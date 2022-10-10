Read full article on original website
United Way of Knox County Director Dunn resigns, Hayleigh Miller promoted to Director
United Way of Knox County announced a new Executive Director on Monday. Laun Dunn is resigning from the post after 5 years as the UW of KC Board has promoted Communications and Marketing Director Hayleigh Miller to Executive Director. Miller will assume her duties as director on Oct. 24. Dunn...
1470 WMBD
Opposition in Peoria City Council on any recreational marijuana expansion
PEORIA, Ill. – Not everyone on the Peoria city Council wants to see the number of marijuana dispensaries expand, even as there are at least several pending applications for such facilities. District 2 Council Member Chuck Grayeb — who suggested state cannabis revenue should help fund mental health and...
25newsnow.com
Early voting numbers across Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend
Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including several from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said the bust follows a year-long investigation involving several agencies into retail theft and fencing. The suspects are accused of taking part in a scheme to steal merchandise from area stores, sell the goods to others who would resell to people in different states.
geneseorepublic.com
Leaders of every Henry County bank will meet together this week. Here's why.
The leaders of Henry County banks have been invited to a financial roundtable being held by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Salvi this week. The meeting is being planned by local Republican Party officials and is by invitation only, but representatives from every county bank have been asked to share financial insights and issues facing the industry locally. Officials of state bank associations have also been invited.
starvedrock.media
Two Wanted Men Served Warrants to Return to Bureau County
The Bureau County Sheriff's Office has collared two out-of-staters on warrants for failing to appear in court. Fifty-one-year-old Gerald Bland of St. Louis had allegedly failed to show up for his proceedings pertaining to a misdemeanor charge of theft. A few hours earlier, deputies served a warrant on 42-year-old Felipe Howell of Columbia, Missouri. He had been wanted for failing to turn up to address a charge of misdemeanor retail theft.
tspr.org
Maquon woman charged with concealing death in storage unit
Human remains found in a Maquon storage unit have not yet been identified, but a woman is charged with concealment of death in the case. Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon was held on $10,000 bond in the Knox County jail. Concealment of death is a class 4 felony in Illinois.
KBUR
Burlington City Council special meeting
Burlington, IA- The Burlington City Council will host a special meeting ahead of the Monday, October 10th work session. The single item on the agenda for the special meeting is a resolution to approve a 3rd amendment to the TIGER Grant Agreement. Other business on the agenda for the work...
977wmoi.com
Manufacturing in Galesburg and Monmouth Accounts for 3,000 Jobs and $155 Million
Manufacturing month is celebrated throughout October nationwide, recognizing the importance impact the industry has on the economy and Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer shares manufacturing plays an important role providing for the local region:. “Manufacturing is really, really important to both Warren and Knox Counties; very, very important...
ourquadcities.com
Officials search for Davenport work-release escapee
Authorities are on the lookout for Darron Javares Paul Baynes, convicted of robbery first degree in Scott County. According to a release, Baynes failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday, October 7. Baynes is described as a 25-year-old Black male, 6′ 4″ and 185 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 5, a news release says.
tspr.org
Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
25newsnow.com
Future of ambulance service uncertain in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin City leaders are looking to decide who should provide ambulance services as a 10-year contract is set to expire next summer. The city currently contracts with Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) for its ambulance services. At Monday night’s council meeting, the fire chief did mention...
25newsnow.com
Fingerprint databases help identify man found Sunday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man found dead Sunday after struck by a vehicle has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man is John Fasig, 52, of West Reservoir Boulevard. Fasig was identified through a collaboration with Peoria Police and Illinois State Police fingerprint databases. A...
KWQC
Police: Kewanee crash leads to confrontation, threats
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two teens were arrested after police say they threatened a woman while leaving the scene of a crash in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department responded about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 7, to a disturbance in the area of East Division and Dwight streets, according to a media release.
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man killed in a shooting Sunday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 40-year-old Eric Beale. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy will be performed Tuesday. Rock Island police responded around 2:15 p.m. Sunday to shots fired call...
Central Illinois Proud
Sunday Peoria hit-and-run victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man killed in a hit-and-run car crash has been identified as 52-year-old John Fasig of W. Reservoir Boulevard in Peoria. Fasig was struck by a car around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning and despite respondents performing life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
25newsnow.com
Arrest made after decomposed body discovered in Knox County storage unit
KNOX COUNTY (25 News Now and KWQC) - An arrest has been made after human remains were found in a Knox County storage unit, although the dead person has yet to be identified. Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for concealment of death which is a Class 4 felony. Her bond was set at $10,000.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
25newsnow.com
East Peoria Fire Department honors four of their fallen in annual ceremony
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Though their deaths were decades ago, the East Peoria Fire Department honors the memory of four of their own who died in the line of duty. Former Chief Roger Aylward helped start the memorial service, which is in its 36th year. The most recent death for EPFD was in 1980. Even today, he believes their lives are a lesson in selflessness and sacrifice.
WGIL - Galesburg's news
