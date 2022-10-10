Read full article on original website
Derek Lalonde has a message for impatient Red Wings fans
It’s officially a new era in the Motor City, as the Detroit Red Wings have themselves their 28th head coach in franchise history in the form of Derek LalondeDerek Lalonde, who was hired by general manager Steve Yzerman earlier this offseason. A former assistant coach with the Tampa Bay...
Canadiens place Paul Byron on LTIR, recall Arber Xhekaj
Though it was already expected, the Montreal Canadiens have officially placed Paul Byron on long-term injured reserve and recalled Arber Xhekaj from the minor leagues. Byron is now out for at least 24 days, though his actual return is still indefinite. The 33-year-old has been crushed by injuries the last...
NHL
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
Yardbarker
Justin Fields makes second wild comment on NFL game speed
Does Justin Fields know how to survive the NFL game better now?. Headlines from the Chicago Bears 2021 preseason were quick to make note of then-rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ comments about NFL game speed. Following Field’s first-ever preseason game, he told reporters the speed was slow. It was an odd comment coming from a rookie player. Usually, players need time to adjust to the fast pace of the NFL compared to college.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve
Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears make roster move at WR
The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
Yardbarker
Watch: Bruins' David Pastrnak uses beautiful spin move to beat Capitals' Darcy Kuemper
Pastrnak brought the puck off the left-corner wall. He fended off Capitals’ Dylan Strome and split Aliaksei Protas before spinning around and ripping a shot in front of Martin Fehervary through the five-hole of Kuemper. The amazing shot stunned the pro-Capitals crowd at Capital One Arena. Boston took a...
Yardbarker
Toews, Domi Score in Blackhawks' Season-Opening Loss to Avalanche
The Chicago Blackhawks lost 5-2 in their season opener Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche. The reigning Stanley Cup champions struck first after Blackhawks' forward Jujhar Khaira committed a costly turnover. His risky backhand pass missed its mark and resulted in a flurry of Colorado chances, the last of which Andrew Cogliano tipped home to open the scoring.
Yardbarker
Bills Announce Three Roster Moves
Johnson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Cardinals when the team waived him coming out of last year’s preseason and he quickly caught on with the Eagles practice squad but was released after a week.
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens prediction, pick, odds: Top pick joins Habs
Juraj Slafkovsky, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, will be with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night when they open their season against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs. "I think I improved my game, skating and winning the pucks and doing the right things," Slafkovsky, 18, said...
Yardbarker
Leafs edge Canadiens on late Josh Anderson goal
Josh Anderson scored the go-ahead goal with 19 seconds left in the third period, lifting the Montreal Canadiens over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Anderson's winner completed a flurry of goals late in the third period. Sean Monahan gave Montreal...
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine leaves season opener early with upper body injury
The injury occurred midway through the second period when Laine and Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce came together along the boards when trying to retrieve the puck. Laine slightly beats Pesce to the boards, and the two collided awkwardly with Pesce making contact with Laine’s arm along the glass, which likely caused the injury. The team announced that Laine was ruled out around five minutes after the injury occurred, which probably isn’t a good sign for the injury being a minor one.
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Shockingly Denies Report That The Lakers Offered Him $80 Million Contract: "There Was Never A Contract."
In 2021, Dennis Schroder made headlines by reportedly turning down an $80 million contract offer by the Lakers. Schroder, who was then playing starting guard for the Purple and Gold, chose to bet on himself and decided to aim for a higher salary as a free agent that summer. Unfortunately,...
Morning Sun
Red Wings, Pistons still not expected for playoff appearances in 2022-23 season by oddsmakers
Detroit pro sports fans have already suffered through a disappointing 2022 Tigers’ season. Thus far, the 2022-23 Lions’ season isn’t appearing to be any better. That leaves the hope of some success in the hands of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons. With both teams beginning...
FOX Sports
Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
Yardbarker
Sabres open with Kyle Okposo in tow vs. Senators
Captain Kyle Okposo will be on the ice Thursday night when the Buffalo Sabres opener their season against the visiting Ottawa Senators. Okposo's availability for the opener was in question after he sustained an upper-body injury in a preseason game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 4. "Yeah, he won't...
Former Sabres head coach Joe Crozier dies at the age of 93.
The Sabres franchise was only three-years-old when Crozier came in fourth place in the Eastern Division which earned them a series with the mighty Montreal Canadiens.
Yardbarker
Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson signs seven-year extension with Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres remained busy on Wednesday, signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year contract with an AAV of $4.25 million for the start of the 2023-24 season. Samuelsson was in the last year of his three-year entry contract worth $925,000. The move comes less than an hour after the club announced a two-year extension for coach Don Granato.
