and lame,” Justin Bieber has distanced himself from the rapper, and Yung Miami labeled him a “lunatic.” Disavowals continue to pour in.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Does Awkward About-Face on Kanye West After Antisemitic Rant

On Fox News, where “White Lives Matter” seems to be worth celebrating, threatening “death con 3” on all Jewish people is a bridge too far. The network spent a good part of last week hyping up Kanye West’s for sporting a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week, complete with a two-night sit-down interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight. But in the days since, the hosts have slowly come to the realization that they may have chosen the wrong hero.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate

House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences

Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
TV SERIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy