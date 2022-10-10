Read full article on original website
Related
Dine and Dish: 99 Craft Pizza in northwest Fresno
Pizza is such an Instagram-worthy food item. 99 Craft Pizza at Nees and Palm in northwest Fresno dared to think outside the pizza box.
Valley food initiative receives millions of dollars
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno-Merced Future of Food initiative will be presented with a large check with an even larger dollar amount. The Fresno-Merced Future of Food initiative is a coalition designed to work with current agriculture researchers, universities, and workers to develop the skills needed to access higher quality, higher paying jobs in […]
GV Wire
SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents
A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
sjvsun.com
It’s Madera Co.’s boomtown. It’s also a battleground for Supervisor.
With Madera County District 1 Supervisor Brett Frazier moving over to be the county’s new Assessor, two candidates are headed to the November runoff to replace him. Jordan Wamhoff, a Fresno police officer and vice president of the Fresno Police Officers’ Association, narrowly took first in the June primary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sjvsun.com
South Valley water wars spill over into Kings Co. Supervisorial battle
The battle for the Kings County District 1 supervisorial seat is the site of a proxy battle for water control in the area. District 1 Supervisor Joe Neves nearly won reelection outright in the June primary, falling just over two points short of a majority vote. Instead Neves, who was...
Fresno County recommends no Squaw Valley name change, but offers alternatives
Fresno County supervisors are giving a nod to the people who don't want to change the name of the town of Squaw Valley.
mercedcountytimes.com
Planada: Looking Back 110 years
In the year 1912, Planada was celebrating the grand opening of the new and luxurious Hotel Ciquatan and what was hoped to be the beginning of a new prosperous “City Beautiful.”. Planada was originally named Whitton and then renamed Geneva by a group of Swiss dairy farmers from the...
yourcentralvalley.com
Fast Dental: How straight teeth can help with overall dental health
Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
IN THIS ARTICLE
csufresno.edu
Rampant inflation takes a bigger bite out of food, gas budget for Fresno State students
With inflation rates increasing throughout California and the Central Valley, the news team at The Collegian talked with students on their experience budgeting for gasoline and food with increased prices. Struggles of commuting with record gas prices. As early as August many drivers saw the decline in prices, with some...
California attorney general urging rejection of plans that would re-zone southwest Fresno areas
California's Attorney General is calling on Fresno city leaders to reject plans that would re-zone areas in southwest Fresno for industrial use.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrated in Fresno while Squaw Valley controversy continues
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Indigenous Peoples’ Day was celebrated at Fresno City Hall on Monday, just 24 hours before the Board of Supervisors is set to discuss the potential renaming of Squaw Valley. Governor Newsom signed a bill in September (AB2022) that requires “Squaw” to be removed from all geographic features and place names in […]
Plasma donation center opens in northeast Fresno
BioLife Plasma Services opened its second Central Valley location in northeast Fresno.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of […]
Los Tigres del Norte performing in Fresno next month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple Grammy award-winning band, Los Tigres del Norte, is coming to Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre this November. The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available for sale here. According to the band’s official website, Los Tigres del Norte have achieved worldwide success by becoming the […]
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Authority Completes Second Structure in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. –The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the completion of the Kent Avenue Grade Separation – the second high-speed rail overpass to open to traffic in Kings County within the last month. The Kent Avenue Grade Separation is...
Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
Potential school shooting prevented in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tranquillity High School student was arrested on Thursday under the suspicion of attempting to shoot up his school, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on Wednesday, social media posts from the teen that claimed he was going to shoot up the school raised concern among community members. […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's National Night Out offers food, education, water balloon fights
National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country. On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out...
Housing Watch: Granville Homes having year-end sales event
During this time, Granville makes available different incentives for buyers who are able to close escrow by January.
Woman dies in rollover crash in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Belmont and Lota avenues near Highway 99 in central Fresno. Police say the woman was driving and went off the road and hit a wire connected […]
Comments / 1