WS Communities Secures $141.4MM Recapitalization for 399-Unit Affordable Apartment Portfolio in Santa Monica

Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
theregistrysocal.com
Meta Housing Corporation Breaks Ground on 46-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, Calif., – Meta Housing Corporation, a Los Angeles-based developer, in partnership with The Foundation for Affordable Housing, has announced the groundbreaking of Lucena on Court, a five-story, 46-unit affordable housing community for individuals and families in the Historic Filipinotown community of Los Angeles, California. Once completed, the...
theregistrysocal.com
Construction Underway at 391,558 SQFT Development in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Calif. –– A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) in Santa Clarita, Calif. is underway. The final phase of the project’s development pipeline includes 391,588 square feet of speculative industrial space across three buildings. The final phase also includes a 278,670-square-foot build-to-suit (BTS) cross-dock facility for a global ecommerce tenant. Construction on the final phase is slated to be completed by year-end 2023.
theregistrysocal.com
GLP Capital Partners Acquires 406,000 SQFT Industrial Property in Fullerton for $156MM
While acquisitions across many sectors in Southern California have been slowing down, the region continues to see significant investor interest in industrial space. In one recent deal, GLP Capital Partners acquired a 406,000 square foot industrial building in Fullerton for $156 million, or approximately $384 per square foot. The property was sold by Zurich-based reinsurance provider Swiss Re Group, according to public records.
theregistrysocal.com
200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
theregistrysocal.com
222-Unit Apartment Project Planned for Inglewood
The growing Inglewood community could soon be gaining additional housing, with one application seeking to construct 222 residential units in the southwest portion of Greater Los Angeles. Most recently, the project team – consisting of Allied Urban as the developer and TCA Architects as the lead architect – received approval during a design review hearing which took place earlier this month.
ca.gov
Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE
As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
theregistrysocal.com
R.D. Olson Construction Completes 270,000 SQFT Renovation at Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel
Anaheim, Calif. – October 10, 2022 – R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, today announced the completed renovation of the Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel at the Anaheim Resort. As the building’s first facelift in over 40 years, the renovation was a top-to-bottom transformation of the 14-story luxury hotel.
theregistrysocal.com
Fully Occupied Retail Plaza in South El Monte Listed for $11.76MM
A fully occupied retail building in South El Monte is adding to a number of retail assets in the Greater Los Angeles area that have been placed on the market for sale. According to a property listing from CBRE, the 22,846 square foot AutoZone Plaza has been placed up for sale, with guidance pricing set at $11.76 million, or about $515 per square foot.
theregistrysocal.com
Hackman Capital Partners Closes on $1.4B Studio Fund, Including Investment in Los Angeles Market
LOS ANGELES – Hackman Capital Partners (“HCP”), a privately held, real estate investment and operating company focused on acquiring and actively managing studio, media and commercial real estate properties, announced today the final close of HCP Studio Fund (the “Fund”). The Fund closed on $1.4 billion of commitments, exceeding its initial target of $1 billion and its initial cap of $1.25 billion. HCP also closed on the Fund’s co-investment commitments of $200 million in equity capital bringing the total committed equity capital to $1.6 billion. Investors in the Fund comprise a diverse mix of global institutions including sovereign wealth funds, public and corporate pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, and family offices, among others.
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
theregistrysocal.com
Metropolitan Board Approves Landmark Project Labor Agreement for Construction Contracts in Southern California
LOS ANGELES – The majority of Metropolitan Water District’s construction projects over the next five years will now be covered by a landmark collective bargaining agreement with labor unions and construction contractors – known as a Project Labor Agreement – following a vote today by the agency’s board of directors.
ladowntownnews.com
Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis
Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
California beach community fights over low-income housing
California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
With Nury Martinez Out Of Office, Her San Fernando Valley District Gets A Caretaker Instead
L.A. leaders are looking into the logistics of a special election to replace Martinez in District 6, but it will likely be months before people could vote.
L.A. Weekly
Re-Grow Your Natural Hair: An Interview with Santa Monica Based Dr. Ray Nettles
Men and women of all ages know the embarrassment of hair loss. Today, hair loss is prevalent as early as the 20’s due to stress, environment and health factors. By the age of 50 most men will lose 50% of their hair. We took a poll of area LA residents and found that the solutions for hair loss range from covering up the thinning hair with hats, wigs, extensions, hair transplants and over the counter treatments that you have to continue applying the rest of your life. But local Santa Monica Dr. Ray Nettles is known internationally for his natural hair-regrowth process that has helped countless people across the globe. He is the founder of, Stop and Re- Grow.
pasadenanow.com
Kroger, Owner of Ralphs and Food 4 Less, and Albertsons, Owner of Vons, Announce “Definitive” Merger Agreement
Kroger and Albertsons Companies, Inc. today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which the companies will merge their iconic brands and roots in local communities to establish a national footprint. Kroger is the largest supermarket operator in the U.S., with 420,000 employees and more than 2,700...
1 Person Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened southbound on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
LACC Swap Meet Owner Installs Unauthorized Fence and Fake ‘No Vending’ Signs, Blocking Off Street Vendors From Sidewalk
Street vendors outside Los Angeles Community College Swap Meet were shocked Wednesday morning when they showed up to their usual vending spot on Vermont Avenue and Monroe Street only to find fencing going up with green signs that read: “Street and Sidewalk Sale of Goods Prohibited.”. “We were confused,”...
