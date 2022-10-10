Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
Pet Of The Week: Gunther
Stop by and visit Gunther and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, located at 2626 Holly Rd.
pethelpful.com
Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'
Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
topdogtips.com
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts
An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Baby
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
BBC
Cornwall 60kg rescue dog Basher found new home
A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) has been found a home after years of struggling to find an owner. RSPCA Cornwall said the "fondest of farewells to our big boy Basher" as he set off for his new home. Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January 2020, but...
Domestic shorthair cat rescued from Kuwait is up for adoption in Virginia: ‘Best companion ever’
One adorable cat has traveled a very long way to find his forever home. Chaz, an all-white domestic shorthair cat, is currently up for adoption at King Street Cats in Alexandria, Virginia, after he was rescued in Kuwait. As a small kitten, Chaz was picked on by other cats —...
Show Us Your Pets in Costume for Pet-O-Ween 2022
Show off your pets in costumes and you could win stuff. Tis the season to dress our dogs, cats, and snakes up in adorable costumes for the viewing pleasure of humans. Seriously, is there anything cuter than your pet decked out for Halloween? I'll answer for you...no. The answer is no.
lovemeow.com
Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust
A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
CVAS: Meet Frappe and Gypsy, pets of the week
Meet Frappe and Gypsy, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Frappe and Gypsy would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Petco’s Halloween ‘Bootique’ Collection: Costumes for dogs, cats and more
Spooky season is here and Petco’s Halloween “Bootique” Collection is all the costumes, toys and treats you will need for your pets, including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and more. Want to dress up your hamster for Halloween? Petco’s got you covered. Not only can your...
getnews.info
Dogs don’t sleep in the kennel? It’s all these things from wholesale dog beds
Most of the time, people give the dog carefully prepared kennel, but the dog just won’t sleep, would rather sleep directly on the floor rather than in the kennel, exactly why? Dogs do this, generally are caused by these several reasons, do people know how many?. One, the weather...
The Superficial
How Much Is It to Spay a Dog at PetSmart? – All That You Need to Know
PetSmart is one of the favorite destinations for pet owners. Various needs and requirements of the pets are fulfilled by PetSmart. It includes selling pet supplies and offering various other services. Sterilizing dogs is one of many pet services that PetSmart offers. As a result, a lot of people consider this store for spaying their dogs. However, before that, this question would arise in everyone’s mind. The question is, “How Much Is It to Spay a Dog at PetSmart?”. I have gathered various deets regarding the fee for spaying a dog at Petsmart and have presented it in this article.
akc.org
Australian Terrier “Maddie” Wins 2022 AKC Trick Dog Competition
Magic happened at the 2022 AKC National Trick Dog Competition. Muriel McMullen and her Australian Terrier, Maddie, took some inspiration from the Wizarding World of Hogwarts for a routine titled “Dogwarts School of Witchcraft.” From packing her bags to head off to Dogwarts to managing to transform her pet owl into a dragon, Maddie wowed judges with her magical routine, winning the 2022 AKC National Trick Dog Competition.
msn.com
Golden Retriever Jumping for Joy as Parents Return From Trip Melts Hearts
An adorable video of an excited Golden Retriever reuniting with its owners after they went away for a week on holiday has gone viral on TikTok with over half a million views. Posted by @tobey.shenobi, and captioned: "When mom and dad come home after a week away," the video shows an excited Golden Retriever in a garden suddenly realizing that one of his owners has come home.
dailypaws.com
The Benefits of Dog Lick Mats, According to a Dog Trainer and Behaviorist
Ever heard of a dog lick mat? Somewhat similar to a slow feeder, a lick mat is a flat dog treat mat often constructed of rubber or silicone with textured surfaces and grooves. Pet parents can spread the mats with softer goodies like wet dog food, peanut butter, or pumpkin.
WETM
The Annual ghost walk at Woodlawn cemetery
The ghost walk is a staple in the Elmira community that has been going on for 16 years. The ghost walk is a staple in the Elmira community that has been going on for 16 years. Senator Gillibrand was in Elmira today as she announced 60 million dollars will be invested in the low-income home energy assistance program.
