Foul play suspected, autopsy ordered after man’s body found near Timmonsville on Saturday

By Dennis Bright
 2 days ago

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An autopsy has been ordered after a man’s body was found Saturday near Timmonsville, Florence County authorities said.

The body was found off Victor White Road, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has not said who found the body.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said foul play was involved and that the case is being treated as a homicide. He said he hopes to release more information about the investigation on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121, extension 421 or CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted on the Florence County Sheriff’s Office’s free app for iPhone or android devices or online through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee .

Tips can remain anonymous, and a reward of up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers is available for information that leads to an arrest.

