WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Milo

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'

Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
LOUISIANA STATE
topdogtips.com

Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs

Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
ANIMALS
State
Pennsylvania State
Newsweek

Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts

An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
ANIMALS
KRLD News Radio

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Baby

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
PETS
Terry Mansfield

Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets

Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
BBC

Cornwall 60kg rescue dog Basher found new home

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) has been found a home after years of struggling to find an owner. RSPCA Cornwall said the "fondest of farewells to our big boy Basher" as he set off for his new home. Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January 2020, but...
PETS
WKMI

Show Us Your Pets in Costume for Pet-O-Ween 2022

Show off your pets in costumes and you could win stuff. Tis the season to dress our dogs, cats, and snakes up in adorable costumes for the viewing pleasure of humans. Seriously, is there anything cuter than your pet decked out for Halloween? I'll answer for you...no. The answer is no.
PETS
lovemeow.com

Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust

A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
PETS
fcfreepress

CVAS: Meet Frappe and Gypsy, pets of the week

Meet Frappe and Gypsy, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Frappe and Gypsy would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
The Superficial

How Much Is It to Spay a Dog at PetSmart? – All That You Need to Know

PetSmart is one of the favorite destinations for pet owners. Various needs and requirements of the pets are fulfilled by PetSmart. It includes selling pet supplies and offering various other services. Sterilizing dogs is one of many pet services that PetSmart offers. As a result, a lot of people consider this store for spaying their dogs. However, before that, this question would arise in everyone’s mind. The question is, “How Much Is It to Spay a Dog at PetSmart?”. I have gathered various deets regarding the fee for spaying a dog at Petsmart and have presented it in this article.
PET SERVICES
akc.org

Australian Terrier “Maddie” Wins 2022 AKC Trick Dog Competition

Magic happened at the 2022 AKC National Trick Dog Competition. Muriel McMullen and her Australian Terrier, Maddie, took some inspiration from the Wizarding World of Hogwarts for a routine titled “Dogwarts School of Witchcraft.” From packing her bags to head off to Dogwarts to managing to transform her pet owl into a dragon, Maddie wowed judges with her magical routine, winning the 2022 AKC National Trick Dog Competition.
ANIMALS
msn.com

Golden Retriever Jumping for Joy as Parents Return From Trip Melts Hearts

An adorable video of an excited Golden Retriever reuniting with its owners after they went away for a week on holiday has gone viral on TikTok with over half a million views. Posted by @tobey.shenobi, and captioned: "When mom and dad come home after a week away," the video shows an excited Golden Retriever in a garden suddenly realizing that one of his owners has come home.
PETS
dailypaws.com

The Benefits of Dog Lick Mats, According to a Dog Trainer and Behaviorist

Ever heard of a dog lick mat? Somewhat similar to a slow feeder, a lick mat is a flat dog treat mat often constructed of rubber or silicone with textured surfaces and grooves. Pet parents can spread the mats with softer goodies like wet dog food, peanut butter, or pumpkin.
PETS
WETM

