REI claims it is quitting Black Friday the way millennials quit JNCO jeans in the 90s. Permanently. Probably. REI has kept out of the Black Friday frenzy for the last seven years, opting to give employees the day after Thanksgiving off. It has now announced that it will annually close all of its business, including 178 stores, distribution locations, headquarters, and call centers. It will "instead pay its more than 16,000 employees to enjoy time outside," it said in an announcement. The day off will becoming an "ongoing, permanent, employee benefit."

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO