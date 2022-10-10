ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towns with the fastest growing home prices in Elmira area

(Stacker) – It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Elmira, NY metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. All 4 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#4. Breesport, New York

– 1-year price change: +$7,889 (+5.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$38,214 (+34.4%)
– Typical home value: $149,446 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Pine Valley, New York

– 1-year price change: +$9,639 (+6.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$42,357 (+35.6%)
– Typical home value: $161,387 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Millport, New York

– 1-year price change: +$13,573 (+11.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$41,566 (+43.9%)
– Typical home value: $136,187 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Wellsburg, New York

– 1-year price change: +$15,978 (+13.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$44,121 (+46.3%)
– Typical home value: $139,318 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

