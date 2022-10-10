ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

WS Communities Secures $141.4MM Recapitalization for 399-Unit Affordable Apartment Portfolio in Santa Monica

By The Registry
theregistrysocal.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theregistrysocal.com

Meta Housing Corporation Breaks Ground on 46-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Calif., – Meta Housing Corporation, a Los Angeles-based developer, in partnership with The Foundation for Affordable Housing, has announced the groundbreaking of Lucena on Court, a five-story, 46-unit affordable housing community for individuals and families in the Historic Filipinotown community of Los Angeles, California. Once completed, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Construction Underway at 391,558 SQFT Development in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita, Calif. –– A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) in Santa Clarita, Calif. is underway. The final phase of the project’s development pipeline includes 391,588 square feet of speculative industrial space across three buildings. The final phase also includes a 278,670-square-foot build-to-suit (BTS) cross-dock facility for a global ecommerce tenant. Construction on the final phase is slated to be completed by year-end 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

GLP Capital Partners Acquires 406,000 SQFT Industrial Property in Fullerton for $156MM

While acquisitions across many sectors in Southern California have been slowing down, the region continues to see significant investor interest in industrial space. In one recent deal, GLP Capital Partners acquired a 406,000 square foot industrial building in Fullerton for $156 million, or approximately $384 per square foot. The property was sold by Zurich-based reinsurance provider Swiss Re Group, according to public records.
FULLERTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
California State
Santa Monica, CA
Real Estate
Santa Monica, CA
Business
theregistrysocal.com

200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County

WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

222-Unit Apartment Project Planned for Inglewood

The growing Inglewood community could soon be gaining additional housing, with one application seeking to construct 222 residential units in the southwest portion of Greater Los Angeles. Most recently, the project team – consisting of Allied Urban as the developer and TCA Architects as the lead architect – received approval during a design review hearing which took place earlier this month.
INGLEWOOD, CA
ca.gov

Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE

As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

R.D. Olson Construction Completes 270,000 SQFT Renovation at Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel

Anaheim, Calif. – October 10, 2022 – R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, today announced the completed renovation of the Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel at the Anaheim Resort. As the building’s first facelift in over 40 years, the renovation was a top-to-bottom transformation of the 14-story luxury hotel.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Recapitalization#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Life Insurance Companies#Mortgage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ws Communities#Llc#Debt Fund#Gc
theregistrysocal.com

Fully Occupied Retail Plaza in South El Monte Listed for $11.76MM

A fully occupied retail building in South El Monte is adding to a number of retail assets in the Greater Los Angeles area that have been placed on the market for sale. According to a property listing from CBRE, the 22,846 square foot AutoZone Plaza has been placed up for sale, with guidance pricing set at $11.76 million, or about $515 per square foot.
SOUTH EL MONTE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Hackman Capital Partners Closes on $1.4B Studio Fund, Including Investment in Los Angeles Market

LOS ANGELES – Hackman Capital Partners (“HCP”), a privately held, real estate investment and operating company focused on acquiring and actively managing studio, media and commercial real estate properties, announced today the final close of HCP Studio Fund (the “Fund”). The Fund closed on $1.4 billion of commitments, exceeding its initial target of $1 billion and its initial cap of $1.25 billion. HCP also closed on the Fund’s co-investment commitments of $200 million in equity capital bringing the total committed equity capital to $1.6 billion. Investors in the Fund comprise a diverse mix of global institutions including sovereign wealth funds, public and corporate pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, and family offices, among others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever

A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ladowntownnews.com

Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis

Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

California beach community fights over low-income housing

California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Re-Grow Your Natural Hair: An Interview with Santa Monica Based Dr. Ray Nettles

Men and women of all ages know the embarrassment of hair loss. Today, hair loss is prevalent as early as the 20’s due to stress, environment and health factors. By the age of 50 most men will lose 50% of their hair. We took a poll of area LA residents and found that the solutions for hair loss range from covering up the thinning hair with hats, wigs, extensions, hair transplants and over the counter treatments that you have to continue applying the rest of your life. But local Santa Monica Dr. Ray Nettles is known internationally for his natural hair-regrowth process that has helped countless people across the globe. He is the founder of, Stop and Re- Grow.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy