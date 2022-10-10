ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley food initiative receives millions of dollars

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno-Merced Future of Food initiative will be presented with a large check with an even larger dollar amount. The Fresno-Merced Future of Food initiative is a coalition designed to work with current agriculture researchers, universities, and workers to develop the skills needed to access higher quality, higher paying jobs in […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents

A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Planada: Looking Back 110 years

In the year 1912, Planada was celebrating the grand opening of the new and luxurious Hotel Ciquatan and what was hoped to be the beginning of a new prosperous “City Beautiful.”. Planada was originally named Whitton and then renamed Geneva by a group of Swiss dairy farmers from the...
PLANADA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fast Dental: How straight teeth can help with overall dental health

Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Los Tigres del Norte performing in Fresno next month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple Grammy award-winning band, Los Tigres del Norte, is coming to Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre this November. The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available for sale here. According to the band’s official website, Los Tigres del Norte have achieved worldwide success by becoming the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's National Night Out offers food, education, water balloon fights

National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country. On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman dies in rollover crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in central  Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Belmont and Lota avenues near Highway 99 in central Fresno. Police say the woman was driving and went off the road and hit a wire connected […]
FRESNO, CA

